Bitcoin is no longer just a digital gold trade; it is increasingly behaving like a high-beta liquidity asset, and that changes how investors should read every move.

Bitget Wallet’s Alvin Kan unpacks the tension between Bitcoin’s short-term sensitivity to real yields, dollar strength and rate expectations, and its longer-term scarcity thesis, explaining why Bitcoin can act like a liquidity-driven asset in the short run and a fixed-supply monetary asset over the long run.