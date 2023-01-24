Los Andes Copper Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Financing

Precious MetalsInvesting News

Bravada Files Technical Report for the Wind Mountain Au/Ag Project, Nevada, Including Phase I PEA Results of 38% IRR and US$46.1 Million After-Tax NPV@5%

Bravada Files Technical Report for the Wind Mountain Au/Ag Project, Nevada, Including Phase I PEA Results of 38% IRR and US$46.1 Million After-Tax NPV@5%

Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) (OTCQB: BGAVF) (FSE: BRTN) (the "Company" or "Bravada") reports today that it has filed a technical report (the "Report") prepared in accordance with Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). The Report may be found under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and on Bravada's website https:bravadagold.com.

The Report dated January 20, 2023 and entitled "Updated Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment, Wind Mountain Gold-Silver Project", located in Washoe County, Nevada, was prepared by RESPEC Company LLC ("RESPEC", formerly Mine Development Associates), Woods Process Services, and Debra Struhsacker, Bravada's Environmental Permitting and Government Relations Consultant.

Economics have improved significantly compared to the Company's 2012 study due to utilizing a near-mine, heap-leach pad site for a portion of the Pit-constrained resource and higher grades for early mining, which were predicted and then verified by drilling during 2021. To add additional mine life, a Phase II pad site has been identified due north of the Phase I site but was not considered during the current PEA. Although Pad II is somewhat farther from the currently identified Pit-constrained resource, it is located very close to outcropping mineralization at the North Hill target area, which has only been tested with minor drilling. Other potential additions to mine life that the Phase I PEA did not consider include mineralization at the South End target and historic "waste rock piles" where the Company has identified potentially recoverable gold and silver.

There are no material differences in the Mineral Resource or the Phase I PEA results contained in the Report from those disclosed in the December 8, 2022 news release, except that the Revenue portion of the Sensitivity Table has been corrected in the table below.

Total Pit-constrained Resource

After verifying and slightly modifying the Wind Mountain 2012 Global Resource based on subsequent drilling, which was confirmed to within

 Wind Mountain Project 2022 Resources 
2022 - Constrained in $1750 Gold Price Optimized Pit
Indicated
Cutoff     
oz Au/tonTonsoz Au/Toz Ag/Toz Auoz Ag
variable     45,583,0000.0100.26  474,000    11,807,000
Inferred
Cutoff     
oz Au/tonTonsoz Au/Toz Ag/Toz Auoz Ag
variable       2,604,0000.0080.19    21,900         497,000

 

Notes:

  • The Effective Date of the Wind Mountain mineral resources is October 4, 2022.
  • The estimate of mineral resources was done by RESPEC in Imperial tons.
  • Mineral Resources comprised all model blocks at a 0.006oz Au/ton cut-off for Oxide within an optimized pit and 0.014oz Au/ton for Mixed and Unoxidized within an optimized pit.
  • The project mineral resources are block-diluted Mineral Resources potentially amenable to open pit mining methods and reported within optimized pits using a gold price of US$1,750/oz, a silver price of US$21/oz and a throughput rate of 20,000 tonnes/day. Assumed metallurgical recoveries for gold are 62% for oxide, 20% for mixed and 15% for unoxidized. Assumed metallurgical recoveries for silver are 15% for oxide and 0% for mixed and unoxidized. Mining costs of US$2.75/tonne mined, heap leach processing costs of US$3.17/tonne processed, general and administrative costs of $0.57/tonne processed. Gold and silver commodity prices were selected based on analysis of the three-year running average.
  • Material in waste dumps and heap leach pads are NOT included in the current model and resource.
  • Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
  • The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by geology, environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues.
  • Rounding may result in apparent discrepancies between tonnes, grade, and contained metal content.

Phase I Preliminary Economic Assessment for a Close-in Heap-leach Site

The Phase I Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") assumes open-pit, contract mining with conventional trucks and shovels and run-of-mine leaching. The base-case economic model(1) is summarized below in US dollars and Imperial units (some values rounded):

Resource inside the pits for Phase I PEA = 29.2 million tons of Indicated Resource @ 0.011 oz Au/t & 0.267 oz Ag/t and 1.08 million tons of Inferred Resource at 0.009 oz Au/t and 0.173 oz Ag/t, both at a cut-off grade of 0.008 oz Au/t. Oxide mineralization = 30.2 million tons and Mixed oxide/sulfide = 0.01 million tons.

