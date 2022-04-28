Precious MetalsInvesting News

Bravada Gold Corporation  announces that it has closed the previously announced non-brokered private placement for total gross proceeds of $1,719,500 through the issuance of 34,390,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.05 per unit. The original $1,500,000 offering, previously announced on March 21, 2022, has been oversubscribed. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase ...

Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) (FSE: BRTN) (OTCQB: BGAVF) (the "Company" or "Bravada") announces that it has closed the previously announced non-brokered private placement for total gross proceeds of $1,719,500 through the issuance of 34,390,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.05 per unit. The original $1,500,000 offering, previously announced on March 21, 2022, has been oversubscribed. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase a common share at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of two years following the closing of the offering.

Net proceeds from the private placement will be used to continue exploration drilling at the Wind Mountain property and to incorporate higher-grade gold and silver assay results from 2021 in-fill drilling, as well as results from earlier post-2012 drilling, into an update of the resource calculation and PEA. Net proceeds will also cover property maintenance for the Company's portfolio of Nevada properties and for working capital.

All securities issued and sold under the offering will be subject to a hold period until August 29, 2022, which is four months and one day from their date of issuance. In connection with the offering, the Company paid aggregate cash finders' fees of $6,650 and issued an aggregate of 133,000 non-transferable finders' warrants, each exercisable to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of two years. The Company also reports that it has granted incentive stock options under its 10% rolling stock option plan to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company to purchase a total of 5,000,000 common shares at $0.05 per share exercisable for a period of five years.

About the Wind Mountain Au-Ag project

The Wind Mountain gold-silver property was mined by a former owner, operating an open-pit/heap-leach operation that produced 299,259oz gold & 1.8MMoz silver. Bravada subsequently acquired 100% ownership subject to a small royalty, and after a series of exploration and pre-development initiatives, commissioned in 2012 an independent resource estimate and a Preliminary Economic Evaluation* for Wind Mountain, which reported positive economics and a resource of:

  • 570,000 ounces of gold and 14.7 million ounces of silver in the Indicated category, and

  • 354,000 ounces of gold and 10.1 million ounces of silver in the Inferred category.

See the table* below and news release NR-06-12 (April 11, 2012) for details of the resource.

Bravada, in 2021, successfully added higher-grade mineralization by in-filling certain portions of the 2012 study area. In addition, exploration drilling at the feeder target in Q4 2020 discovered the top of a banded vein zone beneath mine waste and other overburden, and in 2021 drilling expanded this zone beneath cover for 330 metres of strike and is open-ended in both directions. The Company recently completed permitting five new drill sites to test deeper portions of the vein system where much higher grades are expected based on analogies with similar vein systems in Nevada and elsewhere.

The proposed exploration program is designed to add tonnage and higher grades to the mineral inventory as the next step towards mining of the resource.

Wind Mountain Resource

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5343/122058_36773d0724c89995_001.jpg

Table 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5343/122058_36773d0724c89995_001full.jpg

*Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Inferred resources are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be classified as mineral reserves. There is no assurance that any part of the resources will ultimately be converted to mineral reserves.

Mine Development Associates compiled the Technical Report and PEA. Thomas Dyer, P.E. is a Senior Engineer for MDA and is responsible for sections of the Technical Report involving mine designs and the economic evaluation, and Steven Ristorcelli, C.P.G., is a Principal Geologist for MDA and is responsible for the sections involving the Mineral Resource estimate. These are the Qualified Persons of the technical report for the purpose of Canadian NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Economic Analyses of Mineral Projects. Details of the PEA produced by Mine Development Associates (MDA) of Reno can be found on SEDAR, as previously reported (see NR-07-12 dated May 1, 2012). Note that although the PEA was encouraging, it is preliminary in nature, it includes Inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized.

About Bravada

Bravada is an exploration company with a portfolio of high-quality properties in Nevada, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world. Bravada has successfully identified and advanced properties with the potential to host high-margin deposits while successfully attracting partners to fund later stages of project development. Bravada's value is underpinned by a substantial gold and silver resource with a positive PEA at Wind Mountain, and the Company has significant upside potential from possible new discoveries at its exploration properties.

