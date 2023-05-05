CleanTech Lithium PLC Final Results

Bravada Gold Announces the Extension of the Expiry Date of Certain Common Share Purchase Warrants

Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) (the "Company" or "Bravada") announces that it intends to apply to the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") for approval to extend the original expiry dates of an aggregate 27,611,285 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") as follows:

Number of WarrantsExercise Price per ShareClosing Date of Private PlacementOriginal Expiry DateProposed Amended Expiry Date
7,555,000$0.12May 13, 2019May 13, 2023May 13, 2024
4,552,142$0.12July 17, 2019July 17, 2023July 17, 2024
8,305,000$0.15June 11, 2020June 11, 2023June 11, 2024
4,260,000$0.12August 6, 2021August 6, 2023August 6, 2024
2,757,143$0.12October 1, 2021October 1, 2023October 1, 2024
182,000$0.12October 25, 2021October 25, 2023October 25, 2024

 

All other terms and conditions of the Warrants will remain the same. In accordance with TSXV policies, warrants issued as compensation to brokers and finders will not be extended. The proposed amendments are subject to TSXV approval.

About Bravada

Bravada is an exploration company with a portfolio of high-quality properties in Nevada, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world. Bravada has successfully identified and advanced properties with the potential to host high-margin deposits while successfully attracting partners to fund later stages of project development. Bravada's value is underpinned by a substantial gold and silver resource with a positive PEA at Wind Mountain, and the Company has significant upside potential from possible new discoveries at its exploration properties.

Since 2005, the Company entered into 32 earn-in joint-venture agreements for its properties with 19 publicly traded companies, as well as a similar number of property-acquisition agreements with private individuals. Bravada currently has 10 projects in its portfolio, consisting of 810 claims for approximately 6,500 ha in the Battle Mountain/Eureka and Walker Lane Trends, two of Nevada's most prolific gold trends. Most of the projects host encouraging drill intercepts of gold and already have drill targets developed. Several videos are available on the Company's website that describe Bravada's major properties, responding to investor's commonly asked questions. Simply click on this link https://bravadagold.com/projects/project-videos/.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Bravada Gold Corporation

"Joseph A. Kizis, Jr."

Joseph A. Kizis, Jr., Director, President, Bravada Gold Corporation

For further information, please visit Bravada Gold Corporation's website at bravadagold.com or contact the Company at 604.684.9384 or 775.746.3780.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. These statements are based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding general economic conditions, interest rates, commodity markets, regulatory and governmental approvals for the company's projects, and the availability of financing for the company's development projects on reasonable terms. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Bravada Gold Corporation does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/165048

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Bravada Announces a Phase II Pad Site Sufficient to Process the Remaining 2022 In-Pit Gold/Silver Resource, Potentially Adding to Wind Mountain's Mine Life

Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) (OTCQB: BGAVF) (FSE: BRTN) (the "Company" or "Bravada") reports that it has received the results of an evaluation of a second pad site, not considered in its recent technical report (the "Report", see news release dated January 23, 2023). The Report may be found under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and on Bravada's website https:bravadagold.com.

Economics reported in the Report improved significantly compared to the Company's 2012 PEA due to utilizing a near-mine, heap-leach Pad I site, which is of limited size, for a portion of the Pit-constrained resource and due to higher grades for early mining, which were predicted and then verified by drilling during 2021. To add additional mine life, a Phase II pad site was identified due north of the Phase I site (see Figure 1) but was not considered in the January 20th PEA. An internal evaluation by RESPEC demonstrates that the Pad II site is sufficient in size to process the remainder of the In-pit Resource, adding approximately 45% more resource tons and potentially increasing mine life by more than 2 years. Although Pad II is somewhat farther from the currently identified Pit-constrained resource than the Pad I site, it is located very close to outcropping mineralization at the North Hill target, which has only been tested with minor drilling. Other potential additions to mine life that the Phase I PEA did not consider, but which might be added to a Phase II or later Pad, include mineralization at the South End target, historic "waste rock piles" and partially spent heaps where the Company has identified potentially recoverable gold and silver.

Bravada Files Technical Report for the Wind Mountain Au/Ag Project, Nevada, Including Phase I PEA Results of 38% IRR and US$46.1 Million After-Tax NPV@5%

Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) (OTCQB: BGAVF) (FSE: BRTN) (the "Company" or "Bravada") reports today that it has filed a technical report (the "Report") prepared in accordance with Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). The Report may be found under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and on Bravada's website https:bravadagold.com.

