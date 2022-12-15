BTV Highlights Mining Featuring: Southern Energy, Pan Global Resources, Power Nickel, Avalon Advanced Materials, and Exploits Discovery

Crestview Exploration Announces $500,000 Private Placement

On National Television Broadcast Dec 17 & Dec 18, 2022 - BTV-Business Television showcases emerging companies in the markets.

Discovery Companies to Invest In - BTV interviews:

Southern Energy Corp. (TSXV: SOU) (OTCQX: SOUTF) - BTV checks in on this emerging oil and gas producer's projects in Mississippi on the verge of their largest organic growth program to date. With abundant global energy shortages, Southern Energy is well positioned for success in their sector.

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC: PGNRF) - Engaged in base and precious metal exploration in southern Spain, Pan Global's experienced leadership team shares their perspective on the company's upside. Their 18+ months of drilling has already resulted in a significant copper discovery.

Power Nickel Inc. (TSXV: PNPN) (OTCQB: CMETF) - The shift to clean energy puts battery metals in high demand and nickel is a key metal. Power Nickel informs BTV of their plans to capitalize on this booming demand with potentially Canada's next low carbon, high grade nickel mine.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) - Focused on critical minerals development in Canada, BTV explores a lithium project that's making headlines. The company plans to benefit the Provincial economy by attracting battery and EV manufacturers by establishing the lithium battery materials supply chain in Northwestern Ontario.

Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTCQX: NFLDF) - Taking advantage of the modern-day gold rush in Newfoundland with their early mover advantage, Exploits enjoys

one of the largest and strategic land packages in the province. The company is drilling in active pursuit of world-class gold discoveries.

About BTV - Business Television:

On air for 24 years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts, experts and emerging companies at their location on site. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV shares up and coming companies and investment opportunities with viewers.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:
CANADA:
BNN Bloomberg - Saturday Dec 17 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday Dec 18 @ 5:30pm ET

US National TV:
Biz Television Network - Sun Dec 18 @ 8:30am ET

Power Nickel Increases Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement by C$300,000

Power Nickel Increases Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement by C$300,000

Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSXV:PNPN, OTCQB:CMETF, Frankfurt:IVVI) is pleased to announce it has increased the size of its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") originally announced in its news release dated October 18, 2022 (the "Original News Release") by CAD $300,000. The Private Placement will now consist of up to 10,250,000 flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") of the Company (up from 10,000,000 FT Units) at a price of $0.20 per FT Unit and up to 12,500,000 non-flow-through units (each, an "NFT Unit") of the Company (up from 10,000,000 NFT Units) at a price $0.10 per NFT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD $3,300,000. The prices of each FT Unit and each NFT Unit are unchanged from the prices set out in the Original News Release. The other terms of the FT Units and NFT Units are also unchanged from the terms set out in the Original News Release. These terms have been provided below for ease of reference

Keep reading...Show less
Power Nickel To Amend Technical Report

Power Nickel To Amend Technical Report

Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSXV:PNPN)(OTCQB:CMETF)(Frankfurt:IVVI) announces that, as a result of a review by the staff of the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC"), the Company is issuing the following news release to clarify disclosures regarding its Technical Report on the Nisk Project previously filed on SEDAR on August 30, 2022

The Company's technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Nisk Project, Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec" (the "Technical Report") does not comply with certain technical requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Products ("NI 43-101"). The Company's mineral resource estimates provided in the Technical Report do not comply with NI 43-101 and such mineral resource estimates, as disclosed in the Technical Report and Power Nickel's related news releases since July 19, 2022, may not be relied upon, until they are supported with a compliant report.

Keep reading...Show less
Power Nickel Follows Up Release of NI 43-101 Compliant Mineral Resource Estimate on the Nisk Nickel Project With Commencement of Second Round of Drilling

Power Nickel Follows Up Release of NI 43-101 Compliant Mineral Resource Estimate on the Nisk Nickel Project With Commencement of Second Round of Drilling

Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSXV:PNPN)(OTCQB:CMETF)(Frankfurt:IVVI) is pleased to follow up on the recent release of the NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") on the "Nisk" Nickel project with the commencement of the second round of drilling. The NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resources Estimate for the Nisk Project was filed on SEDAR on August 30, 2022

The Nisk Project is located in the southern portion of the Eeyo Istchee James Bay territory, Québec, a region that is the site of a number of mining projects (Figure 1) and improving infrastructure (Figure 2).[1]

Keep reading...Show less
Power Nickel to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Power Nickel to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Power Nickel Invites Individual and Institutional Investors As Well as Advisors and Analysts, To Attend Its Real-Time, Interactive Presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference

Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:PNPN)(OTCQB:CMETF)(FRA:IVVI) is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Keep reading...Show less
CEO Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on May 25 Register Now

CEO Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on May 25 Register Now

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal with an extensive history of providing unparalleled content for the Emerging Growth Companies and Markets announces the Schedule of the 31 st Emerging Growth Conference.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Appoints Financial Advisors, Reaches Next Permitting Milestone

Canada Nickel Appoints Financial Advisors, Reaches Next Permitting Milestone

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Deutsche Bank Securities Inc ("Deutsche Bank") and Scotiabank as financial advisors for the equity component of the project financing for the Company's Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project ("Crawford").