Gold & Silver Ounces mined = 344,000 oz Au and 7,975,000 oz Ag.

Gold & Silver Ounces produced = 213,000 oz Au (recovery 61.9%) & 1,194,000 oz Ag (recovery 15%) or 227,000 oz Au-eq(2).

Waste: Ore Strip ratio = 0.55:1

Capital = Initial capital of $46.6 million with $19.8 million sustaining capital

Mine Life = approximately 4.2 years of mining

After-tax Payback Period = 1.8 years

Life-of-mine cash cost(3) = $1,045 per ounce Au

All-in Sustaining Costs = $1,175 per ounce Au

After-tax IRR = 38%

After-tax NVP@5% = $46.1 million

  1. Canadian NI 43-101 guidelines define a PEA as follows: "A preliminary economic assessment is preliminary in nature and it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied that would enable them to be classified as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the preliminary assessment will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability."
  2. Expected recoveries were incorporated to convert silver to gold equivalent (Au-eq) at 345 Ag:1 Au ($1,750 x 61.9% divided by ($21 x 15%)).
  3. Costs include estimated Nevada Net Proceeds taxes, property taxes, estimated corporate income tax, and treats silver as a by-product credit.

Sensitivity studies by RESPEC are presented in the table below. RESPEC notes that additional studies such as further metallurgical studies to evaluate crushing higher-grade portions of the deposit and grid drilling to delineate economic portions of the previously mined "waste rock", which are given no value in the current model, could further enhance the economics. For example, RESPEC notes that 1.1million tons of historic mine waste is currently classified as "waste" and must be removed during Phase I mining; however, results of limited drilling, surface sampling, and trenching by Bravada suggest the material contains potentially recoverable gold. RESPEC and Woods recommends that the material be placed in a stockpile for additional study or utilized as over liner on the leach pads; the material potentially would be added to the currently designed Phase I pad to further reduce the strip ratio and increase positive economics.

 Revenue     
Metal Price     
 LOM Cash FlowNPV @ 5%NPV @ 8%NPV @ 10%IRR              LOM Cash FlowNPV @ 5%NPV @ 8%NPV @ 10%IRR
 $ K USD$ K USD$ K USD$ K USDPercent $/oz Au$/oz Ag$ K USD$ K USD$ K USD$ K USDPercent
70% $(43,538) $(43,305) $(42,957) $(42,664)-30%  $1,600  $19.20   $35,490         $23,426        $17,656       $14,30222%
80% $(7,086) $(12,525) $(15,000) $(16,389)-5%  $1,650    $19.80 $44,419         $30,968       $24,509    $20,74428%
90% $27,683 $16,829 $11,662 $8,66917%  $1,700    $20.40 $53,433         $38,576 
$31,417		       $27,23733%
100% $62,322 $46,077 $38,229 $33,63838%  $1,750    $21.00 $62,322    $46,077      $38,229     $33,63838%
110% $95,179 $73,859 $63,487 $57,39057%  $1,800  $21.60 $70,801         $53,239       $44,736      $39,75543%
120% $126,363 $100,123 $87,309 $79,75974%  $1,850    $22.20 $79,280         $60,399      $51,242        $45,87148%
130% $157,272 $126,138 $110,896 $101,90190%  $1,900   $22.80 $87,855         $67,641      $57,822        $52,05753%
              
 Operating Cost     Capital Cost    
 LOM Cash FlowNPV @ 5%NPV @ 8%NPV @ 10%IRR  LOM Cash FlowNPV @ 5%NPV @ 8%NPV @ 10%IRR 
 $ K USD$ K USD$ K USD$ K USDPercent  $ K USD$ K USD$ K USD$ K USDPercent 
70%      $123,722         $98,006        $85,454      $78,06174% 70%    $81,761                $64,349         $55,849        $50,84267%  
80%      $103,996         $81,368       $70,348      $63,86663% 80%    $75,281                $58,258         $49,976        $45,10755% 
90%        $83,401        $63,942       $54,496      $48,95251% 90%    $68,801                $52,168         $44,102        $39,37346% 
100%        $62,322         $46,077       $38,229      $33,63838% 100%   $62,322               $46,077         $38,229        $33,63838% 
110%        $40,221         $27,371       $21,211      $17,62625% 110%    $55,593                $39,782         $32,173        $27,73331% 
120%        $17,990           $8,559          $4,098        $1,52511% 120%   $48,736                $33,380         $26,022        $21,74126% 
130%        $(4,240)        $(10,254)       $(13,015)     $(14,575)-3% 130%    $41,878               $26,979         $19,872        $15,74821% 

