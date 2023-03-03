Bravada Announces a Phase II Pad Site Sufficient to Process the Remaining 2022 In-Pit Gold/Silver Resource, Potentially Adding to Wind Mountain's Mine Life

Forte Minerals Stakes Ground and Inks Deal to Acquire an Additional 1300 ha of Prospective Ground at Esperanza Porphyry Cu-Mo Project, Perú

Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) (OTCQB: BGAVF) (FSE: BRTN) (the "Company" or "Bravada") reports that it has received the results of an evaluation of a second pad site, not considered in its recent technical report (the "Report", see news release dated January 23, 2023). The Report may be found under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and on Bravada's website https:bravadagold.com.

Economics reported in the Report improved significantly compared to the Company's 2012 PEA due to utilizing a near-mine, heap-leach Pad I site, which is of limited size, for a portion of the Pit-constrained resource and due to higher grades for early mining, which were predicted and then verified by drilling during 2021. To add additional mine life, a Phase II pad site was identified due north of the Phase I site (see Figure 1) but was not considered in the January 20th PEA. An internal evaluation by RESPEC demonstrates that the Pad II site is sufficient in size to process the remainder of the In-pit Resource, adding approximately 45% more resource tons and potentially increasing mine life by more than 2 years. Although Pad II is somewhat farther from the currently identified Pit-constrained resource than the Pad I site, it is located very close to outcropping mineralization at the North Hill target, which has only been tested with minor drilling. Other potential additions to mine life that the Phase I PEA did not consider, but which might be added to a Phase II or later Pad, include mineralization at the South End target, historic "waste rock piles" and partially spent heaps where the Company has identified potentially recoverable gold and silver.

The Company is in the planning stage to permit drill holes to better delineate additional shallow oxide gold mineralization in the region between the Breeze pit north to the North Hill target, all of which may add resource feed to a nearby Pad II site.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5343/157116_25decff1c44d4bb4_001.jpg

Figure 1 showing Pad II site, PEA Pad I model operation, and soil samples showing North Hill Target.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5343/157116_25decff1c44d4bb4_001full.jpg

The Report dated January 20, 2023 and entitled "Updated Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment, Wind Mountain Gold-Silver Project", located in Washoe County, Nevada, was prepared by RESPEC Company LLC ("RESPEC", formerly Mine Development Associates), Woods Process Services, and Debra Struhsacker, Bravada's Environmental Permitting and Government Relations Consultant.

About Wind Mountain

The past-producing Wind Mountain gold/silver project is located approximately 160km northeast of Reno, Nevada in a sparsely populated region with excellent logistics, including county-maintained road access and a power line to the property. AMAX Gold/Kinross Gold recovered nearly 300,000 ounces of gold and over 1,700,000 ounces of silver between 1989 and 1999 from two small open pits and a heap-leach operation (reported data based on Kinross Gold files). Rio Fortuna Exploration (U.S.) Inc., a wholly owned US subsidiary of Bravada Gold Corporation, acquired 100% of the property through an earn-in agreement with Agnico-Eagle (USA) Limited, a subsidiary of Agnico-Eagle Mines Limited, which retains a 2% NSR royalty interest, of which 1% may be purchased for $1,000,000 at any time prior to commencement of production (purchase to reduce royalty is assumed in PEA calculations). The resource and PEA for Wind Mountain were updated in April 2012 and further updated in November 2022.

About Bravada

Bravada is an exploration company with a portfolio of high-quality properties in Nevada, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the World. Bravada has successfully identified and advanced properties with the potential to host high-margin deposits while successfully attracting partners to fund later stages of project development. Bravada's value is underpinned by a substantial gold and silver resource with a positive PEA at Wind Mountain, and the Company has significant upside potential from possible new discoveries at its exploration properties.

Since 2005, the Company entered into 32 earn-in joint-venture agreements for its properties with 19 publicly traded companies, as well as a similar number of property-acquisition agreements with private individuals. Bravada currently has 10 projects in its portfolio, consisting of 810 claims for approximately 6,500 ha in the Battle Mountain/Eureka and Walker Lane Trends, two of Nevada's most prolific gold trends. Most of the projects host encouraging drill intercepts of gold and already have drill targets developed. Several videos are available on the Company's website that describe Bravada's major properties, responding to investor's commonly asked questions. Simply click on this link https://bravadagold.com/projects/project-videos/.

Joseph Anthony Kizis, Jr. (AIPG CPG-11513) is the qualified person for the Company and is responsible for reviewing and preparing the technical data presented in this release and has approved its disclosure.

