Brookfield Asset Management to Host Third Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. today announced it will host its third quarter 2026 conference call and webcast on Friday, November 6, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Results will be released that morning prior to 7:00 a.m. ET and will be available on our website at https://bam.brookfield.com/events-news/press-releases.

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

Webcast


About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager, headquartered in New York, with over $1 trillion of assets under management across infrastructure, energy, private equity, real estate, and credit. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world – including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. We draw on Brookfield's heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for our clients, across economic cycles.

For more information, please visit our website at www.bam.brookfield.com or contact:

Media:
Simon Maine
Tel: (332) 298-0447
Email: simon.maine@brookfield.com 		  Investor Relations:
Jason Fooks
Tel: (212) 417-2442
Email: jason.fooks@brookfield.com



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