 

President Joe Kizis commented, "The phased approach has several advantages that improve the economics and reduce the risk to development at Wind Mountain. Phase I takes advantage of the leach pad space adjacent to the modelled mining operation, as well as the increased grade verified by drilling during 2021 for increased cash flow during the early years of production that provides cash flow to fund sustaining capital required in year 3. To increase mine life, a probable Phase II pad site has been identified directly north of the Phase I pad, which should be sufficient for the remaining 28% of the 2022 Pit-constrained Resource not depleted during Phase I and possibly more. Capital costs to activate Phase II should be reasonable and potentially could be funded by cash flow. In addition, there are several poorly drilled areas of outcropping mineralization at the North Hill target that might be processed at the nearby Phase II pad. All mineralization in Phase I, and most of the mineralization anticipated for Phase II, is in the oxidized Indicated category, so potentially could quickly be upgraded to Reserve Category with a Pre-feasibility study. Operational advantages for development of Wind Mountain include its location in a sparsely populated region of northwest Nevada (less than a 2-hour drive from Reno), county-maintained roads, power lines to the property, location six miles from a geothermal power station, and no known significant environmental or archaeological impediments."

Recommendations and 2023 Plans

The Report makes several specific recommendations to advance the property, including additional metallurgical testing, additional exploration drilling around the North Hill target, updating earlier biological and archaeological studies, and engaging nearby communities in the early planning stages. Costs for the next-stage work to culminate in a Pre-feasibility study is estimated at US$768,000, not including costs for permitting and community engagement.

The Report's conclusion states, "The Wind Mountain property is a property of merit and warrants additional exploration as well as economic studies. The project location and infrastructure are favorable for mine development and should the project advance through feasibility with positive results, improvements to necessary infrastructure (power, water, access, housing, etc.) should be reasonably inexpensive. There are no known environmental, social, or logistical impediments to developing a mine at Wind Mountain. In addition, deeper targets of unoxidized mineralization and improved understanding of economic potential of historic waste dumps may add additional value to the project. Additional targets for oxidized mineralization have also been identified during geologic modeling."

Qualified Persons

RESPEC, Woods Process Services, and Debra Struhsacker, Bravada's Environmental Permitting and Government Relations Consultant, compiled the Report. Thomas Dyer, P.E. is a Principal Engineer for RESPEC and is responsible for sections of the Report involving mine designs and the economic evaluation; Michael Lindholm, C.P.G., is a Principal Geologist for RESPEC, and is responsible for the sections involving the Mineral Resource estimate; Jeffery Woods, SME MMSA QP, is an independent Principal Consulting Metallurgist with Woods Process Services and is responsible for the sections on process 13, 17 and 21. The PEA relies on Debra Struhsacker as an expert in permitting. Thomas Dyer, Michael Lindholm and Jeffery Woods are the Qualified Persons of the Report for the purpose of Canadian NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Wind Mountain

The past-producing Wind Mountain gold/silver project is located approximately 160km northeast of Reno, Nevada in a sparsely populated region with excellent logistics, including county-maintained road access and a power line to the property. AMAX Gold/Kinross Gold recovered nearly 300,000 ounces of gold and over 1,700,000 ounces of silver between 1989 and 1999 from two small open pits and a heap-leach operation (reported data based on Kinross Gold files). Rio Fortuna Exploration (U.S.) Inc., a wholly owned US subsidiary of Bravada Gold Corporation, acquired 100% of the property through an earn-in agreement with Agnico-Eagle (USA) Limited, a subsidiary of Agnico-Eagle Mines Limited, which retains a 2% NSR royalty interest, of which 1% may be purchased for $1,000,000 at any time prior to commencement of production (purchase to reduce royalty is assumed in PEA calculations). The resource and PEA for Wind Mountain were updated in April 2012 and further updated in November 2022.

