Bristol Myers Squibb Deepens Commitment to Healthcare Professionals Through Champions in Care Movement

Second-Year Champions in Care Campaign Introduces $1 Million Community Grant Program for Medically Underserved Communities

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced the expansion of Champions in Care , the company's initiative honoring healthcare professionals (HCPs), first launched in 2025. Now in its second year, the campaign builds on its inaugural effort that celebrated HCPs across therapeutic areas through digital, social and live engagement. This year's expansion introduces new opportunities for HCPs to extend their impact beyond patient care and into the communities they serve.

As part of this year's campaign, Bristol Myers Squibb will award $1 million in grants to nonprofit organizations supporting medically underserved communities across the United States. Grant applicants will be identified through an anonymous nomination process designed to recognize organizations helping to close gaps in care. We welcome nominations from HCPs, who we know are uniquely positioned to understand their communities' most pressing needs and the barriers patients face in accessing care.

"Last year, we launched Champions in Care to recognize the extraordinary impact HCPs have on patients, families and communities," said Adam Lenkowsky , executive vice president, chief commercialization officer, Bristol Myers Squibb. "This year, we're building on that foundation by giving HCPs the opportunity to acknowledge organizations that support the medically underserved communities they serve."

More information about the nomination process and criteria can be found here . The deadline for nominations is November 30, 2026. Nomination does not guarantee funding; nominated organizations may be invited to apply for a grant and will be considered through a separate review and selection process before any awards are made.

Throughout the remainder of the year, Bristol Myers Squibb will bring Champions in Care to life through additional social, digital and live medical meeting activations that celebrate HCPs and highlight their contributions to patients and communities around the world.

For more information about Champions in Care and how Bristol Myers Squibb is recognizing the HCPs that care for all of us, visit www.ChampionsInCare.com .

About Bristol Myers Squibb: Transforming Patients' Lives Through Science
At Bristol Myers Squibb, our mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. We are pursuing bold science to define what's possible for the future of medicine and the patients we serve. For more information, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn , X , YouTube , Facebook and Instagram .

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