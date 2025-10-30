Bold Ventures Provides Recent News at Koper Lake in the Ring of Fire and Burchell Gold and Copper Project

Bold Ventures Provides Recent News at Koper Lake in the Ring of Fire and Burchell Gold and Copper Project

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to provide links to yesterday's Government of Ontario's Ring of Fire news conference and news release. These developments signal progress with the access, infrastructure and First Nation partnerships in the Ring of Fire area, where Bold Ventures' Koper Lake Project is situated.

Ring of Fire News Conference video

Government of Ontario Ring of Fire News Release

Bold's Koper Lake Project in the Ring of Fire

The Black Horse is part of the Koper Lake Project where Canada Chrome Corporation (CACR.V) is the Operator of the chromite joint venture exploration effort.

Bold owns a 10% carried interest (through to production) in the Black Horse Chromite NI 43-101 Inferred Resource of 85.9 Mt grading 34.5% Cr2O3 at a cut-off of 20% Cr2O3 (KWG Resources Inc., NI 43-101 Technical Report, Aubut 2015). Bold also owns a 40% working interest in all other metals found within the Koper Lake claims and has a Right of First Refusal on a 1% NSR covering all metals found within the claim group.

The Black Horse is contiguous with the Blackbird Chromite deposits owned by Ring of Fire Metals (formerly Noront Resources Inc.). The Koper Lake claims are located approximately 300m from their Eagle's Nest Ni-Cu Massive Sulphide Deposit that is in the permit acquisition stage. Chromite, nickel and copper are critical minerals that will play an important role in the electrification plans of Ontario and North America. The Company is encouraged by these ongoing developments in this emerging critical mineral mining camp.

The environmental assessment process for all-weather road access to the Ring of Fire is being developed as three proposed road projects: the Northern Road Link, the Marten Falls Community Access Road and the Webeque Supply Road. Information and progress regarding these projects may be accessed via the links provided on Bold's critical and battery minerals page.

Burchell Gold and Copper Project

The recent mechanical stripping, mapping and channel sampling effort at the Burchell Gold and Copper Project is drawing to a close. The field crew expects to complete the program in the coming days.

There has been additional recent news from the Burchell Gold and Copper project area. Bold's neighbour Gold X2 continues to consolidate ground proximal to the Burchell property. The details may be found at Gold X2 property purchase October 28, 2025.

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand Our target commodities are comprised of: Gold (Au), Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects please visit boldventuresinc.com or contact us at 416-864-1456 or email us at info@boldventuresinc.com.

"Bruce A MacLachlan" 
Bruce MacLachlan 
President and COO 

Direct line: (705) 266-0847

Email: bruce@boldventuresinc.com 		"David B Graham"
David Graham
CEO

 

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION
IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272516

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Bold VenturesBOL:CATSXV:BOLBase Metals Investing
BOL:CA
Bold Ventures
Sign up to get your FREE

Bold Ventures Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Bold Ventures (TSXV:BOL)

Bold Ventures

Developing precious and critical mineral assets in mining-friendly Ontario

Developing precious and critical mineral assets in mining-friendly Ontario Keep Reading...
Bold Ventures Highlights Burchell Gold Copper Project News

Bold Ventures Highlights Burchell Gold Copper Project News

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to highlight news from the area of its Burchell Gold and Copper Property ("Burchell" or the "Property"), while anticipating channel sampling results from its recent mechanical stripping program at Burchell. Nearly 300... Keep Reading...
Bold Ventures Discovers New Style of Mineralization on Its Wilcorp Property

Bold Ventures Discovers New Style of Mineralization on Its Wilcorp Property

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the discovery of a new style of mineralization on its Wilcorp Property (the "Property") in the Atikokan area in Ontario, consisting of significant Au-Ag-Cu mineralization from sulphide-quartz stringers in... Keep Reading...
Bold Ventures Provides Update at Burchell Gold Copper Project and Ring of Fire News

Bold Ventures Provides Update at Burchell Gold Copper Project and Ring of Fire News

