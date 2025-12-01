Bullish appoints Jay Yarow, former CNBC Digital Executive Editor, as President, CoinDesk Insights

Bullish , an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jay Yarow as President, CoinDesk Insights.
Effective immediately, Jay will lead CoinDesk Insights the digital asset media and events provider and operator of Coindesk.com . He brings nearly two decades of experience across both editorial and digital media services, distinguished by key leadership roles and a proven track record in digital growth and transformation.
Jay joins Bullish after nine years at CNBC, where he served as SVP, Executive Editor Digital, responsible for the vision, strategy and execution of digital business. In that role, he spearheaded the company's efforts to launch CNBC Pro and CNBC Investing Club, two large direct-to-consumer products and created and launched CNBC Select an affiliate business all while significantly growing audiences and achieving a 1st in comScore rankings.
Prior to CNBC, Jay was the Executive Editor at Business Insider, overseeing editorial content on Business Insider and leading a team of reporters and editors.
"Jay is a key addition to our leadership team as we continue to grow the CoinDesk business across its Media & Events, and Data & Indices verticals," said Tom Farley , Bullish CEO. "His expertise in digital growth and transformation along with a pedigree in trusted editorial will allow us to further cement the CoinDesk brand as the leader in digital asset news and events."
"I am excited to join Bullish and lead CoinDesk Insights at such an exciting time for the digital asset industry," said Jay Yarow . "CoinDesk is the trusted name in digital asset information services. Following the Bullish acquisition, CoinDesk has fast become the global leader of crypto news measured by views and I look forward to building on its strong foundations that Sara Stratoberdha, CEO CoinDesk, has created to deliver leading events and media services across the globe."
Mr. Yarow will report to Thomas Farley in this role and he replaces Sara Stratoberdha, CoinDesk CEO, who will be moving to a new executive position after two years leading CoinDesk to its current market leadership position.
About Bullish
Bullish (NYSE: BLSH) is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides regulated market infrastructure and information services. These include: Bullish Exchange – an institutionally focused digital assets spot and derivatives exchange, integrating a high-performance central limit order book matching engine with automated market making to provide deep and predictable liquidity. CoinDesk Indices – a collection of tradable proprietary and single-asset benchmarks and indices that track the performance of digital assets for global institutions in the digital assets and traditional finance industries. CoinDesk Data - a broad suite of digital assets market data and analytics, providing real-time insights into prices, trends, and market dynamics. CoinDesk Insights – a digital asset media and events provider and operator of Coindesk.com , a digital media platform that covers news and insights about digital assets, the underlying markets, policy, and blockchain technology. For more information, please visit Bullish.com and follow LinkedIn and X .
