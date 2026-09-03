Bravo Metals Authorized to Establish Industrial Project in Barcarena Export Processing Zone

Bravo Mining Corp. (TSXV: BRVO) (OTCQX: BRVMF), ("Bravo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Brazil's National Council for Export Processing Zones ("CZPE") has formally authorized Bravo Metals Ltda. ("Bravo Metals"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, to establish its approved industrial project within the Barcarena Export Processing Zone ("Barcarena ZPE"), in the State of Pará, Brazil.
The authorization was approved on August 25, 2026, during the XLII Ordinary Meeting of the CZPE, under Brazil's Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services ("MDIC"), (link here) and was formally published on September 1, 2026 (link here) in Brazil's Official Gazette through Resolution CZPE/MDIC No. 128, dated August 25, 2026.
Under the Resolution, Bravo Metals is authorized to establish itself within the Barcarena ZPE and manufacture nickel-platinum group metals ("PGM") mattes/alloys comprising platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, copper and cobalt, in accordance with the industrial project previously approved by the CZPE.
The Resolution also secures the ZPE tax, foreign exchange and administrative regime applicable to these activities for a period of 20 years, subject to compliance with applicable legislation and regulations. Key benefits include the suspension of certain federal taxes on imported equipment, inputs and other products, including Import Tax (II), IPI, PIS/PASEP and COFINS, as well as the suspension of certain taxes on domestic purchases and exemptions from certain import and export licensing and authorization requirements.
The CZPE authorization relates specifically to Bravo Metals' approved industrial project and its establishment within the Barcarena ZPE regime and is separate from environmental licences and other permits that may be required for the construction and operation of the proposed facilities.
"Today's authorization represents another important step in advancing our potential downstream processing strategy in Pará State, Brazil," said Luis Azevedo, Chairman and CEO of Bravo. "Importantly, this is a new and key step in the process. Following the approval of the Barcarena ZPE and Bravo Metals' anchor industrial project last November, and the formal creation of the ZPE by Presidential Decree in January 2026, Bravo Metals has now received the CZPE authorization to establish itself and manufacture its approved products within the Barcarena ZPE".
"This milestone is particularly timely as we advance Luanga's Pre-Feasibility Study towards completion, targeted for the end of the third quarter. In addition to producing NI-PGM concentrates, the PFS is evaluating the potential for vertical integration and downstream processing within Brazil, and today's authorization further strengthens the framework within which that opportunity is being assessed. In parallel with the PFS, we continue to advance the work required to support this potential development pathway".
"Barcarena offers a compelling combination of port infrastructure, renewable power and an established industrial ecosystem, including a significant fertilizer production with its attendant demand for sulphuric acid (a byproduct of smelting) and logistics cluster. Together with direct access to international markets, these attributes reinforce our view of Barcarena as a highly strategic location to evaluate further processing of Luanga's critical and precious metals and potential value creation in Brazil."
A Further Step in the Barcarena ZPE Process
The authorization represents a separate and subsequent regulatory step following two previously announced milestones in the establishment of the Barcarena ZPE and Bravo Metals' participation as its anchor industrial project:
November 2025 – CZPE approval and Bravo Metals as anchor company: On November 3, 2025, the CZPE approved the proposal to create the Barcarena ZPE and approved Bravo Metals' industrial project as the anchor project for the proposed ZPE. That approval contemplated the future installation of Bravo Metals within the ZPE and required Bravo Metals, once formally constituted, to submit a subsequent application to the CZPE for authorization to establish itself within the ZPE (See Bravo news release dated November 5, 2025).
January 2026 – Formal creation of the Barcarena ZPE: Presidential Decree No. 12,823 was signed on January 22, 2026, and published in Brazil's Official Gazette on January 23, 2026, formally creating the Barcarena ZPE (See Bravo news release dated January 26, 2026).
The authorization announced today completes the subsequent CZPE step contemplated by the November 2025 approval, formally authorizing Bravo Metals to establish itself and manufacture the specified products within the Barcarena ZPE under its approved industrial project.
The authorization represents a further step in Bravo's strategy to evaluate downstream processing of concentrates potentially produced from its 100%-owned Luanga PGM+Au+Ni Project ("Luanga"), located in the Carajás Mineral Province of Pará.
