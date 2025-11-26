Brookfield to Present at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference

Brookfield announced today that Bruce Flatt, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at 10:40 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available in the "News & Events" section of both Brookfield Corporation's investor relations website, www.bn.brookfield.com, and Brookfield Asset Management's investor relations website, www.bam.brookfield.com. A replay will be available following the conclusion of the event.

Media: BN Investor Relations:
Simon Maine Katie Battaglia
Tel: +44 739 890 9278 Tel: (416) 359-8544
Email: simon.maine@brookfield.com Email: katie.battaglia@brookfield.com
BAM Investor Relations:
Jason Fooks
Tel: (212) 417-2442
Email: jason.fooks@brookfield.com


About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation

Brookfield Corporation is a leading global investment firm focused on building long-term wealth for institutions and individuals around the world. BN has three core businesses: Alternative Asset Management, Wealth Solutions, and its Operating Businesses which are in renewable power, infrastructure, business and industrial services, and real estate.

BN has a track record of delivering 15%+ annualized returns to shareholders for over 30 years, supported by its unrivaled investment and operational experience. BN's conservatively managed balance sheet, extensive operational experience, and global sourcing networks allow it to consistently access unique opportunities. At the center of BN's success is the Brookfield Ecosystem, which is based on the fundamental principle that each group within Brookfield benefits from being part of the broader organization. Brookfield Corporation is publicly traded in New York and Toronto (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN).

For more information, please visit our website at www.bn.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a leading global alternative asset manager, headquartered in New York, with over $1 trillion of assets under management across infrastructure, renewable power and transition, private equity, real estate, and credit. BAM invests client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. BAM offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world—including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. BAM draws on Brookfield's heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for its clients, across economic cycles. Brookfield Asset Management is publicly traded in New York and Toronto (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM).

For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Brookfield CorpBAMNYSE:BAMFintech Investing
BAM
The Conversation (0)
International Graphite

Quarterly Activities Report September 2024

International Graphite Limited (ASX: IG6) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report. Our vision: International Graphite is developing as Western Australia’s first vertically integrated producer of graphite products for global industrial, manufacturing, technology and battery markets.... Keep Reading...
Metals Australia Ltd

MLS Continues to Advance and Expand its Flagship Lac Carheil Graphite Project Towards PFS

– Lac Carheil’s strategic value also stands to be significantly enhanced by Canadian Government moves to potentially impose tariffs on Chinese critical mineral imports

Metals Australia Ltd (ASX: MLS) continues to make significant progress advancing its flagship Lac Carheil high-grade flake-graphite development project in the Tier 1 global mining province of Quebec, including: Comprehensive metallurgical testwork1 confirming higher quantities of higher-value... Keep Reading...
Brookfield enters into exclusive negotiations with Impala and other shareholders to acquire a majority stake in Neoen and launch a mandatory tender offer for 100% of the company

Brookfield enters into exclusive negotiations with Impala and other shareholders to acquire a majority stake in Neoen and launch a mandatory tender offer for 100% of the company

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OR TO ANY US PERSON, OR TO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. Brookfield has entered into exclusive... Keep Reading...
International Graphite

Springdale–Collie Integrated Mine to Market Scoping Study

International Graphite Limited (ASX:IG6) has today released key findings from its new Springdale–Collie Integrated Mine to Market Scoping Study. The study positions the Company’s planned Springdale mine and Collie downstream processing facilities as a world leading development-stage graphite... Keep Reading...
International Graphite

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

International Graphite’s (ASX:IG6) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report and Cash Flow Report. Our vision: International Graphite is developing as Western Australia’s first vertically integrated producer of graphite anode materials (BAM) for lithium-ion batteries.Highlights.Springdale... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Diamond Drilling Discovers Significantly Deeper and More Extensive Copper Mineralisation at Tollu Deposit, WA

Homerun Resources Inc. Receives Conditional Approval from the TSXV for $6 Million Financing with Institutional Investor

CopAur Minerals Agrees to Terms with Omega Pacific Resources on the Williams Property

Early Warning News Release Regarding the Issuance of Securities of Stallion Uranium Corp.

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Diamond Drilling Discovers Significantly Deeper and More Extensive Copper Mineralisation at Tollu Deposit, WA

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Receives Conditional Approval from the TSXV for $6 Million Financing with Institutional Investor

gold investing

CopAur Minerals Agrees to Terms with Omega Pacific Resources on the Williams Property

Gold Investing

Bert Dohmen: Gold Price Going "Much Higher," Silver to Play Catch Up

Rare Earth Investing

China’s Rare Earths Crackdown Puts MP Materials in the Spotlight

gold investing

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Energy Investing

Early Warning News Release Regarding the Issuance of Securities of Stallion Uranium Corp.