Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Continuation of ADEPT-2 Phase 3 Study in Psychosis Associated with Alzheimer's Disease

Study Continuation Follows Review of Site Level Data and Recommendation of Data Monitoring Committee

BMS Remains Blinded to Study Data

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY, "BMS") today announced that it will enroll additional patients in the ADEPT-2 study. As part of its commitment to upholding the highest standards in clinical research and following a thorough blinded review of the ADEPT-2 study data, the company identified irregularities due to clinical trial execution at a small number of study sites. With these findings, prior to database lock, BMS made the decision to exclude patient data from those sites from the primary analysis. Following consultation and agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), an interim data analysis for efficacy and safety was conducted by an independent party and reviewed by the Data Monitoring Committee (DMC).

Following this analysis, the DMC recommended the study continue by enrolling additional patients to the original target study population. Based on this recommendation, BMS will continue patient enrollment and advance the program as advised by the DMC. BMS remains blinded to study data.

"BMS agrees with the decision made in consultation with the FDA and DMC to continue the Phase 3 study and will move forward with recruiting additional patients," said Laura Gault, MD, PhD, Senior Vice President, Head of Development, Neuroscience Drug Development, Bristol Myers Squibb. "Our decision to exclude patient data from sites where irregularities were observed reflects our unwavering commitment to safeguarding the integrity of our studies. Psychosis related to Alzheimer's Disease remains an area of tremendous unmet medical need, and maintaining rigorous standards is essential as we work to identify innovative treatment options for patients and families affected by this devastating condition."

Cobenfy , currently approved for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults, has the potential to be the first treatment in a new class of pharmacologic therapies targeting agitation and psychosis based on muscarinic receptor agonism. Additional trial results from the ADEPT program in psychosis associated with Alzheimer's Disease, including ADEPT-2, ADEPT-1 and ADEPT-4, are expected to read out by the end of 2026.

BMS is taking a holistic approach to developing novel approaches to treat Alzheimer's Disease, dually pursuing investigational therapies that aim to both meaningfully slow disease progression and to ease symptoms to help give patients, families and caregivers back some of what the disease has taken away.

About ADEPT-2
The ADEPT-2 study ( clinicaltrials.gov , NCT06126224) is a Phase 3, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial assessing the safety and efficacy of Cobenfy in subjects with psychosis associated with Alzheimer's disease dementia. The study is designed to evaluate the primary endpoint of changes in the Neuropsychiatric Inventory-Clinician (NPI-C): Hallucinations and Delusions (H+D) score and the key secondary endpoint of Clinical Global Impression-Severity (CGI-S), with additional assessments on safety and tolerability of Cobenfy compared to placebo.

About Bristol Myers Squibb
Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn , X , YouTube , Facebook and Instagram .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. All statements that are not statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives and involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including internal or external factors that could delay, divert or change any of them in the next several years, that are difficult to predict, may be beyond our control and could cause our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the statements. These risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, the possibility of unfavorable results from further clinical trials involving Cobenfy and whether Cobenfy for the additional indications described in this release will be successfully developed and commercialized. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many risks and uncertainties that affect Bristol Myers Squibb's business and market, particularly those identified in the cautionary statement and risk factors discussion in Bristol Myers Squibb's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as updated by our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document and except as otherwise required by applicable law, Bristol Myers Squibb undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

corporatefinancial-news

Media Inquiries:
media@bms.com

Investors:
investor.relations@bms.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Bristol-Myers SquibbBMYNYSE:BMYLife Science Investing
BMY
The Conversation (0)
Corporate Employers Accused of Increasing Risk Of Pension Shortfalls in Violation of Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974

Corporate Employers Accused of Increasing Risk Of Pension Shortfalls in Violation of Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974

Lawsuits have been filed alleging that a number of large corporate employers have offloaded billions of dollars in pension obligations to Athene Annuity and Life Company andor Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company of New York, subsidiaries of Athene Holding Ltd. (collectively, "Athene") in... Keep Reading...
Bristol Myers Squibb Reports First Quarter Financial Results for 2023

Bristol Myers Squibb Reports First Quarter Financial Results for 2023

Reports First Quarter Revenues of $11.3 Billion Posts First Quarter GAAP Earnings Per Share of $1.07 and Non-GAAP EPS of $2.05; Includes Net Impact of ($0.01) Per Share for GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS Due to Acquired IPRD Charges and Licensing Income Delivers Strong Revenue Growth of 8% from In-Line... Keep Reading...
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Leadership Transition Plan

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Leadership Transition Plan

Giovanni Caforio, MD, Bristol Myers Squibb Chairman and CEO, to Retire as CEO, Effective November 1, 2023; Will Continue as Executive Chairman of the Board Christopher Boerner, PhD, EVP, Chief Commercialization Officer, Appointed EVP, Chief Operating Officer, Effective Immediately; to Succeed... Keep Reading...
Bristol Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval for CAMZYOS® for the Treatment of Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Bristol Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval for CAMZYOS® for the Treatment of Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

If approved, CAMZYOS would be the first cardiac myosin inhibitor in Europe that specifically targets the source of obstructive HCM Recommendation based on positive Phase 3 EXPLORER-HCM and VALOR-HCM trials demonstrating benefit in patients receiving CAMZYOS versus placebo Bristol Myers Squibb... Keep Reading...
Bristol Myers Squibb Strengthens Cell Therapy Capabilities by Adding New U.S. Manufacturing Facility for Viral Vector Production

Bristol Myers Squibb Strengthens Cell Therapy Capabilities by Adding New U.S. Manufacturing Facility for Viral Vector Production

Libertyville, Illinois facility bolsters long-term viral vector supply with multi-product, in-house viral vector production capabilities Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced expansion of its global cell therapy manufacturing network to enable in-house viral vector production through... Keep Reading...
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

SAGA Metals Completes Phase 1 & Commences Phase 2 of Drilling at Radar Project in Labrador-Confirms Extensive Oxide Mineralization Over 1.5 Km & Provides Corporate Update

Osisko Metals Announces $32.5 Million Private Placement with Strategic Investors

Prismo Metals Announces Assay & IP Results at Silver King

Goldgroup Mining: Advancing Three High-quality Assets in Mexico

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Completes Phase 1 & Commences Phase 2 of Drilling at Radar Project in Labrador-Confirms Extensive Oxide Mineralization Over 1.5 Km & Provides Corporate Update

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals Announces $32.5 Million Private Placement with Strategic Investors

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Announces Assay & IP Results at Silver King

Gold Investing

Goldgroup Mining: Advancing Three High-quality Assets in Mexico

Gold Investing

Sankamap Metals: Unlocking New Copper and Gold Discoveries in the prolific Ring of Fire

Battery Metals Investing

McDermitt Drilling and US Listing Update

base metals investing

Successful $1.8m Placement to Accelerate WA Gold Strategy