The Report dated January 20, 2023 and entitled "Updated Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment, Wind Mountain Gold-Silver Project", located in Washoe County, Nevada, was prepared by RESPEC Company LLC ("RESPEC", formerly Mine Development Associates), Woods Process Services, and Debra Struhsacker, Bravada's Environmental Permitting and Government Relations Consultant.

Bravada Reports 38% IRR and US$46.1 Million After-Tax NPV@5% for Phase I PEA at Wind Mountain Au/Ag Project, Nevada; Additional Leach-Pad Site Being Evaluated for Phase II

Highlights

  • The Phase I PEA includes a 30.3million ton capacity leach pad, roughly 62% of the updated, Pit-constrained Resource tons, taking advantage of a leach-pad site adjacent to the modeled open pit.
  • A potential Phase II pad site directly north of Phase I is being evaluated to include additional Pit-constrained Resource as well as adjacent, under-drilled outcropping mineralization at North Hill.
  • The PEA and Pit-constrained Resource were modeled with 3-year, trailing average prices of US$1,750 for gold and $21 for silver.
  • The Pit-constrained Resource consists of:
    • 46million tons at 0.010 oz Au per ton and 0.26 oz Ag per ton containing 474,000ounces of Au and 11,807,000ounces of Ag in the Indicated Category; and
    • 2.6million tons at 0.008 oz per ton Au and 0.19 oz Ag per ton containing 21,900ounces of Au and 497,000ounces of Ag in the Inferred Category.
  • The Phase I PEA consists of 96% of the gold ounces in the Indicated ResourceCategory, acceptable for Pre-feasibility study.
  • Compared to the Company's independent 2012 Resource/PEA study, the Phase I PEA considers only a portion of the pit-constrained Resource that will fit onto a restricted area available as a close-in heap-leach pad site; 30.3million tons (31% less than the 2012 model, which utilized a pad space located much farther from the mine) and produces 227,000 ounces of Au-eq (29% less than the 2012 model pit).
  • Even with fewer tons being mined, Initial Capital increased by 3% to $46MM, with most of the Sustaining Capital in year 3.
  • The strip ratio was reduced by 23% to 0.55:1 waste to ore and the payback period was reduced 15% to 1.9 years in the current Phase I study.
  • Higher grades predicted and then verified by 2021 drilling resulted in better grades in early years and conversion of certain Inferred blocks into Indicated blocks, improving economics.
  • The strip ratio may be reduced further with additional test work as 1.1million tons of historic "waste rock" that must be removed in Phase I can be removed and stored on a low-grade stockpile. The material is currently not considered part of the Resource but limited sampling and drilling suggest it may contain recoverable gold, which may be processed on the Phase I heap pad.
  • The economics of the Phase I PEA have improved significantly compared to the 2012 PEA despite higher costs for capital and many operating costs. The AFTER-TAX IRR is 38% (an 81% improvement over the 2012 IRR of 21%) and the AFTER-TAX NPV @5% discount is $46.1million (a 74% improvement over the earlier NPV @5% of $26.5MM).

Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) (the "Company" or "Bravada") reports the results of an updated, independent Resource and Phase I Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for its Wind Mountain GoldSilver Property in Washoe County, Nevada.

Bravada Reports Results of Recent Drilling and Status of Updated PEA at Wind Mountain Au/Ag Project, Nevada

Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) (FSE: BRTN) (OTCQB: BGAVF) (the "Company" or "Bravada") has received assay results for the three deep reverse-circulation holes drilled during 2022. The holes tested below a banded vein zone discovered in Q4 2020 beneath mine waste and other overburden at the Feeder target, located approximately 450m south of the Wind Open Pit and where hole WM20-102 intersected 1.5 metres of 269.0gt Ag and 0.404gt Au within a thicker interval of banded quartz veining with anomalous gold and silver. The three 2022 holes intersected zones of low-grade disseminated gold and silver within the Truckee Formation, which is the host for the current resource of disseminated oxide gold north of the Feeder target. However, the banded quartz vein zone did not persist to the depths tested. Below disseminated mineralization in the Truckee Formation, however, many vein zones were encountered in the holes which are enriched in manganese, barium, tungsten, nickel, and zinc.

