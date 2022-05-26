Resource News Investing News

Avalon Enters into $3,000,000 Convertible Security Funding Agreement to Accelerate Separation Rapids Lithium Work

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a $3,000,000 convertible security funding agreement (the "Funding Agreement") with Lind Global Fund II, LP, an entity managed by The Lind Partners, a New York based institutional fund manager (together "Lind").

The convertible security to be issued under the Funding Agreement will have a two year term and will accrue a simple interest rate obligation of 10% per annum on the funded amount, which is prepaid and attributed to its face value upon issuance, resulting in a face value of $3,600,000 (the "Face Value"). Lind will be entitled to convert the Face Value amount over a 24 month period, subject to certain limits, at a conversion price equal to 85% of the five day trailing volume weighted average price of Avalon's common shares prior to the date of conversion. The convertible security matures 24 months after closing. Commencing 30 days after the expiry of the 4-month statutory hold applicable to the convertible security, Avalon has the right to repurchase the convertible security, subject to the holder's option to convert up to one third of the Face Value into Avalon common shares prior to this repurchase.

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews with Eat Well Group, Metallic Minerals, Kidoz Inc, Givex, Silver Bullet Mines and Avalon Advanced Minerals

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews Eat Well Group, Metallic Minerals, Kidoz Inc, Givex, Silver Bullet Mines and Avalon Advanced Minerals on their latest news

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Avalon announces partnership agreement to establish Ontario's first regional Lithium Battery Materials Refinery in Thunder Bay

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding letter of intent with RenJoules International Ltd., an Essar Group Company ("Essar"), to become a strategic partner and co-developer in support of Avalon's plans to establish a regional lithium battery materials supply chain to serve the needs of future electric vehicle and battery manufacturers in Ontario and elsewhere.

CEO Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on March 30 Register Now

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal with an extensive history of providing unparalleled content for the Emerging Growth Companies and Markets announces the Schedule of the 28 th Emerging Growth Conference.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

TSX:AVL

Avalon Raises $375,000, Plans Drilling in Early 2017

Friday December 23 2016 – News Release – Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX:AVL,OTCQX:AVLNF) has completed a non-brokered private placement consisting of 2.5 million flow-through shares at a price of 15 cents per share for gross proceeds of $375,000.
In conjunction with this private placement, Avalon paid finder’s fees of $22,500 and issued 150,000 non-transferrable finder’s warrants, with each finder’s warrant being exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 for a period of 24 months from today. Pursuant to Canadian securities laws, the securities issuable under this private placement are subject to a hold period which expires on April 24, 2017. The proceeds from this offering will be used primarily to advance the Company’s Separation Rapids lithium project, including as described below.
Avalon is planning a drilling program for early 2017 with the main goals of expanding the existing resource and exploring untested extensions to the resource along strike and to depth. This will include testing other lithium sub-zones that were not fully explored historically when the focus was on defining a resource of the lithium mineral petalite for glass-ceramics markets. One such sub-zone open for expansion to the east of the petalite resource contains lepidolite, a lithium-rubidium mica typically containing approximately 8% Li2O (lithium oxide), compared to the 4.0 – 4.5% Li2O typically contained in petalite. Testwork toward defining a flowsheet for efficiently extracting lithium and rubidium chemical products from a lepidolite mineral concentrate has already been initiated at an Australian laboratory.
Work continues on enhancing the performance of the petalite flotation process, where opportunities to reduce reagent consumptions are being investigated. Work on optimizing the lithium hydroxide production process is also progressing. Samples of high purity (>99.5%) lithium hydroxide crystals produced in the recent test programs have been sent to a major Canadian research facility for characterization and evaluation for use as a feed for lithium ion battery cathode material. In addition, Avalon continues to evaluate processes for recovery of valuable by-products, including tantalum and high-purity silica.
Don Bubar, Avalon’s President and CEO, comments: “I am pleased with the progress we are making with the Separation Rapids Project following the completion of a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment in September. In addition to advancing our resource modelling and process flowsheet development, we continue to make progress on developing the markets for our products, environmental assessment work, infrastructure alternatives and community relationships. An appropriate site for the proposed demonstration plant has also been identified. Demand for new supply sources of lithium continues to grow rapidly along with the energy storage market, and Avalon remains well-positioned to bring a new supply of lithium to the market within the next three years.”
The technical information included in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Donald S. Bubar, P. Geo., President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company who is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.
Click here to connect with Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX:AVL,OTCQX:AVLNF) to receive an Investor Presentation.