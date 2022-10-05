GamingInvesting News

  • 'BIRDIESHOT', the blockchain version of 'Friends Shot: Golf for All', launches its global service 'BORA Cup'
  • It unveils with prize money of 563,000 USD - the scale of a global top-tier blockchain game tournament

- METABORA(Co-founders: Gyehan Song & Sangjoon Woo ), an affiliate of Kakao Games, which is a global game development & publishing company, launches their casual golf game 『BIRDIESHOT: Enjoy & Earn』 in the global markets on Oct. 5th and will host the 'BORA Cup' tournament with prize money of 563,000 USD in total.

BORA 2.0 Onboarding Project 'BIRDIESHOT' Global Launching on October 5th.

'BIRDIESHOT', the blockchain version of 『Friends Shot: Golf for All』 in service home and abroad, is a casual golf game where you can make your own golf team and compete with other players in a variety of golf courses around the globe.

You can download 'BIRDIESHOT' from their brand page( https://www.birdieshot.io/ ) to play it; however, its gaming service is not available in some countries including China , South Korea , Singapore , etc. The pre-registrants who sign in the game and connect the wallet address in the game by October 12th will be rewarded with one RARE-tier 'Coach Con' character, one EPIC-tier random item box, etc.

In celebration of 'BIRDIESHOT' launching, METABORA will host the 'BORA Cup' tournament with prize money of 2.4 million tBORA tokens worth of 563,000 USD (as of October 4th ). Total prize will be of the scale of a global top-tier blockchain game tournament.

'Bora Cup' will be held 3 times in total: 1st tournament held from Nov. 1st to 7th ; 2nd one from Nov. 15th to 21st ; and final one from Nov. 29th to Dec. 12th . Users will compete each other through one-on-one match, and the champion will receive a big quantity of tBORA tokens.

In addition, METABORA will also hold a joint event with Ancient8 and GuildFi – global gaming guilds included in BORA Alliance. In such an event, users will be able to not only get the reward of 580,000 BIRDIE tokens, but participate in a variety of promotional events for game registration, quest achievement, in-game gold accumulation tournament, etc.

Ancient8 manages Vietnam's largest blockchain gaming guild, and enables everyone to build the Metaverse through blockchain software products, guild scholarship, blockchain education, institutional-grade research, and community; and GuildFi is a web3 gaming ecosystem which has secured powerful market position in the APAC region, with more than 280 thousand users and over 50 game partners.

Users can earn the in-game currency GOLD while enjoying BIRDIE SHOT, which can be exchanged with tokens on the BORA PORTAL for profit. Users can also enjoy the game and earn at the same time by trading the characters they have strengthened and converted into NFTs.

Meanwhile, METABORA hyped up expectations for 'BIRDIE SHOT' last April and June, successfully selling out both 'BIRDIESHOT' Character NFTs and Country Club Membership NFTs in advance.

For further information on 'BIRDIESHOT' and 'Bora Cup', you can visit their brand page of 'BIRDIESHOT' seen below; or check upcoming announcements in the game.

#APPENDIX

BIRDISHOT Brand Page: https://www.birdieshot.io/
BORA Portal Site: https://www.boraportal.com/

Press release contacts

Deputy Head Seungmin Lee at METABORA / kelly.meta@metabora.io
Manager Dongwan Ha at METABORA/ allen.meta@metabora.io

About BORANETWORK

As a subsidiary of METABORA, a casual and blockchain game developer, and a developer of blockchain platform BORA, BORANETWORK is servicing user-friendly blockchain-based games and entertainment contents based on a myriad of experiences in development and service.

BORA Platform is associated with various partners across the industries capable of bringing a shift and advance in tokenomics, content and blockchain technology, and covers a range of contents from game to entertainment to guild DAO through an aggressive eco fund investment and partnership. Also, it is developing services optimized to GameFi such as NFT trading, token exchange and DeFi by running BORA Portal.

BORA is a national game/entertainment token with a high liquidity in the market and reinforcing the accessibility of users and services abroad by increasing the listing on global cryptocurrency exchanges and expanding partnership.

(PRNewsfoto/BORANETWORK)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bora-2-0-onboarding-project-birdieshot-global-launching-on-october-5th-301641216.html

SOURCE BORANETWORK

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

SB22 Successfully Achieves GLI-33 Certification in Record Time

SB22 announced the certification of the Fi22 Sportsbook Platform by Gaming Laboratories International (GLI®). Fi22 is a next generation wagering platform that is uniquely built specifically for the US market and features a built-in Player Account Management module, advanced betting engine, and a true omni-channel experience. "SB22 represents a quantum leap forward in the industry. There is simply nothing like it in the market today in terms of user experience, whether for consumers on the front end or operators on the back end," said John Asher Thompson CEO of SB22.

For more information: https://access.gaminglabs.com/Certificate/Index?i=457

"SB22 did a great job of achieving GLI-33 Event Wagering Systems certification expeditiously," said Salim L. Adatia , GLI's Vice President of Client Services for North America . "Their development and commercial team worked diligently with GLI's testing and client services team throughout both the pre-certification and certification testing phases. SB22's commitment to these test initiatives resulted in efficiency gains reducing the overall elapsed timeframe from submission to project completion."