Since 2005, the Company signed 32 earn-in joint-venture agreements for its properties with 19 publicly traded companies, as well as a similar number of property-acquisition agreements with private individuals. Bravada currently has 10 projects in its portfolio, consisting of 810 claims for approximately 6,500 ha in two of Nevada's most prolific gold trends. Most of the projects host encouraging drill intercepts of gold and already have drill targets developed. Several videos are available on the Company's website that describe Bravada's major properties, answering commonly asked investor questions. Simply click on this link https://bravadagold.com/projects/project-videos/.

Joseph Anthony Kizis, Jr. (AIPG CPG-11513) is the qualified person responsible for reviewing and preparing the technical data presented in this release and has approved its disclosure.

-30-

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Bravada Gold Corporation

"Joseph A. Kizis, Jr."

Joseph A. Kizis, Jr., Director, President, Bravada Gold Corporation

For further information, please visit Bravada Gold Corporation's website at bravadagold.com or contact the Company at 604.684.9384 or 775.746.3780.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. These statements are based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding general economic conditions, interest rates, commodity markets, regulatory and governmental approvals for the company's projects, and the availability of financing for the company's development projects on reasonable terms. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Bravada Gold Corporation does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/122058

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Bravada GoldTSXV:BVAGold Investing
BVA:CA
Bravada Announces Financing; Resource Update and Exploration Drilling Planned Q2 at Wind Mountain Au-Ag Project, Nevada

Bravada Announces Financing; Resource Update and Exploration Drilling Planned Q2 at Wind Mountain Au-Ag Project, Nevada

Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) (FSE: BRTN) (OTCQB: BGAVF) ("Bravada" or "Company") plans to issue up to 30,000,000 units ("Units") in a non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1.5M. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant, exercisable to purchase one additional common share for a period of two years at an exercise price of $0.10 per share. The Company will make provision for an over-allotment option (Greenshoe) to allow a purchase of up to 10% additional Units beyond the number of Units in this private placement.

Net proceeds from the private placement will be used to continue exploration drilling at the Wind Mountain property and to incorporate higher-grade gold and silver assay results from 2021 in-fill drilling, as well as results from earlier post-2012 drilling, into an update of the resource calculation and PEA. Net proceeds will also cover property maintenance for the Company's portfolio of Nevada properties and for working capital.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bravada Provides Corporate Update

Bravada Provides Corporate Update

Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) (FSE: BRTN) (OTCQB: BGAVF) (the "Company" or "Bravada") reports that all ordinary resolutions placed before the annual general meeting held on January 24, 2022 were passed. Smythe LLP, Chartered Accountants were re-appointed as auditors of Bravada and the Company's rolling stock option plan was approved. Shareholders re-elected directors Joseph A. Kizis, Jr., Lawrence Page, Q.C., Michael Rowley, G. Ross McDonald, John Kerr and Nigel Bunting.

Subsequent to the annual general meeting, the directors re-appointed Joseph A. Kizis, Jr. as President, Lawrence Page, Q.C. as Chairman, Graham Thatcher as Chief Financial Officer and Arie Page as Corporate Secretary. The Company also granted incentive stock options under its 10% rolling stock option plan to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company to purchase a total of 3.0 million common shares at $0.05 per share exercisable for a period of five years.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bravada Receives Amended BLM Permit Approval for Wind Mountain Au/Ag Project, Nevada

Bravada Receives Amended BLM Permit Approval for Wind Mountain Au/Ag Project, Nevada

Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) (FSE: BRTN) (OTCQB: BGAVF) (the "Company" or "Bravada") has received approval for an amendment to its drilling permit, which was submitted in late September 2021. The extensive delay is believed to be related to COVID-19 staffing issues. After posting a small increase in bond, five new drill sites will allow deeper tests of the vein system that was discovered in Q4 2020 by drilling beneath mine waste and other overburden at the Feeder Target, in which hole WM20-102 intersected 1.5 metres of 269.0gt Ag and 0.404gt Au within a thicker interval of banded quartz veining together with anomalous gold and silver. Four reverse-circulation holes drilled in 2021 to further test this target extended the strike length of banded quartz veining to +300m beneath overburden but failed to test the vein system deeper than the WM20-102 high-grade silver intercept due to unexpected shallowing of 2021 drill holes. The new sites (see Figure 1) will allow a better drill orientation designed to intersect the vein zone at a deeper elevation (see Figure 2).