Canada Nickel Company Inc. logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

"As we move into the next phase of advancing Crawford towards production, we are pleased to engage two of the world's leading investment banks with a broad base of mining and industrial expertise, Scotiabank and Deutsche Bank, to advise the Company on alternatives for the equity portion of the project financing for Crawford," said Mark Selby , Chair & CEO of Canada Nickel. "We are also pleased to announce that our team has completed another significant permitting milestone on the critical path towards production, by filing the detailed project description with the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada earlier this week. We continue to target receipt of permits by mid-2025 with construction to immediately follow."

Advisory

The Company has been engaged in discussions with a number of strategic and industry participants over the past 18 months. With the upcoming completion of the feasibility study, the Company is turning its focus towards project financing and permitting activities to ensure that the Company has its financing package in place well in advance of the receipt of project permits which are targeted to be received by mid-2025. Deutsche Bank and Scotiabank will assist the company with the evaluation of strategic and financial alternatives for the equity portion of the project financing. The financial advisors will also assist the Company in providing defense advisory and planning. In addition, the Company is engaged in discussions with multiple groups and expects to appoint an advisor for the debt portion of the project financing in early 2023.

Filing of Detailed Project Description

Following Canada Nickel's August 2022 submission of the Initial Project Description, the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) conducted a round of consultation with Indigenous communities, the public, and various federal and provincial authorities before supplying Canada Nickel with the Summary of Issues in September. After reviewing the Summary of Issues, Canada Nickel is pleased to announce the filing of the Detailed Project Description (DPD) and the Response to the Summary of Issues, a significant step in progressing the federal Impact Assessment Process for the Crawford Project.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel TM , NetZero Cobalt TM , NetZero Iron TM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, drill and exploration results relating to the target properties described herein (the "Properties"), the potential of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project and the Properties, timing of economic studies and mineral resource estimates, the ability to sell marketable materials, strategic plans, including future exploration and development results, and corporate and technical objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among  others:  future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise  the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities  (known  and  unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of  exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain  regulatory or shareholder approvals, and the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Company's  business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders.  There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof.  Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-appoints-financial-advisors-reaches-next-permitting-milestone-301704045.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/15/c5472.html

Keep reading...Show less
Pan Global Expands La Romana Deposit and Intersects 3.9 Meters of 1.04% Copper and 5.2 g/t Silver in New Upper Horizon

Pan Global Expands La Romana Deposit and Intersects 3.9 Meters of 1.04% Copper and 5.2 g/t Silver in New Upper Horizon

  • New copper horizon intersected 100 meters above the main La Romana mineralization
  • Near-surface copper mineralization expanded to the south
  • Polymetallic massive sulphides intersected in step-outs to the east

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF)  ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results for 14 drill holes from the outer extent of the La Romana copper-tin discovery mineralization at the Company's 100%-owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain.

"The new results expand the near-surface copper mineralization at La Romana to the south and continues to indicate the mineralization is wide open along strike and downdip," said Tim Moody, Pan Global President and CEO. "These results also highlight a new copper horizon in the hanging wall approximately 100 meters stratigraphically above the main La Romana mineralization. In addition, large step-out holes confirmed the prospective geology and mineralization continues to the east. As the drilling targeted the edges of known mineralization, these results were largely as expected. Based on our geologic understanding of the mineralization to date, La Romana has excellent potential to grow further with additional drilling planned for 2023. The company is well positioned for a strong exploration program in 2023 with the latest quarterly financial statements showing a balance of CAD$ 11.2 million."

Keep reading...Show less
Platinex Announces Acquisition of the Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project in Northwestern Ontario

Platinex Announces Acquisition of the Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project in Northwestern Ontario

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt 9PX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding letter of intent to option a 100% ownership interest in the Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project (the "Muskrat Dam Project" or the "Project"). The Muskrat Dam Project is located in Northwestern Ontario approximately 125 km northeast of Frontier Lithium's PAK lithium project and 125 km northwest of Newmont's Musselwhite gold mine. The Project comprises six (6) property blocks, which together cover 10,950 hectares (109.5 km 2 ) in the highly prospective Muskrat Dam Lake (MDGB) and Rottenfish (RGB) greenstone belts (see Figures 1 and 2).

Keep reading...Show less
Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Positive Mason Valley Exploration Results

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Positive Mason Valley Exploration Results

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the assay results from the Mason Pass prospect surface trenching program, as discussed in the November 10, 2022 press release at its 100%-owned properties at Yerington, Nevada. Lion CG completed this program utilizing funding provided by Rio Tinto as a part of the Stage 1 Work Program.

Highlights:

Keep reading...Show less
Pedro Resources Announces Changes to Board and Directors and Management

Pedro Resources Announces Changes to Board and Directors and Management

Pedro Resources Ltd. (CSE: VBN) ("Pedro" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Fiona Fitzmaurice as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company and the resignations of Réjean Gosselin, Wesley Thompson and Stuart Adair as directors of the Company.

Ms. Fitzmaurice will continue in her role until January 5, 2023. The Company will commence a search for a new Chief Financial Officer, which will be announced in due course.

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Applauds Progress at Ring of Fire

Bold Ventures Applauds Progress at Ring of Fire

Provides Project Update

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to provide the following project update. Of special note is the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Webeque First Nation and Ring of Fire Metals (formerly Noront Resources and Wyloo Metals). A link to the press release is posted on the Bold website here. The MOU outlines a framework for collaboration on proposed development in the Ring of Fire. The MOU also details how the two parties will work together to progress ongoing exploration activity in the region as well as negotiations on a partnership agreement for the proposed Eagle's Nest mine

Keep reading...Show less

