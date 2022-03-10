Emerging Technology Investing News
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Meta Platforms, Inc. . Investors who purchased Meta Scientificsecurities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: investigation concerns whether Meta and certain of its officers andor directors have violated federal securities laws.In June 2020, Apple Inc. ...

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Meta Platforms, Inc. (fka Facebook, Inc.) ("Meta" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:FB). Investors who purchased Meta Scientificsecurities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.comFB

The investigation concerns whether Meta and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

In June 2020, Apple Inc. ("Apple") announced significant changes to the iOS operating software that runs iPhones (and iPads). These changes would essentially cut off Meta's Facebook platform and its sister services from almost all the tracking and targeting abilities and information necessary to sell targeted ads as they had done for many years. Then, on February 2, 2022, Meta released weak Q4 2021 financial results and provided disappointing 2022 revenue guidance. During the related earnings call, the Company disclosed that its mitigation efforts in fact had not rendered the effects of the iOS changes "manageable." Instead, Meta's advertising business would suffer a shattering $10 billion revenue hit from the iOS privacy changes. Meta also attributed its weak results and guidance on the slowing user growth due to competition from TikTok. Following these admissions, Meta's stock price fell $85.24 per share, or 26.39%, to close at $237.76 per share on February 3, 2022.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Meta shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/fb. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/692549/Bronstein-Gewirtz-Grossman-LLC-Notifies-Shareholders-of-Meta-Platforms-Inc-fka-Facebook-Inc-FB-Investigation

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Facebook FB Mobile Investing
FB
dgtl

DGTL Holdings Inc. Builds Strong Portfolio in Digital Media, Martech

NetworkNewsAudio DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSX.V: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, "Parabolic Growth Curve in Digital Media, Martech Sector Has Tech SPACS and Small Caps Booming."

To hear the AudioPressRelease, please visit: The NetworkNewsAudio News Podcast

Keep reading... Show less
CSE:LXX

Lexaria Provides Strategic Update from CEO

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP, CSE:LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, announces the following strategic update. (This is a shortened version of the full Strategic Update from the CEO. For the full version, please go to www.lexariabioscience.com/news/)

“Lexaria’s brightest days lie in the future, not in the past,” said Chris Bunka, Chief Executive Officer of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. Lexaria achieved many things during 2019 – indeed, management feels that it achieved virtually all that it had set out to accomplish and it was its best year ever from an operational perspective. Market forces caused a retreat in valuations across the sector to the point where Mr. Bunka commented that “It is my own opinion that Lexaria shares are dramatically undervalued – more so today than at any time in our history.”

Keep reading... Show less
CSE:LXX

Lexaria’s Appoints Former Altria Group Senior Executive and Operating Company Chief to Board of Directors

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP) (CSE:LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brian Quigley to its board of directors. Mr. Quigley most recently spent 16 years at Altria Group, with 7 of those years spent as President and Chief Executive Officer for U.S. Smokeless Tobacco and Nu-Mark, Altria’s innovation company, during the time that the existing business relationship between Altria and Lexaria was negotiated.

Mr. Quigley is a 20-year Consumer Packaged Goods veteran of managing complex regulatory environments including for novel and innovative nicotine products, with additional deep experience with operations and marketing. In his time at Altria, Mr. Quigley spearheaded harm reduction strategies and worked to deliver results by creating change in the tobacco business in North America. Mr. Quigley has launched dozens of new products, created consumer-focused innovation strategies, and built businesses and cultures that deliver results.

Keep reading... Show less
CSE:LXX

Lexaria Bioscience Receives Cannabis R&D License from Health Canada

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP) (CSE:LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Lexaria CanPharm ULC., has been issued cannabis Research and Development (“R&D”) license LIC-7NONT76UNW-2019 by Health Canada with a four-year term until August 9, 2023 unless renewed.

Lexaria’s new cannabis R&D license is effective immediately and will allow one of the country’s newest and most advanced formulation laboratories to conduct extensive investigatory work in both THC and CBD delivery using proprietary, optimized formulations and techniques. The laboratory was purpose-built, is permitted at local and federal levels, fully outfitted with equipment required to produce DehydraTECHTM infusions as well as including two different methodologies by which the Company can create nano-sized molecules when deemed beneficial and is currently operational.

Keep reading... Show less
CSE:LXX

Lexaria Bioscience Enters CBD License Agreement with Universal Hemp

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP) (CSE:LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a drug delivery platform innovator, announces that it has entered a definitive 5-year agreement, via its subsidiary Lexaria Hemp Corp., to provide Lexaria’s patented DehydraTECHTM technology to Universal Hemp LLC, a B2B manufacturing company of high-performing hemp-derived bulk ingredients to the nutraceutical and consumer packaged goods industries, for utilization into many CBD-based food ingredients to be produced and sold across the USA immediately, and in Canada when regulations permit.

Competitive financial details including royalty rates remain confidential and undisclosed although the companies have agreed to disclose minimum payments over the life of the agreement of US$3,750,000.

Keep reading... Show less

Sierra Wireless Launches New Private APN Solution with Robust Security and Accelerated Application Deployment for Managed Connectivity Solutions

Simple, flexible, and robust private APN solution shortens time-to-market for customers by reducing onboarding time

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW), a world leading IoT solutions provider, today announced that it has launched a new global private access point name (APN) solution with simplified staging that provides seamless flexibility and security for customers, accelerating application deployment.

Keep reading... Show less

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Meta Platforms, Inc. Investors with $2 Million in Losses to Contact the Firm, Securities Fraud Class Action Filed

Hagens Berman urges Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) investors with over $2 million in losses to submit your losses now .   A securities fraud class action has been filed and certain investors have the opportunity to lead the case.

Class Period: Mar. 2, 2021 – Feb. 2, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 9, 2022
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/FB
Contact An Attorney Now:
FB@hbsslaw.com
844-916-0895

Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB) Securities Fraud Class Action:

Keep reading... Show less

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Meta Platforms, Inc. Investors

Shareholders with $100,000 losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm.

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Meta Platforms, Inc. ("Meta" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FB ) securities between March 2, 2021 and February 2, 2022 , inclusive (the "Class Period"). Meta investors have until May 9, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Keep reading... Show less

INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Meta Platforms, Inc. with Losses of $1,000,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Meta Platforms, Inc. ("Meta" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: FB ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between March 2, 2021 and February 2, 2022, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 9, 2022.

Keep reading... Show less

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Meta Platforms, Inc. Investors

Shareholders with $100,000 losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Meta Platforms, Inc. ("Meta" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FB ) securities between March 2, 2021 and February 2, 2022 , inclusive (the "Class Period"). Meta investors have until May 9, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Keep reading... Show less

Qualcomm Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 10 Percent

- Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 10 percent increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend. The quarterly cash dividend will increase from $0.68 to $0.75 per share of common stock and will be effective for quarterly dividends payable after March 24, 2022 . This dividend increase will raise the annualized dividend payout to $3.00 per share of common stock.

Cristiano Amon , President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated, said, "We are pleased to announce an increase in our quarterly dividend. Given our long-term earnings growth expectations we provided at Investor Day, we remain committed to returning capital to stockholders through a balanced capital return policy, including a baseline of anti-dilutive stock repurchases, and strong dividend growth with an annualized target of high-single-digit to low-double-digit growth."

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×