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to provide an update of activities at its Burchell Gold Copper project, 100 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario, and Koper Lake in the Ring of Fire, Ontario. Burchell Gold Copper Project Mechanical stripping at the 111... Keep Reading...
Bold Ventures Announces Prospecting and Sampling Results and Mobilizes Crew to Burchell Gold and Copper Project

Bold Ventures Announces Prospecting and Sampling Results and Mobilizes Crew to Burchell Gold and Copper Project

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the results of a prospecting and sampling program on its Burchell Gold and Copper Property (the "Property"), located within the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, approximately 100 km west of Thunder Bay,... Keep Reading...
Bold Ventures Receives Exploration Permits for the Burchell Gold Copper Project and Highlights Ring of Fire News

Bold Ventures Receives Exploration Permits for the Burchell Gold Copper Project and Highlights Ring of Fire News

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has received two exploration permits for work at the Burchell Gold Copper Project. The applications were made as a result of recent exploration work in and around the "111 Zone" gold discovery (see... Keep Reading...
Copper Quest To Acquire 100% Interest in the Kitimat Copper-Gold Project

Copper Quest To Acquire 100% Interest in the Kitimat Copper-Gold Project

Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) (" Copper Quest " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Kitimat Copper-Gold Project (the "Project"), located approximately 10 kilometers... Keep Reading...
September 2025 Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Reports

September 2025 Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Reports

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced September 2025 Quarterly Activities & Cashflow ReportsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Sankamap Announces Airborne Geophysical Survey Results Highlighting Promising Anomalies

Sankamap Announces Airborne Geophysical Survey Results Highlighting Promising Anomalies

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of data processing and reports from Expert Geophysics for the 374 line-kilometer Airborne Magnetotelluric EM Survey ("Mobile MT") completed in July 2025. The survey covered 3,500 hectares of... Keep Reading...
Corcel Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Corcel Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") today announced a non-brokered private placement of up to 11,111,111 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.18 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the "Offering").Each Unit will consist of one common share... Keep Reading...
Silver47 Identifies New Drill Targets Across the Adams Plateau Project, BC, Canada

Silver47 Identifies New Drill Targets Across the Adams Plateau Project, BC, Canada

Multiple Rock Samples Returned Grades Exceeding 1,000 g/t Silver Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from a property-wide soil geochemical survey and rock sampling program from its wholly owned Adams Plateau... Keep Reading...
Sun Summit Reports Significant High-Grade Gold, Silver and Copper Mineralization from Rock Samples Across the JD Project, Toodoggone District

Sun Summit Reports Significant High-Grade Gold, Silver and Copper Mineralization from Rock Samples Across the JD Project, Toodoggone District

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from rock samples collected during a project-wide geological mapping and prospecting program at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Bold Ventures
Sign up to get your FREE

Bold Ventures Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Surface Metals Inc. Provides Corporate Update: Gold's 2025 Rally Amplifies Cimarron Gold Project Potential and Strengthens Strategic Position

Kobo Resources Intersects 10.0 m at 2.50 g/t Au and 13.0 m at 1.49 g/t Au, Confirming Strong Gold Mineralisation Along the Contact Zone Fault at Kossou

Coelacanth Energy Inc. Announces Increased Bank Credit Facility and Provides Operations Update

Apex Resources: Strategic Critical Minerals Assets in North America Focused on Tungsten and Lithium

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Surface Metals Inc. Provides Corporate Update: Gold's 2025 Rally Amplifies Cimarron Gold Project Potential and Strengthens Strategic Position

Precious Metals Investing

Kobo Resources Intersects 10.0 m at 2.50 g/t Au and 13.0 m at 1.49 g/t Au, Confirming Strong Gold Mineralisation Along the Contact Zone Fault at Kossou

Oil and Gas Investing

Coelacanth Energy Inc. Announces Increased Bank Credit Facility and Provides Operations Update

Critical Metals Investing

Apex Resources: Strategic Critical Minerals Assets in North America Focused on Tungsten and Lithium

Energy Investing

Quarterly Activities Report

Energy Investing

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Precious Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - September 2025