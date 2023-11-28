Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

When Will Silver Go Up?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Brunswick Exploration Exercises Complete Globex Option

Brunswick Exploration Exercises Complete Globex Option

GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exch anges and GLBXF OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW) has exercised the entire Lac Escale Lithium property option (Mirage Property) which Globex and Brunswick jointly announced on January 24, 2023 ( click here to access press release ).

The option covers 96 cells and a one-kilometer area of influence extending from the current 96 cell boundaries. Under the option agreement, Brunswick was required to make payments totaling $500,000, (half in cash and half in shares) and undertake a minimum of $1,000,000 in exploration work over four years. In addition, at the fifth anniversary of the coming into force of the retained 3% Gross Metal Royalty, Brunswick must pay Globex an advance royalty of $100,000 per year.

Brunswick have notified Globex that they have met the minimum $1,000,000 exploration expenditures and Globex has received an additional $212,500 in cash and 216,395 Brunswick shares, representing a cash equivalent of $212,500 (216,395 shares at 30-day VWAP average of $0.982/share). The full exercise of the option has occurred approximately 11 months after signature of the 4-year option agreement.

Brunswick have announced today that they have completed construction of a winter exploration camp at Mirage to facilitate a minimum 15,000 metre drill campaign on the claims. This is in addition to the previously announced 5,000 metre drill program. First assays from this drill program are expected imminently and will be released as rapidly as possible.

Globex expects that Brunswick has exercised the entire option agreement so much ahead of time for good reason.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b)
CUSIP Number 379900 50 9
LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95
For further information, contact:
Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.
President & CEO
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
86, 14 th Street
Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1
Tel.: 819.797.5242
Fax: 819.797.1470
info@globexmining.com
www.globexmining.com


Forward Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain "forward looking statements". These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex"). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the "Annual Information Form" filed by Globex on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .


Primary Logo

Brunswick Exploration (TSXV:BRW)

Brunswick Exploration


Brunswick Exploration Announces the Exercise of the Mirage Project Option From Globex Mining Enterprise

Brunswick Exploration Announces the Exercise of the Mirage Project Option From Globex Mining Enterprise

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has met all payment and work expenditures requirements to acquire a 100% interest on the claims held by Globex Mining Enterprise (TSX: GMX) at the Mirage Project through the payment acceleration clause of the Option Agreement dated January 5 2023.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "Following our successful autumn drilling campaign, we have decided to accelerate the Option Agreement covering the main portion of the Mirage Project. This further consolidates our position in the Mirage Project region as we continue to expand and delineate an exciting lithium discovery."

Brunswick Exploration Announces the Exercise of the Mirage Project Option From Globex Mining Enterprise

Brunswick Exploration Announces the Exercise of the Mirage Project Option From Globex Mining Enterprise

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has met all payment and work expenditures requirements to acquire a 100% interest on the claims held by Globex Mining Enterprise (TSX: GMX) at the Mirage Project through the payment acceleration clause of the Option Agreement dated January 5 2023.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "Following our successful autumn drilling campaign, we have decided to accelerate the Option Agreement covering the main portion of the Mirage Project. This further consolidates our position in the Mirage Project region as we continue to expand and delineate an exciting lithium discovery."

Brunswick Exploration Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Brunswick Exploration Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" Brunswick " or the " Corporation ") ( TSX-V: BRW ) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,700,000 consisting of the issuance of 1,519,057 Québec flow-through shares of the Corporation at a price of $1.15 per share and 3,593,714 National flow-through shares of the Corporation at a price of $1.10 per share (the " Offering ").

The Corporation expects to use the gross proceeds from the Offering for Phase 2 drilling at the Mirage Project and to drill test advanced targets starting with the Arwen discovery at the Elrond Project in Q1 2024.

Brunswick Exploration Inc.: Invitation to Red Cloud's 2023 Fall Mining Showcase

Brunswick Exploration Inc.: Invitation to Red Cloud's 2023 Fall Mining Showcase

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSXV: BRW), Canada's largest lithium grassroot initiative, is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2023 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 7-8, 2023.

Brunswick Exploration Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of $5M

Brunswick Exploration Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of $5M

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") to raise gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000 from the sale of the following:

ALX Resources Corp. Completes Geochemical and Magnetic Surveys at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Completes Geochemical and Magnetic Surveys at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a soil geochemistry survey and a high-resolution ground magnetic survey at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project ("Gibbons Creek", or the "Project") located in the northern Athabasca Basin near the town of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan. The surveys were designed to provide detailed magnetic and geochemical signatures over fault structures and surface expression of uranium where the Company previously intersected basement-hosted uranium mineralization grading 0.13% U3O8 over 0.23 metres from 107.67 to 107.90 metres in drill hole GC15-03, and over a strong radon anomaly that was detected on surface by a predecessor company in 2013.

Canada Silver Cobalt Adds to Quebec Properties

Canada Silver Cobalt Adds to Quebec Properties

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

The Company has acquired 2,335 hectares covering a geologically favourable unit with Base Metal and Gold potential

Canada Silver Closes 2nd and Final Tranche of Private Placement

Canada Silver Closes 2nd and Final Tranche of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") announces that further to its news release dated November 2, 2023 and November 6, 2023 the Company has closed a 2 nd and final tranche of a non brokered private placement by way of issuing 18,250,000 Quebec flow-through units ("QFT Units") at $0.04 per QFT Unit, for total gross proceeds of $730,000.  The Company raised a total of $1,630,000 in both tranches of the financing

PEA Delivers Outstanding Project Economics for Battery-grade Lithium Carbonate Operation at Rincon Salar

PEA Delivers Outstanding Project Economics for Battery-grade Lithium Carbonate Operation at Rincon Salar

Lithium exploration and development company Power Minerals Limited (ASX: PNN) (Power or the Company) is pleased to announce positive results from a Preliminary Economic Assessment( PEA) completed for the Rincon salar, a key part of its Salta Lithium Project in the lithium triangle of Argentina.

NextSource Announces Appointment of Johnny Velloza as Interim Chief Operating Officer

NextSource Announces Appointment of Johnny Velloza as Interim Chief Operating Officer

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") announces that Mr Robin Borley has resigned as Chief Operating Officer of the Company. NextSource is pleased to announce it has appointed Mr Johnny Velloza as Chief Operating Officer on an interim basis

Mr. Velloza has a wealth of technical and operating experience in the mining industry spanning 30 years during which he managed operational optimisation processes and large capital expansions across a range of commodities and in many jurisdictions. Mr. Velloza was previously Deputy CEO and COO of Gem Diamonds and CEO of Chemaf. Prior to this, he was with BHP Western Australia Iron Ore where, from 2013 to 2015, he was General Manager at Mining Area C, the largest iron ore mine in the BHP portfolio, leading a number of successful operational efficiency programs. He also acted as a Senior Exploration Manager in Zambia and in Chile for BHP from 2011-2013, Operations Manager at AngloGold Ashanti from 2009-2010 and held numerous managerial positions at De Beers from 2001-2009. Mr Velloza holds a Bachelor's degree in Mining Engineering from The University of Johannesburg and a Bachelor's degree in Business from The University of South Africa.

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd (AIM:BHL, TSX-V:BHLI, OTCQB:BHLIF), the North America-focused lithium development group, announces that at the AGM held yesterday, all resolutions were passed

The Company is also pleased to provide an update on its operations, which is available on the Company's website at the link below:

