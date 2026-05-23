'Built for the Long Term': Why U.S. Partners Believe in VinFast's Global Service Strategy

'Built for the Long Term': Why U.S. Partners Believe in VinFast's Global Service Strategy

As the global electric vehicle market enters a more competitive and demanding phase, automakers are increasingly realizing that success is no longer defined solely by product specifications or pricing. In today's EV landscape, customer confidence, long-term ownership experience, and after-sales support are becoming decisive factors that separate sustainable brands from short-lived challengers.

Against that backdrop, VinFast is pursuing a distinctive global strategy, positioning after-sales service as a core competitive advantage.

That strategy was reinforced recently as VinFast signed new Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with 29 after-sales partners across international markets during a global partner event that brought together more than 200 investors, distributors, dealers, and service partners from North America, Europe, the Middle East, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Kazakhstan. The event marked a major milestone in VinFast's efforts to rapidly scale its global service infrastructure and strengthen customer support capabilities worldwide.

After-sales as the foundation of global expansion

VinFast plans to expand its global service network to more than 1,100 workshops worldwide in 2026, spanning North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The network will operate under multiple models, including dealership service centers, fleet-support facilities, and third-party authorized repair partners in local markets.

In the United States, VinFast is expanding its after-sales capabilities through authorized service partnerships such as RepairWise, a digital-first automotive service platform that connects customers with certified repair facilities through remote diagnostics, online repair estimates, and streamlined appointment scheduling. The partnership is designed to complement and extend existing dealer service capabilities by helping improve service accessibility, reduce appointment wait times, and expand coverage in areas where dealership infrastructure is still growing.

In the EV industry, where concerns around battery health, maintenance costs, charging accessibility, and software reliability remain top priorities for consumers, a strong after-sales ecosystem is increasingly viewed as essential infrastructure. This is particularly true in the United States, one of the world's most competitive and service-sensitive automotive markets.

For VinFast's American partners, the company's commitment to after-sales support is one of the primary reasons they believe the brand has long-term potential in the U.S.

'What impressed us most was the ecosystem'

David Pributsky, Chief Commercial Officer and co-founder of Repairwise North America, said one of the most striking aspects of VinFast is not just the company itself, but the scale and integration of the broader Vingroup ecosystem supporting it.

According to Pributsky, what distinguishes VinFast from many emerging automakers is the fact that it is backed by a comprehensive ecosystem with interconnected capabilities across multiple sectors. "I've never worked directly with a company that has so many interconnected components within one ecosystem," he said. "That's something completely new to me."

Anthony Rodio, CEO and co-founder of Repairwise, emphasized that visiting Vietnam and seeing the broader Vingroup ecosystem firsthand gave international partners greater confidence in VinFast's long-term aspirations.

"One of the biggest surprises for me was having the opportunity to see the full breadth of the Vingroup ecosystem, from VinUniversity to the group's many subsidiaries," Rodio said. "It demonstrates a genuine commitment by VinFast and Vingroup to Vietnam, to its people, and to industries that are creating jobs, supporting communities, and driving economic growth."

Why the after-sales strategy matters in America

The U.S. EV market is entering a transitional period. While consumer interest in electric vehicles remains strong, several legacy automakers have recently slowed or adjusted their EV expansion plans amid profitability concerns and changing market conditions.

For VinFast's partners, that shift creates opportunity.

Pributsky believes there is a meaningful gap in the American market for well-equipped EVs offered at accessible price points and supported by strong customer service infrastructure.

"I strongly believe EVs represent better technology for the future," he said. "However, in the U.S. market today, there are still too many expensive EVs and not enough high-quality options at accessible price points."

According to him, VinFast's integrated approach makes the company particularly compelling. "The combination of charging infrastructure, after-sales support, and competitive pricing makes VinFast very compelling for the U.S. market," Pributsky explained. "That's one of the key reasons we're excited to work with them and help grow their presence in our market."

He also believes VinFast's long-term commitment gives the company a realistic pathway toward growth despite the challenges of entering a highly competitive market.

"The U.S. market is highly competitive and very different from Southeast Asia," he acknowledged. "But I believe VinFast has an opportunity to gain traction."

Importantly, he emphasized that VinFast's willingness to invest heavily in service infrastructure is what gives partners confidence. "VinFast has demonstrated real commitment, and they have the people and resources to support their aspirations," he said. "Expanding in the U.S. is not easy, but they are clearly committed to building for the long term."

Rodio similarly believes after-sales coverage could become one of VinFast's strongest advantages in the United States, especially given the country's geographic scale.

"The U.S. is an enormous market," Rodio said. "That creates a major opportunity for us to help provide service coverage for VinFast customers in areas where there may not yet be dealerships."

"Our role is to help make the VinFast ownership experience easier and more convenient for customers across the United States," Rodio said. "Through our digital service platform and independent repair network, we can help customers access qualified service locations more quickly, receive transparent repair estimates, and schedule repairs efficiently, whether they need warranty support or routine maintenance."

He added that the partnership is designed to strengthen VinFast's overall after-sales ecosystem while also supporting dealer operations as the brand continues expanding its retail footprint in the U.S. "As VinFast grows, having multiple authorized service pathways helps improve customer access, reduce delays, and create a more seamless ownership experience."

VinFast's expanded after-sales strategy is designed to work alongside its dealership network, with authorized third-party service partners helping extend service accessibility and customer support coverage in select markets. As the company continues growing its retail and dealership footprint in the United States, VinFast says the additional service infrastructure is intended to improve convenience and responsiveness for customers while supporting dealers with broader service capacity.

Confidence built through partnership

Beyond infrastructure and strategy, VinFast's partners also point to the company's collaborative mindset as a major reason they are committed to supporting its expansion.

Pributsky said Repairwise has worked closely with VinFast through a wide range of operational challenges and has been impressed by the company's responsiveness and willingness to improve.

"VinFast has been an excellent partner for us," he said. "They've provided strong support, and we've worked through many challenges together."

More importantly, he emphasized that VinFast demonstrates a level of openness and adaptability that is critical for a fast-growing global company. "They listen carefully, they want to improve, and they're always looking for ways to do better," he said. "We also continue learning and improving on our side, but I'm deeply committed to this partnership and to what we're building together in the United States."

That spirit of long-term collaboration was reinforced throughout the global partner event, where many attendees highlighted the speed at which VinFast is evolving both technologically and operationally.

Following tours of VinFast's manufacturing facilities, both executives expressed surprise at the level of automation and modernization inside the company's production ecosystem.

"My first impression was how automated and advanced the factory was," Rodio said. "Before visiting, I imagined a much more manual operation, but instead the facility was highly modern and technologically sophisticated."

Together, those experiences reinforced a broader conclusion shared by many international partners. VinFast is not approaching global expansion as a short-term experiment. Instead, the company is investing in the long-term foundations necessary to compete internationally.

In an increasingly crowded EV market, VinFast's belief that customer trust is earned through long-term service may ultimately become one of its most important differentiators. And for partners in the United States, that commitment is exactly why they believe the company deserves serious attention.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/built-for-the-long-term-why-us-partners-believe-in-vinfasts-global-service-strategy-302780603.html

SOURCE VinFast Auto LLC

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