Bravada Announces the Extension of the Expiry Date of Certain Common Share Purchase Warrants and Updates Wind Mountain Program

Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) (FSE: BRTN) (OTCQB: BGAVF) (the "Company" or "Bravada") reports that the Company will be extending the exercise period of a total of 6,434,000 share purchase warrants, all of which are exercisable at $0.12 per share (collectively, the "Warrants"). The Warrants were issued on July 23, 2018, pursuant to a private placement (see news release NR-07-18) and are scheduled to expire on July 23, 2022. The Company proposes to extend the expiry by one (1) year, and accordingly, the new expiry date for the warrants will be July 23, 2023.

All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged. The Warrant extension is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

iMetal Resources Completes Digitally Enhanced Prospecting Survey on Its Ghost Mountain Project

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of a Digitally Enhanced Prospecting (DEP) survey at its 220-hectare Ghost Mountain property, 42 km NE of Kirkland Lake, an lying 5 km directly west of Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mines and within 1 km of the Porcupine-Destor Fault Zone

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Ghost Mountain lies near several active gold exploration and mining operations including Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mines Property and McEwen Mining's Black Fox Mine. The DEP survey is the next step in our staged exploration program to bring Ghost Mountain to the drilling stage."

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023 Announces THE Student Sponsorship

Sponsored by Maple Gold Mines & JDS Group of Companies

Special Sponsor: Government of Québec Premier Sponsor: Laurentian Bank Securities 
Critical Metals Day Platinum Sponsor: National Bank Financial Markets 
Gold Sponsors: BMO, IBK Capital, O3 Mining, Troilus Gold, Maple Gold Mines, JDS Group of Companies 
Silver Sponsors: PearTree Financial, Stifel GMP, TMX Group, Invest Yukon, Mi3 Financial 
Copper Sponsors: Cassels, Crux Investor, CDPQ, Amex Exploration, North Equities, Amvest Capital 
INFOR Financial, Global Business Reports, Generation IACP, Brooks & Nelson, Alliance Advisors, VRIFY Technology 
Media Partners: BTV, Kitco, Mining Network, The Northern Miner, Newsfile, Resource World,
Simply Better Marketing, Quebec City Business Destination, EBL Consultants, The Prospector

Orefinders Announces Shareholder Approval for Its Updated TSXV Listing to a Mining & Investment Issuer

Orefinders Resources Inc. ‎(TSXV: ORX) ("Orefinders" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that following its annual general meeting of the shareholders held on April 28, 2023 (the "Meeting"), it has received shareholder approval for its previously announced intention to update its listing status from a mining issuer to both an investment and mining issuer (the "Proposed Change of Business") pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Company intends to close the Proposed Change of Business upon receipt of final approval of the Exchange.

This update aims to increase the Company's flexibility and optionality to make strategic investments and incubate new opportunities focused on gold and other critical metals. Orefinders' exploration strategy and core portfolio of assets remain unchanged. This updated listing status allows management to transact corporately as the Company has in the past with the spin offs of QC Copper and Gold Inc., American Eagle Gold Corp., and its activist investment Mistango River Resources Inc. With this new listing status, Orefinders may undertake corporate transactions, acquire strategic equity positions, or incubate new junior companies as opportunities arise.

iMetal Announces Upgrade of U.S. Listing on the OTCQB Market

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT: A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been successfully upgraded from the OTC Pink to the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the symbol "IMRFF", effective at the open trading of May 3, 2023. The Company continues to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IMR" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "A7V

The OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group and is the leading marketplace of early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, undergo an annual company verification and management certification process, and meet a minimum bid price test. The OTCQB provides key benefits for investors with efficient market standards, transparency, and visibility of companies on the OTCQB market. Streamlined market standards enable Canadian companies to provide a strong baseline of transparency to inform and engage U.S. investors. To learn more, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OUTBACK PROVIDES UPDATE FROM ITS RECONNAISANCE DRILLING ACROSS THE O'CONNORS TARGET AT THE YEUNGROON GOLD PROJECT, VICTORIA

( TSX.V: OZ | OTCQB: OZBKF | FSE: S600)

Outback Goldfields Corp . (the " Company " or " Outback ") (TSX.V: OZ) (OTCQB: OZBKF) is pleased to provide an update from its reconnaissance-style air-core drill program at its Yeungroon gold project, central Victoria, Australia .

Fisker Delivers First All-Electric Fisker Ocean SUV

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

CleanTech Lithium PLC Final Results