About Bravada

Bravada is an exploration company with a portfolio of high-quality properties in Nevada, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the World. Bravada has successfully identified and advanced properties with the potential to host high-margin deposits while successfully attracting partners to fund later stages of project development. Bravada's value is underpinned by a substantial gold and silver resource with a positive PEA at Wind Mountain, and the Company has significant upside potential from possible new discoveries at its exploration properties.

Since 2005, the Company entered into 32 earn-in joint-venture agreements for its properties with 19 publicly traded companies, as well as a similar number of property-acquisition agreements with private individuals. Bravada currently has 10 projects in its portfolio, consisting of 810 claims for approximately 6,500 ha in the Battle Mountain/Eureka and Walker Lane Trends, two of Nevada's most prolific gold trends. Most of the projects host encouraging drill intercepts of gold and already have drill targets developed. Several videos are available on the Company's website that describe Bravada's major properties, responding to investor's commonly asked questions. Simply click on this link https://bravadagold.com/projects/project-videos/.

Joseph Anthony Kizis, Jr. (AIPG CPG-11513) is the qualified person for the Company and is responsible for reviewing and preparing the technical data presented in this release and has approved its disclosure.

-30-

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Bravada Gold Corporation

"Joseph A. Kizis, Jr."

Joseph A. Kizis, Jr., Director, President, Bravada Gold Corporation

For further information, please visit Bravada Gold Corporation's website at bravadagold.com or contact the Company at 604.684.9384 or 775.746.3780.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. These statements are based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding general economic conditions, interest rates, commodity markets, regulatory and governmental approvals for the company's projects, and the availability of financing for the company's development projects on reasonable terms. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Bravada Gold Corporation does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152321

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Bravada GoldTSXV:BVAPrecious Metals Investing
BVA:CA
Bravada Gold (TSXV:BVA)

Bravada Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Bravada Reports 38% IRR and US$46.1 Million After-Tax NPV@5% for Phase I PEA at Wind Mountain Au/Ag Project, Nevada; Additional Leach-Pad Site Being Evaluated for Phase II

Bravada Reports 38% IRR and US$46.1 Million After-Tax NPV@5% for Phase I PEA at Wind Mountain Au/Ag Project, Nevada; Additional Leach-Pad Site Being Evaluated for Phase II

Highlights

  • The Phase I PEA includes a 30.3million ton capacity leach pad, roughly 62% of the updated, Pit-constrained Resource tons, taking advantage of a leach-pad site adjacent to the modeled open pit.
  • A potential Phase II pad site directly north of Phase I is being evaluated to include additional Pit-constrained Resource as well as adjacent, under-drilled outcropping mineralization at North Hill.
  • The PEA and Pit-constrained Resource were modeled with 3-year, trailing average prices of US$1,750 for gold and $21 for silver.
  • The Pit-constrained Resource consists of:
    • 46million tons at 0.010 oz Au per ton and 0.26 oz Ag per ton containing 474,000ounces of Au and 11,807,000ounces of Ag in the Indicated Category; and
    • 2.6million tons at 0.008 oz per ton Au and 0.19 oz Ag per ton containing 21,900ounces of Au and 497,000ounces of Ag in the Inferred Category.
  • The Phase I PEA consists of 96% of the gold ounces in the Indicated ResourceCategory, acceptable for Pre-feasibility study.
  • Compared to the Company's independent 2012 Resource/PEA study, the Phase I PEA considers only a portion of the pit-constrained Resource that will fit onto a restricted area available as a close-in heap-leach pad site; 30.3million tons (31% less than the 2012 model, which utilized a pad space located much farther from the mine) and produces 227,000 ounces of Au-eq (29% less than the 2012 model pit).
  • Even with fewer tons being mined, Initial Capital increased by 3% to $46MM, with most of the Sustaining Capital in year 3.
  • The strip ratio was reduced by 23% to 0.55:1 waste to ore and the payback period was reduced 15% to 1.9 years in the current Phase I study.
  • Higher grades predicted and then verified by 2021 drilling resulted in better grades in early years and conversion of certain Inferred blocks into Indicated blocks, improving economics.
  • The strip ratio may be reduced further with additional test work as 1.1million tons of historic "waste rock" that must be removed in Phase I can be removed and stored on a low-grade stockpile. The material is currently not considered part of the Resource but limited sampling and drilling suggest it may contain recoverable gold, which may be processed on the Phase I heap pad.
  • The economics of the Phase I PEA have improved significantly compared to the 2012 PEA despite higher costs for capital and many operating costs. The AFTER-TAX IRR is 38% (an 81% improvement over the 2012 IRR of 21%) and the AFTER-TAX NPV @5% discount is $46.1million (a 74% improvement over the earlier NPV @5% of $26.5MM).

Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) (the "Company" or "Bravada") reports the results of an updated, independent Resource and Phase I Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for its Wind Mountain GoldSilver Property in Washoe County, Nevada.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bravada Reports Results of Recent Drilling and Status of Updated PEA at Wind Mountain Au/Ag Project, Nevada

Bravada Reports Results of Recent Drilling and Status of Updated PEA at Wind Mountain Au/Ag Project, Nevada

Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) (FSE: BRTN) (OTCQB: BGAVF) (the "Company" or "Bravada") has received assay results for the three deep reverse-circulation holes drilled during 2022. The holes tested below a banded vein zone discovered in Q4 2020 beneath mine waste and other overburden at the Feeder target, located approximately 450m south of the Wind Open Pit and where hole WM20-102 intersected 1.5 metres of 269.0gt Ag and 0.404gt Au within a thicker interval of banded quartz veining with anomalous gold and silver. The three 2022 holes intersected zones of low-grade disseminated gold and silver within the Truckee Formation, which is the host for the current resource of disseminated oxide gold north of the Feeder target. However, the banded quartz vein zone did not persist to the depths tested. Below disseminated mineralization in the Truckee Formation, however, many vein zones were encountered in the holes which are enriched in manganese, barium, tungsten, nickel, and zinc.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bravada Announces the Extension of the Expiry Date of Certain Common Share Purchase Warrants and Updates Wind Mountain Program

Bravada Announces the Extension of the Expiry Date of Certain Common Share Purchase Warrants and Updates Wind Mountain Program

Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) (FSE: BRTN) (OTCQB: BGAVF) (the "Company" or "Bravada") reports that the Company will be extending the exercise period of a total of 6,434,000 share purchase warrants, all of which are exercisable at $0.12 per share (collectively, the "Warrants"). The Warrants were issued on July 23, 2018, pursuant to a private placement (see news release NR-07-18) and are scheduled to expire on July 23, 2022. The Company proposes to extend the expiry by one (1) year, and accordingly, the new expiry date for the warrants will be July 23, 2023.

All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged. The Warrant extension is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bravada Closes Oversubscribed Equity Financing, Provides Wind Mountain Au-Ag Project, Nevada Update

Bravada Closes Oversubscribed Equity Financing, Provides Wind Mountain Au-Ag Project, Nevada Update

Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) (FSE: BRTN) (OTCQB: BGAVF) (the "Company" or "Bravada") announces that it has closed the previously announced non-brokered private placement for total gross proceeds of $1,719,500 through the issuance of 34,390,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.05 per unit. The original $1,500,000 offering, previously announced on March 21, 2022, has been oversubscribed. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase a common share at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of two years following the closing of the offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bravada Announces Financing; Resource Update and Exploration Drilling Planned Q2 at Wind Mountain Au-Ag Project, Nevada

Bravada Announces Financing; Resource Update and Exploration Drilling Planned Q2 at Wind Mountain Au-Ag Project, Nevada

Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) (FSE: BRTN) (OTCQB: BGAVF) ("Bravada" or "Company") plans to issue up to 30,000,000 units ("Units") in a non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1.5M. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant, exercisable to purchase one additional common share for a period of two years at an exercise price of $0.10 per share. The Company will make provision for an over-allotment option (Greenshoe) to allow a purchase of up to 10% additional Units beyond the number of Units in this private placement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TomaGold reports high-grade sample of 3.95% TREO at Star Lake and doubles the size of its property

TomaGold reports high-grade sample of 3.95% TREO at Star Lake and doubles the size of its property

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to report positive prospecting sampling results on its 100%-owned Star Lake property, located 120 km southeast of Radisson, in the James Bay area of Québec.