-30-

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Bravada Gold Corporation

"Joseph A. Kizis, Jr."

Joseph A. Kizis, Jr., Director, President, Bravada Gold Corporation

For further information, please visit Bravada Gold Corporation's website at bravadagold.com or contact the Company at 604.684.9384 or 775.746.3780.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. These statements are based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding general economic conditions, interest rates, commodity markets, regulatory and governmental approvals for the company's projects, and the availability of financing for the company's development projects on reasonable terms. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Bravada Gold Corporation does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/157116

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) (OTCQB: BGAVF) (FSE: BRTN) (the "Company" or "Bravada") reports today that it has filed a technical report (the "Report") prepared in accordance with Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). The Report may be found under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and on Bravada's website https:bravadagold.com.

The Report dated January 20, 2023 and entitled "Updated Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment, Wind Mountain Gold-Silver Project", located in Washoe County, Nevada, was prepared by RESPEC Company LLC ("RESPEC", formerly Mine Development Associates), Woods Process Services, and Debra Struhsacker, Bravada's Environmental Permitting and Government Relations Consultant.

Highlights

  • The Phase I PEA includes a 30.3million ton capacity leach pad, roughly 62% of the updated, Pit-constrained Resource tons, taking advantage of a leach-pad site adjacent to the modeled open pit.
  • A potential Phase II pad site directly north of Phase I is being evaluated to include additional Pit-constrained Resource as well as adjacent, under-drilled outcropping mineralization at North Hill.
  • The PEA and Pit-constrained Resource were modeled with 3-year, trailing average prices of US$1,750 for gold and $21 for silver.
  • The Pit-constrained Resource consists of:
    • 46million tons at 0.010 oz Au per ton and 0.26 oz Ag per ton containing 474,000ounces of Au and 11,807,000ounces of Ag in the Indicated Category; and
    • 2.6million tons at 0.008 oz per ton Au and 0.19 oz Ag per ton containing 21,900ounces of Au and 497,000ounces of Ag in the Inferred Category.
  • The Phase I PEA consists of 96% of the gold ounces in the Indicated ResourceCategory, acceptable for Pre-feasibility study.
  • Compared to the Company's independent 2012 Resource/PEA study, the Phase I PEA considers only a portion of the pit-constrained Resource that will fit onto a restricted area available as a close-in heap-leach pad site; 30.3million tons (31% less than the 2012 model, which utilized a pad space located much farther from the mine) and produces 227,000 ounces of Au-eq (29% less than the 2012 model pit).
  • Even with fewer tons being mined, Initial Capital increased by 3% to $46MM, with most of the Sustaining Capital in year 3.
  • The strip ratio was reduced by 23% to 0.55:1 waste to ore and the payback period was reduced 15% to 1.9 years in the current Phase I study.
  • Higher grades predicted and then verified by 2021 drilling resulted in better grades in early years and conversion of certain Inferred blocks into Indicated blocks, improving economics.
  • The strip ratio may be reduced further with additional test work as 1.1million tons of historic "waste rock" that must be removed in Phase I can be removed and stored on a low-grade stockpile. The material is currently not considered part of the Resource but limited sampling and drilling suggest it may contain recoverable gold, which may be processed on the Phase I heap pad.
  • The economics of the Phase I PEA have improved significantly compared to the 2012 PEA despite higher costs for capital and many operating costs. The AFTER-TAX IRR is 38% (an 81% improvement over the 2012 IRR of 21%) and the AFTER-TAX NPV @5% discount is $46.1million (a 74% improvement over the earlier NPV @5% of $26.5MM).

Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) (the "Company" or "Bravada") reports the results of an updated, independent Resource and Phase I Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for its Wind Mountain GoldSilver Property in Washoe County, Nevada.

Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) (FSE: BRTN) (OTCQB: BGAVF) (the "Company" or "Bravada") has received assay results for the three deep reverse-circulation holes drilled during 2022. The holes tested below a banded vein zone discovered in Q4 2020 beneath mine waste and other overburden at the Feeder target, located approximately 450m south of the Wind Open Pit and where hole WM20-102 intersected 1.5 metres of 269.0gt Ag and 0.404gt Au within a thicker interval of banded quartz veining with anomalous gold and silver. The three 2022 holes intersected zones of low-grade disseminated gold and silver within the Truckee Formation, which is the host for the current resource of disseminated oxide gold north of the Feeder target. However, the banded quartz vein zone did not persist to the depths tested. Below disseminated mineralization in the Truckee Formation, however, many vein zones were encountered in the holes which are enriched in manganese, barium, tungsten, nickel, and zinc.

Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) (FSE: BRTN) (OTCQB: BGAVF) (the "Company" or "Bravada") reports that the Company will be extending the exercise period of a total of 6,434,000 share purchase warrants, all of which are exercisable at $0.12 per share (collectively, the "Warrants"). The Warrants were issued on July 23, 2018, pursuant to a private placement (see news release NR-07-18) and are scheduled to expire on July 23, 2022. The Company proposes to extend the expiry by one (1) year, and accordingly, the new expiry date for the warrants will be July 23, 2023.

All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged. The Warrant extension is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged. The Warrant extension is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) (FSE: BRTN) (OTCQB: BGAVF) (the "Company" or "Bravada") announces that it has closed the previously announced non-brokered private placement for total gross proceeds of $1,719,500 through the issuance of 34,390,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.05 per unit. The original $1,500,000 offering, previously announced on March 21, 2022, has been oversubscribed. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase a common share at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of two years following the closing of the offering.

Freegold Ventures Limited ("Freegold" or the "Company") (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) wishes to provide additional clarity on the Mineral Resource Estimate (the "Updated Mineral Resource Estimate" or "Updated MRE") for its Golden Summit project located near Fairbanks, Alaska .

An updated MRE was published Feb 22 nd with additional work continuing after the Feb 22 nd release to determine the sensitivities to lower gold prices than the $1792 /oz used for the pit shell. These continued to find the resource to be notably robust, even at significantly lower gold prices. An error was noted in the table at the 0.75 g/t cut off in the indicated category of the " Pit Constrained Primary Resource Table ". The Company asked Tetra Tech Canada to correct this number which had accidentally included the Inferred category, meaning that the Inferred was double counted. This reduces the primary indicated ounces to 7.7 Moz from 12.1 Moz at 0.75 gp/t cut off in the indicated category. This does not impact the MRE as the base case reported was at a 0.45 g/t cut off.

Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases dated May 9, 2022, and October 26, 2022, it has entered into definitive option agreements (the "Option Agreements") with Touba Mining SARL. ("Touba") pursuant to which the Company has been granted options (the "Option") to acquire a 100% interest in gold exploration permits, Niaouleni West, Samaya South and Sananfara (Figure 1) all contiguous licences with the Company's core Niaouleni project. (the "Transaction").

The Samaya South, Niaouleni West and Sananfara exploration permits comprised of 2,500 hectares, 3,200 hectares and 2100 hectares, respectively and represent a 40% expansion of the Company's licence holdings in the area for a total of 17,200 hectares.

The Samaya South, Niaouleni West and Sananfara exploration permits comprised of 2,500 hectares, 3,200 hectares and 2100 hectares, respectively and represent a 40% expansion of the Company's licence holdings in the area for a total of 17,200 hectares.

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") announces that it has engaged new marketing providers as contracts with its former service providers are completing

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce the results of geophysical work on its wholly owned Obalski property, located 2 km south of Chibougamau, Quebec.

In 2022, borehole geophysical surveys were conducted by Abitibi Geophysics on the Obalski property. The work began with the characterization of the electrical properties of the mineralized zones and the host rocks via borehole logging, which validated the use of two complementary technologies in a total of 22 drill holes: electromagnetism (EM) in the InfiniTEM XL configuration and induced polarization (IP) in the H2H-3D-IP configuration. In both cases, two orthogonal inducing field orientations were used to excite the mineralized zones, regardless of their orientation.

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSX.V:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce 2023 Phase One exploration plans for the Company's Gowganda West and Ghost Mountain projects; both lie within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Along with our flagship Gowganda West project, iMetal is focused on building shareholder value by bringing our other gold assets forward to the drilling stage by utilizing some of the modern exploration methods. The Abitibi Greenstone Belt is one of the most prolific gold areas in the World and our technical team believes our properties are ideally located to offer excellent opportunities for a major discovery."

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

Vancouver, Canada February 28, 2023 Nexus Gold Corp. (" Nexus Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NXS ) ( OTC:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) is pleased to announce the appointment of Milad Zareian as CEO, replacing Alex Klenman, who will remain as a director.  Mr. Zareian, who has been with the Company as Vice President, Operation, since September of 2022, brings over 10 years experience working with both private and public companies in a variety of capacities.  He has been directly involved with new public listings and start-ups, having led financing, shareholder communications and business development initiatives for multiple companies.

