Brelyon and Velocity Esports Partner to Bring Immersive Gaming Experiences to Nevada

Brelyon the MIT spin-off that's invented the first-ever, headset-free virtual display technology for gaming and enterprise applications, is partnering with Velocity Esports to bring Brelyon Ultra Reality™ to Velocity locations, the ultimate venues for gamers, from casual to competitive gamers and esports enthusiasts. The partnership kicks off with Velocity's location in Las Vegas, Nevada .

Brelyon (PRNewsfoto/Brelyon)

Immersive display technologies for gaming and esports enthusiasts have long faced bottlenecks around content compatibility and user experience. Brelyon has invented Ultra Reality™, a new category of ultra-immersive display technologies that makes it possible to game on a massive 120-inch plus curved display. Brelyon displays are backward-compatible with existing games and content.

"With Brelyon, Ultra Reality™ builds a bridge between content that gamers love and high-fidelity immersive experiences they covet," said Len Wanger , President of Velocity Esports. "We founded Velocity with a vision to create an entirely new kind of gaming and entertainment venue and platform — what we call a 360-degree gaming experience — that merges the in-venue and online gaming for users. We are constantly investing in adding new gaming innovations that better serve the Velocity community, and our partnership with Brelyon furthers our brand promise of delivering Great Games, Great Experience, Great Community."

Ultra Reality™ brings a larger-than-life esports and immersive gaming experience through a holodeck-like, panoramic experience.

"With Brelyon, a pristine image fills up the viewer's peripheral vision, creating an awe-inspiring experience that is perfect for large-format gaming, esports and entertainment," said Barmak Heshmat , CEO of Brelyon. "Velocity has a focus on creating a new kind of immersive gaming experience for users that centers around the concept that people love to play games and to do so socially, and that esports offers engaging experiences that transcend place. We share that vision and we're delighted to partner with Velocity to bring next-level entertainment experiences to Velocity gamers."

Expanding nationwide, Velocity locations feature state-of-the-art esports lounges with the latest technology and professional level gaming chairs, a vast selection of arcade games, prizes, and over 100 titles for esports and PC and console gaming. The Nevada location is located near the Las Vegas strip at Town Square Mall.

ABOUT BRELYON

Headquartered in San Mateo, CA , Brelyon is a technology pioneer in hardware and software technologies for headset-less immersive experiences. Helmed by a founding team of scientists and industry executives from MIT , UCF, DARPA and IMAX, Brelyon has developed the world's first no-headset display technology with monocular depth. Companies interested in joining Brelyon's early access partner program, please visit www.brelyon.com .

ABOUT VELOCITY ESPORTS

As a next generation gaming and entertainment company, Velocity offers a vast selection of arcade games, premier esports lounges, bowling, social gaming, esports tournaments and other in person entertainment features. Whether competing in a tournament, having a fun night out with family and friends, or enjoying elevated casual dining, craft beverages and arcade games in person at one of our venues, our commitment is to deliver "Next Level Gaming, Next Level Fun" to our guests. Velocity Esports is your home for gaming for casual gamers, serious competitive gamers or esports enthusiasts. Velocity is the perfect destination for your next event or party. Our locations feature state-of-the-art esports lounges with the latest technology and professional level gaming chairs, a vast selection of arcade games, prizes, 100+ esports titles, and a fresh take on modern American and Mexican classics and craft cocktails and mocktails. Our top priority is to consistently deliver on our brand promise – Great Games, Great Experience, Great Community . For more information online, please visit www.velocityesports.com .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Ring Games, NFT RPG <Stella Fantasy> to focus on strengthening partnership ahead of global launch early this year

'2023, the Year of Stella Fantasy'

Strengthening community solidarity ahead of global launch, gains attention from various partnerships

Drone Racing League Drops Trailer for Metaverse Game, Project Drone Galaxy Powered by Algorand

Fans can claim complimentary digital drones for the upcoming game on Discord

- The Drone Racing League, the world's premier, professional drone racing property, today dropped the official trailer of " Project Drone Galaxy ™", their highly anticipated drone racing game powered by Algorand, the leading high-performance blockchain platform and title partner of DRL.

Launching later this year, DRL's Project Drone Galaxy is a multiplayer drone racing experience in the metaverse, created with Playground Labs.

"Project Drone Galaxy's high-intensity esports-focused gameplay sets a new standard for web3 gaming, and demonstrates what it means to responsibly integrate blockchain technologies in a way that puts users in the driver's seat," said Playground Labs CEO Sam Peurifoy .

In the game, players will build their own drones, compete for digital collectibles and other rewards, and fly-to-win as animal-avatars, battling it out in a high-stakes racing arena complete with barriers, boosts, and fiercely competitive pilots.