President Joe Kizis, commented, "The banding seen in drill chips indicates that several stages of sealing and breakage occurred within the vein zone, which is important for developing high grades in low-sulfidation deposits. Silver is often enriched in the upper portions of these systems because gold typically is deposited preferentially deeper. Enriched silver to gold ratios returned from our recent drilling, along with observations of relatively low-temperature quartz vein mineralogy, indicate that our current drilling only tested shallow portions of the vein zone; therefore, we expect that major gold enrichment should lie at a deeper elevation. The upper portion of the hole planned from Site G will also test a possible shallow extension of disseminated resource.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:BVA

Bravada Gold Corporation Closes Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) (FSE: BRTN) (OTCQB: BGAVF) (the "Company" or "Bravada") reports that the Company has now closed the final tranche of its previously reported non-brokered private placement by issuing 182,000 units at a price of $0.07 per unit for gross proceeds of $12,740. In total, the Company has now closed 7,199,143 units in three tranches for total gross proceeds of $503,940.01. Each unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant exercisable to purchase one additional common share for a period of two years at an exercise price of $0.12 per share. Securities issued pursuant to this final tranche of the private placement, including common shares and share purchase warrants carry a legend restricting trading of the securities until February 26, 2022. Finders' fees and commissions may be paid by the Company in relation to the units sold in this Offering. The private placement is subject to regulatory approval.

Net proceeds from the private placement will be used for continued exploration on the Company's 100% owned Wind Mountain Au-Ag project, sustaining fees for the Company's Nevada-based claims, and for working capital.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
bravada

Bravada Reports Assays from 2021 Drilling at the Highland Gold/Silver Property, Nevada; Re-Acquires 100% Interest

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Assays for seven reverse-circulation holes received, four holes in the Western Vein zone and three holes in the Big Hammer/Sinter region.
  • Numerous +0.3g/t gold intervals intersected with low values of base metals and low-temperature vein textures, suggesting only shallow levels of the hydrothermal system were tested.
  • A down-faulted northerly extension of the main Western Vein zone was intersected beneath overburden, returning multiple 0.3g/t gold values associated with low-temperature vein mineralogy and textures indicating exploration potential at deeper levels over a strike length of approximately 400 metres.
  • Holes from the Big Hammer/Sinter region indicate significant lateral flow of mineralizing fluids to form widespread sinter, shallow-level alteration and vein textures, and locally significant gold mineralization; major upwelling zones, where potentially high-grade gold may have developed, have not been encountered to date in this region of the property.
  • Geologic mapping at the Geyser and Cabin targets have refined those targets; both targets occur at the intersection of northwest-trending fault zones and an older caldera rim fault. Surface samples of veins contain values up to multi-gram/ton gold.
  • Drilling, mapping, and gravity geophysics were conducted as part of a 2021 earn-in agreement; however, the property has been returned to Bravada, which continues to hold a 100% interest in Highland.

Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) (FSE: BRTN) (the "Company" or "Bravada") reports 2021 Highland drill results conducted by an earn-in partner that has elected to return the property to Bravada without earning an interest. Seven holes (a total of 2,098.4 metres) were drilled in two areas. A preliminary evaluation of the program is summarized below, with further analysis planned.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Equity Extends the NG-3 Vein to over 300 Metres Strike-Length; Intersects 3.7m Averaging 4.9g/t Au, 75g/t Ag at Silver Queen Project, BC

Equity Extends the NG-3 Vein to over 300 Metres Strike-Length; Intersects 3.7m Averaging 4.9g/t Au, 75g/t Ag at Silver Queen Project, BC

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY) ("Equity") reports several intersections of high-grade gold and silver from six holes which tested the NG-3 target area on the Silver Queen property, BC. Equity's drilling has now confirmed the extension of the NG-3 Vein to over 300 metres of strike and to depths of up to 240 metres below surface. The holes have established internal continuity between historic intercepts drilled by previous management and earlier drilling by Equity, and mineralization remains open along strike and dip.

