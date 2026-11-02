Brannon Ozark Joins UBS as Financial Advisor in Hartford, CT

UBS today announced that Brannon Ozark has joined the firm as a Financial Advisor in the Hartford, CT office. He joins the UBS Greater New York Metro Market and reports to Market Director Gabriel D'Amica.

"We are very pleased to welcome Brannon to UBS. His depth of experience, thoughtful approach to wealth management and commitment to building trusted client relationships make him an excellent addition to our business," said Gabriel D'Amica. "Brannon shares our focus on putting clients at the center of every decision, and we look forward to supporting him with the global resources and capabilities of UBS as he continues to grow his practice here."

Brannon has more than 15 years of experience in financial services, with a focus on comprehensive wealth management, retirement planning and investment strategies. Prior to joining UBS, Brannon served as a Vice President, Financial Consultant at Fidelity Investments, where he built his practice through trusted relationships and personalized financial guidance. Prior to beginning his career in financial services, Brannon served in the United States Army as an infantryman. His military service helped shape the discipline, commitment and focus on service that he brings to his work with clients today.

As a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional with an MBA, Brannon takes a thoughtful, client-first approach to helping individuals and families pursue their long-term financial goals. His experience across wealth management, retirement planning and investment strategy allows him to consider clients' broader financial pictures and deliver guidance tailored to their individual priorities.

Notes to Editors

About UBS
UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages 7.3 trillion dollars of invested assets as per the second quarter 2026. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https://www.ubs.com

© UBS 2026. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

Media Contact:

Christina Aquilina
christina.aquilina@ubs.com

Chloe White
chloe.white@ubs.com

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