"The Drone Racing League is made for Web3. Our fans are avid enthusiasts of drones and blockchain, and as we prepare to launch Project Drone Galaxy powered by Algorand this year, we're excited to unveil a teaser video showcasing our first metaverse game to come," said DRL CMO Anne Marie Gianutsos.

Project Drone Galaxy's launch comes as the 2022-23 DRL Algorand World Championship Season takes flight, where the world's best drone pilots race the fastest drones through spectacular courses across IRL, esports and the metaverse – as seen on NBC and top social platforms. The season's finale, " Miami 3-0-FLY" will take place in America's Web3 capital, Miami, Florida , on Saturday, February 25th at 7:30pm EST at loanDepot park, home to Major League Baseball's Miami Marlins. Tickets are available for purchase.

Tonight, as part of DRL's virtual portion of the season, the world's 12 best drone pilots will race through the Biosphere map in the DRL SIM, the true-to-life drone racing game available on PlayStation, Xbox, Steam and Epic Games. DRL will live stream the race at 8pm EST on YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, Twitch, Instagram, and Facebook.

Fans interested in helping DRL to develop Project Drone Galaxy and claim free digital drones can join the Discord .

About DRL

Drone Racing League (DRL) is the world's premier professional drone racing property. The best drone pilots in the world fly in DRL and millions of fans watch them race on NBC, YouTube, TikTok, Twitch, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Combining groundbreaking technology and immersive drone racing, DRL is creating a new era of sports that brings high-speed competition in real life, in virtual simulation, and in the metaverse. Founded by Nicholas Horbaczewski in 2015, DRL is privately-held and headquartered in NYC. For more information, visit www.drl.io .

Press Contact:
Melanie Wallner
VP, Marketing & PR
melanie@drl.io

SKULLCANDY AND DORITOS BRING BOLD SELF-EXPRESSION TO GAMING WITH LATEST COLLABORATION

Limited-Edition SLYR Multi-Platform Gaming Headset and Dime 2 True Wireless Earbuds Feature UV-Reactive Graphics that Glow When the Lights Go Low

Skullcandy, the #1 selling brand in stereo headphones 1 and true wireless earbuds 2 under $100 announced today a limited-edition collaboration with Doritos, the #1 flavored tortilla chip brand 3 . The exclusive drop reimagines the Skullcandy SLYR Multi-Platform Gaming Headset and Dime 2 True Wireless Earbuds in Doritos Red with a zesty UV-reactive "blacklight" effect that looks right at home alongside dialed-in RGB setups. Ideal for gaming at home or on-the-go, the limited-edition Skullcandy x Doritos drop is available now for purchase exclusively on Skullcandy.com and will ship mid-February.

gamer in a computer setup

Gaming Market Forecast: 3 Top Trends That Will Affect Gaming in 2023

Difficult macroeconomic forces continue to affect every sector, including gaming. But while there's been a downward trajectory for gaming companies after the highs seen during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the new year could bring a remodeling when it comes to what gaming investors can accomplish.

As 2023 begins, a key question is how resilient the gaming sector may be to a larger economic downturn. With inflationary pressures running high and a recession potentially in the cards, experts are set to see their theories tested.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) outlines what industry insiders see coming in the year ahead.

NetEase Included in 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices and Maintains Outstanding ESG Scores on MSCI and Sustainalytics

- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced that it has been selected as a member of the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index for the first time, ranking it among the world's leading companies with outstanding sustainability performance. NetEase also further improved its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance in Morgan Stanley Capital International's ("MSCI") and Sustainalytics' ratings in 2022, highlighting its rigorous dedication to transparent and sustainable operations.

As a widely recognized standard for measuring corporate ESG progress across industries, the DJSI World Index represents the top 10% of an industry identified in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) 2022. NetEase has continuously increased its ESG assessment score, achieving 49 points in 2022 and becoming the only company in the Media & Entertainment industry from the Chinese mainland to be included in the 2022 DJSI World Index and Emerging Markets Index.

Rising GameFi Star of 2023: Bless Global with Innovative P2O Model and Over 2 Million Pre-Registered Players

Recently, AAA GameFi MMORPG Bless Global has reached a milestone of 2 million pre-registered players. This is the first time the game has announced its up-to-date information about the beta test. Day 1 retention during beta test is 94% with a user average online time of 218 minutes. This astonishing performance evinces Bless Global is indeed an AAA product with promising prospect to revitalize the GameFi ecosystem. Both mobile versions ( App Store & Google Play) and the PC version will be officially released on Jan 10 . Bless Global will be the pioneer product on PocketBuff, a global one-stop GameFi platform. The eagerly-anticipated game is expected to make an astounding move on the global GameFi chessboard.

×