Drilling Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Receives Additional Lithium Analyses - GEM22-01 Mineralized Intersection Improves to 1,203 ppm Lithium over 580 Feet in New Lithium Discovery at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Receives Additional Lithium Analyses - GEM22-01 Mineralized Intersection Improves to 1,203 ppm Lithium over 580 Feet in New Lithium Discovery at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp . ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) is pleased to announce that a wider and higher-grade intersection of lithium mineralization has been determined in the inaugural drilling program at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini"), located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . Additional analyses from borehole GEM22-01 received this week have extended the length of the previously-reported mineralized intersection and improved the lithium grade to 1,203.41 parts per million ("ppm") lithium over 580 feet (176.83 metres), including 1,578.19 ppm lithium over 300 feet (91.46 metres).

2022 Drilling Program

Nevada Sunrise drilled two reverse circulation ("RC") boreholes for a total of 2,020 feet (615.85 metres) in its maiden drilling program at Gemini in March and April 2022 . The drill sites were located within a defined gravity low that hosts conductive layers detected by historical ground electromagnetic ("EM") surveys. The initial results represent a new discovery of lithium-bearing sediments in the western Lida Valley, which has not been historically drill tested for lithium mineralization.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GOLD79 Samples 2.53 g/t Gold over 25.4 m from the Underground Workings at the Tyro Mine on the Gold Chain Project

GOLD79 Samples 2.53 g/t Gold over 25.4 m from the Underground Workings at the Tyro Mine on the Gold Chain Project

Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has a completed a mapping and sampling program of the 200 foot level ("200L") of the Tyro mine. Results from the chip-channel sampling returned similar grades and widths to the fall 2021 drill program, approximately 600 metres south of that drilling.

Sampling highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Drills a New High-Grade Zone of 34.93 g/t Gold Over 3.00m Within a 16.90m Intercept Grading 6.47 g/t Gold at Williams Brook

Puma Exploration Drills a New High-Grade Zone of 34.93 g/t Gold Over 3.00m Within a 16.90m Intercept Grading 6.47 g/t Gold at Williams Brook

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to report a near-surface high-grade gold intersection of 34.93 gt Au over 3.00 metres within a wider zone assaying 6.47 gt Au over 16.90 metres in hole WB22-25. Additional high-grade intercepts include 22.28 gt Au over 3.20 metres within a wider gold intercept of 3.97 gt Au over 22.10 metres in hole WB22-36 and 1.00 gt Au over 33.35 metres in hole WB22-26. These new high-grade discoveries extend by more than 300 metres to the NE, the first gold discovery made at the OGT in 2021(Figure 1).

"These first results are very exciting. Every hole intersected gold mineralization, and hole WB22-25 is one of the most impressive, with more than 34 g/t gold over 3 metres. That hole contains the highest individual gold grade since the beginning of drilling in 2021, with 183 g/t Au over 0.50 metres. We are systematically building our model and demonstrating again, step by step, the gold potential of the O'Neil Gold Trend and the entire Williams Brook Project," said Marcel Robillard, President and CEO of Puma Exploration.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mandalay Resources Corp

Mandalay Resources is a Canadian-based natural resource Corporation with producing assets in Australia and Sweden, and care and maintenance and development projects in Chile and Canada. The Company focuses on growing its production and reducing costs at its gold-antimony operation in Australia, and its gold mine in Sweden, to generate near-term sustainable positive cash flow.

Impact Minerals

Commencement of Rights on Trading on ASX

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) (Company) is pleased to advise that rights to the Company’s pro-rata renounceable rights issue (Rights Issue) announced on 26 April 2022 commence trading today under the ASX ticker code IPTRA.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×