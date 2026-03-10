BriaCell to Present Four Poster Presentations at the 2026 AACR Annual Meeting

briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXL) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, today announced that four abstracts have been accepted for poster presentation at the 2026 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place from April 17th 22nd at San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, CA.

The accepted abstracts highlight research related to BriaCell's cellular immunotherapy platform, including the Company's ongoing pivotal Phase 3 study of Bria-IMTᵀᴹ   in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT06072612) and research supporting Bria-OTS+ᵀᴹ, BriaCell's next-generation personalized off-the-shelf immunotherapy program.

Poster titles and presentation details will become available on March 17, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET, when the abstracts will be published in the online Proceedings of AACR.

About briacell therapeutics corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements, including those about presenting four posters at the 2026 AACR, the contents of such posters, and the expected disclosure of clinical data from its ongoing pivotal Phase 3 study of Bria-IMT plus an immune checkpoint inhibitor and preclinical data for Bria-OTS+, are based on BriaCell's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, and under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under the Company's profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and briacell therapeutics corp. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Company Contact:
William V. Williams, MD
President & CEO
1-888-485-6340
info@briacell.com 

Investor Relations Contact:
investors@briacell.com