For more information: https://access.gaminglabs.com/Certificate/Index?i=457

Vik Shrestha , CCO of SB22, added, "Having our GLI-33 certification is a pivotal step for us and we are now open for business and ready to launch with our first clients. The industry has been waiting for this new technology and we are excited to showcase the innovation our world class development team has developed."

The Fi22 Platform is modular and scalable with the ability to develop new features faster and to integrate the latest technologies seamlessly. Using modern software architecture ensures the platform has greater stability and overall system security. Fi22 places the user experience at the forefront with Native iOS and Android mobile apps and an industry-first immersive VR betting platform.

"Our goal has been to build a platform that disrupts the industry reliance on legacy technology. Fi22 enables operators of all sizes to offer a vastly superior user experience while using the advanced automation capabilities to drive profitability by reducing operational overhead. Providing technology that enables operators to achieve results in more efficient ways such as with AI and ML-driven personalized marketing and responsible gaming tools will enable the industry to make a big leap forward and really deliver on its promises," said industry veteran Vladimir Jovanovic , COO of SB22.

SB22 has created the definitive next generation sports betting, iGaming and free-to-play platform, uniquely built to GLI standards and designed for the US market specifically. It is modern, scalable, and modular, with all its functionality, including its proprietary PAM, completely integrated from the ground up. SB22 is the first mobile-centric, iOS-native, fully automated, cloud capable, and VR/AR-ready tech platform in the sports betting industry.

For more information on Product:
www.sb22.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sb22-successfully-achieves-gli-33-certification-in-record-time-301640915.html

SOURCE SB22 Inc.

Mana, the Debit Card and Rewards Program for Gamers, Is Now Live

The Mana App Can Be Downloaded Today on iOS and Android

Mana Interactive Inc ., a financial technology company serving gamers, today announced the launch of the Mana Banking App, Checking Account, Debit Card and Rewards Program.* Download Mana today on iOS and Android .

Monster Energy to Host Epic NASCAR Simulation Driving Competition On The Latest Episode Of "Live & Unleashed With The Dingo"

A Star-Studded Cast of Professional NASCAR Drivers and Gamers will Compete for Bragging Rights and the Illustrious Live & Unleashed Trophy

Heading into the second show of the second season of "Live & Unleashed with the Dingo," the highly successful show will break new ground expanding into the world of NASCAR.

Mobile Gaming Platform BlueStacks Offers its Affiliate Program for Publishers Across 57 Countries

BlueStacks, a mobile gaming platform that enables users to play more than 2 million games on the Android platform via computer and the cloud, has announced that it has now reached content producers in more than 57 countries with its successful Affiliate Program.

Leading mobile gaming platform BlueStacks has reached numerous content producers and video game publishers across 57 countries with its successful affiliate program offering users the option to earn additional revenues.

Margaret Simpson, CEO at The Mill Casino, "We are excited to have deployed Quick Custom Intelligence's Unified Gaming Platform."

The Mill Casino, Hotel & RV Park and Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") jointly announced that the casino in North Bend, OR has installed the QCI Platform Nimble Edition. The Unified Gaming Platform aligns marketing, player development, and casino operations around one view of the casino's data.

QCI Logo (PRNewsfoto/Quick Custom Intelligence)

"Here at The Mill Casino, we are constantly looking for solutions to help us increase our positive interactions with our guests, and QCI's platform allows us to engage our team and guests with valuable information that drives the proper decisions and does it quickly," said Margaret Simpson CEO at The Mill Casino, Hotel & RV Park.

Dr. Ralph Thomas , CEO of QCI, stated that "The Mill Casino, Hotel & RV Park's decision to select our Unified Gaming Platform shows the importance of continually developing products that truly fit our customers' needs. The Nimble Edition was developed specifically for casinos with under 1,000 slots, allowing their hosts, marketing executives and casino operations teams to function in a modern, data-enriched environment. With over 85 casino resorts in North America and over 4,000 sites worldwide utilizing QCI's Unified Gaming Platform, we are confident our proven product will continue to meet the growing needs of The Mill Casino, Hotel & RV Park."

ABOUT The Mill Casino, Hotel & RV Park

The Mill Casino Hotel and RV Park is located in North Bend, Oregon , on the shores of Coos Bay . With 200+ waterfront hotel rooms and a spacious modern waterfront RV park, guests come from all over the Northwest to experience the scenic beauty of the Sothern Oregon Coast. Historic Highway 101 will lead you to the Mill Casino and the world-famous, world-class hospitality we are famous for. Amenities in the area include several operating lighthouses, miles of beach, Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and world-class golfing.

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 85 casino resorts in North America and over 4,000 sites worldwide. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $20 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno . Based in San Diego , QCI also has offices in Las Vegas , St. Louis , Dallas & Phoenix . www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/margaret-simpson-ceo-at-the-mill-casino-we-are-excited-to-have-deployed-quick-custom-intelligences-unified-gaming-platform-301640747.html

SOURCE Quick Custom Intelligence

Everi to Debut Player-Engaging Game Content and Newest Cabinet at Global Gaming Expo 2022

Company to Introduce Video Cabinet Featuring Unique Custom Display

Charity TournEvent ® Takes Place Oct. 12 at Everi G2E Booth #1150