Barcarena ZPE
The Barcarena ZPE is located within the Industrial District of Barcarena, Pará, adjacent to the Port of Vila do Conde, one of northern Brazil's principal deep-water port and industrial complexes. The surrounding industrial corridor hosts a significant concentration of mineral processing, metals, fertilizer and logistics operations, with established bulk solid and liquid handling infrastructure and direct access to international markets.
Barcarena has also developed into an important fertilizer production, blending, storage and distribution hub serving northern Brazil and the Arco Norte agricultural corridor, providing an established industrial and logistics ecosystem around the ZPE.
This ecosystem could provide synergies for the sulphuric acid that would be produced as a by-product of the downstream processing route evaluated in Bravo's PEA. Sulphuric acid is an important input in phosphate fertilizer production, while Brazil remains dependent on imported sulphur and sulphuric acid. Barcarena's fertilizer and chemical industries, port infrastructure and access to the broader northern Brazilian market could therefore provide local and regional market opportunities for sulphuric acid from a future Bravo Metals operation.
Bravo's Luanga Project remains the only minerals and metals project approved as an anchor industrial project within a Brazilian ZPE, providing a differentiated platform to potentially process and add value to Luanga's critical and precious metals in Brazil. This approach is aligned with Brazil's broader critical minerals strategy of promoting greater domestic processing and value addition to the country's mineral resources.
About Bravo Mining Corp.
Bravo is a Canadian and Brazil-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its PGM+Au+Ni deposit while also exploring for IOCG-style Cu+Au and magmatic-style Ni+Cu+/-PGM+/-Au mineralization within its Luanga Project in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil. Bravo is one of the most active explorers in Carajás.
The team, comprising of local and international geologists, has a proven track record of PGM, nickel, and copper discoveries in the region. They have successfully taken a past IOCG greenfield project from discovery to development and production in the Carajás while defining other significant deposit types in the region.
The Luanga Project is situated on mature freehold farming land and benefits from being located close to operating mines and a mining-experienced workforce, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail, and hydroelectric grid power. Bravo's current Environmental, Social and Governance activities include planting more than 56,000 high-value trees in and around the project area and hiring and contracting locally.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward Looking Statements.
This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "potential", "proposed", "strategy", "evaluate", "could", "may", "would", "intended", "opportunity", "target", "plans" and other similar words, phrases or statements that certain events or conditions may or will occur. This news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the potential development, construction and operation of downstream processing facilities within the Barcarena ZPE; the potential processing of concentrates from the Luanga Project within the Barcarena ZPE; the potential production of nickel, PGM, copper and cobalt mattes and sulphuric acid; the potential benefits of vertical integration and downstream processing in Brazil; the potential availability of local and regional market opportunities for sulphuric acid; the potential benefits associated with the ZPE tax, administrative and foreign-exchange regime; the availability and suitability of infrastructure, renewable power, logistics, industrial services and access to international markets at Barcarena; the advancement, timing, completion and results of the Luanga Pre-Feasibility Study, including its targeted completion by the end of the third quarter of 2026; and the Company's plans and strategy with respect to the future development of the Luanga Project and potential downstream processing in Brazil. The authorization granted under Resolution CZPE/MDIC No. 128 relates to Bravo Metals' establishment and approved activities within the Barcarena ZPE regime and does not constitute an environmental licence or authorization to commence construction. The development, construction and operation of any proposed downstream processing facilities would remain subject to applicable environmental licensing, permitting, technical and economic studies, regulatory and governmental approvals, financing and future development decisions. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices and equity and debt markets; the results of ongoing technical and economic studies; changes in development plans or processing strategies; delays or failure to obtain required regulatory, governmental or environmental approvals; changes to applicable ZPE legislation, regulations or fiscal regimes; the availability and cost of infrastructure, power, logistics and other services; the availability and pricing of markets for sulphuric acid and other products; technical, engineering, metallurgical and environmental risks; financing and supply chain risks; and other risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding the continued advancement of the Luanga Project and the Pre-Feasibility Study; the potential viability of downstream processing and vertical integration in Brazil; the availability of required infrastructure, power, logistics and services; the continuation of the applicable ZPE regime; the ability to obtain required permits and approvals; the availability of markets for products and by-products; and general business and economic conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.
SOURCE Bravo Mining Corp.
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