TomaGold has also doubled the size of its Star Lake property to 214 map-designated claims over an area of 10,906 ha (or 109 km 2 ), the largest land position in the sector (see Figure 1). The property is characterized by multiple under-explored outcropping pegmatite intrusions that host unusual enrichment of rare earth elements (see Figure 2), and is located in one of the world's most mining-friendly jurisdictions, with ample green energy sources.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Silver Gold Corp. Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO), (OTCQB:FBSGF), and (FSE:7NQ) is pleased to announce that it has received TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval for the consolidation of the common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company (the "Consolidation

As previously announced in its press releases dated December 20, 2022 and January 12, 2023 the shareholders of the Company approved a special resolution authorizing the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") to consolidate the Common Shares at the Board's discretion. The Board subsequently confirmed the Company's intention to proceed with the Consolidation on the basis of one (1) new post consolidated Common Share for every five (5) old pre consolidation Common Shares (the "Conversion Ratio").

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Silver Gold Corp. Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO), (OTCQB:FBSGF), and (FSE:7NQ) is pleased to announce that it has received TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval for the consolidation of the common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company (the "Consolidation

As previously announced in its press releases dated December 20, 2022 and January 12, 2023 the shareholders of the Company approved a special resolution authorizing the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") to consolidate the Common Shares at the Board's discretion. The Board subsequently confirmed the Company's intention to proceed with the Consolidation on the basis of one (1) new post consolidated Common Share for every five (5) old pre consolidation Common Shares (the "Conversion Ratio").

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Silver Gold Corp. Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO), (OTCQB:FBSGF), and (FSE:7NQ) is pleased to announce that it has received TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval for the consolidation of the common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company (the "Consolidation

As previously announced in its press releases dated December 20, 2022 and January 12, 2023 the shareholders of the Company approved a special resolution authorizing the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") to consolidate the Common Shares at the Board's discretion. The Board subsequently confirmed the Company's intention to proceed with the Consolidation on the basis of one (1) new post consolidated Common Share for every five (5) old pre consolidation Common Shares (the "Conversion Ratio").

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Silver Gold Corp. Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO), (OTCQB:FBSGF), and (FSE:7NQ) is pleased to announce that it has received TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval for the consolidation of the common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company (the "Consolidation

As previously announced in its press releases dated December 20, 2022 and January 12, 2023 the shareholders of the Company approved a special resolution authorizing the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") to consolidate the Common Shares at the Board's discretion. The Board subsequently confirmed the Company's intention to proceed with the Consolidation on the basis of one (1) new post consolidated Common Share for every five (5) old pre consolidation Common Shares (the "Conversion Ratio").

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aben Resources Announces Amendment to the Slocan Property Option Agreement

Aben Resources Announces Amendment to the Slocan Property Option Agreement

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN ) (OTC QB : ABNAF ) (Frankfurt: E2L2 ) ("Aben" or "the Company") has amended the option agreement dated November 9, 2021 (the "Agreement") with Eagle Plains (the "Optionor") whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Slocan Graphite Property in Southern British Columbia (the "Property").

Under the new terms of the amendment, the Company has been granted an extension on the due date of its first anniversary obligations, being the cash payment, share issuance and exploration expenditures The first anniversary obligations, which were all due by December 31, 2022, are now due as follows:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Brunswick Exploration Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Us at Booth 405 at the VRIC in Vancouver, January 29-30 2023

BriaCell CEO Letter to Shareholders

Sunnyside Permitting Reaches Final Phase

Sunnyside Permitting Reaches Final Phase

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Provides Ring of Fire Update

Battery Metals Investing

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT TO CHANGE NAME TO CENTURY LITHIUM CORP

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Provides Ring of Fire Update

Battery Metals Investing

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT TO CHANGE NAME TO CENTURY LITHIUM CORP

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Provides Ring of Fire Update

Battery Metals Investing

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT TO CHANGE NAME TO CENTURY LITHIUM CORP

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Provides Ring of Fire Update

×