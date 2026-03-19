BofA Teams with Visa to Offer Cardholders a Chance to Win a Trip to the FIFA World Cup 2026

Every Qualifying Purchase Made with a Bank of America Visa Credit Card is a Chance to win a Hospitality Package, Including Tickets to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Finals, Semi-Finals or Quarterfinals

Bank of America, the Official Bank Sponsor of FIFA World Cup 2026™, in partnership with Visa®, the Official Payment Provider of FIFA World Cup 2026™, today announced a sweepstakes  for Bank of America Consumer and Small Business Visa® cardholders that provides an opportunity to win one of three hospitality packages to FIFA World Cup 2026™ knockout round matches, simply by making everyday purchases with their eligible credit card.

From March 20 through April 20, 2026, every qualifying purchase made with an eligible Bank of America branded Visa credit card automatically enters cardholders for a chance to win one of three FIFA World Cup 2026™ Hospitality Packages. Each prize package includes round-trip airfare for two individuals, four nights of hotel accommodations, two match tickets, ground transportation, a group cultural experience, FIFA-themed gifts and amenities, a $600 Visa Prepaid Card and a cash award.

Packages are for the following games:

  • Grand Prize: FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final Match on July 19, 2026, in East Rutherford, NJ
  • First Prize: FIFA World Cup 2026™ Semi-Final Match on July 15, 2026, in Atlanta
  • Second Prize: FIFA World Cup 2026™ Quarterfinal Match on July 10, 2026, in Los Angeles

"Sport has always been a powerful way we connect with and invest in our communities, and the FIFA World Cup 2026™ is a monumental event," said Michele Barlow, Head of Enterprise Marketing at Bank of America. "This program brings soccer's biggest moment to life for our clients by rewarding them with an opportunity to experience sport on its biggest stage."

How to enter:

  • Automatic Entry. Consumer and Small Business cardholders with an eligible Bank of America-branded Visa credit card are automatically entered every time they make a qualifying retail purchase, no minimum amount required, from March 20, 2026, at 12:00 a.m. PT through April 20, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT. No registration or opt-in is required.
  • No Purchase Necessary. Cardholders who prefer to enter without making a purchase may do so by mailing a hand-printed entry. Mail‑in entries are treated the same as entries received through qualifying purchases and have an equal chance of winning. See the Official Rules here for more information at TakeMeToTheTournament.com.
  • Potential Winners. Winners will be selected and notified in May through a random drawing conducted by an independent organization.
  • Unlimited Entries. Each qualifying purchase equals one entry. Consumers can earn unlimited entries.
  • For complete Official Rules and additional details, cardholders can visit TakeMeToTheTournament.com.

This opportunity comes less than three months from the tournament start, as Bank of America continues to show its global commitment to soccer through key partnerships with FIFA World Cup 2026™, the U.S. Soccer Federation, Visa and Street Soccer USA. These partnerships engage communities, foster human connection and empower youth with valuable life lessons like confidence and teamwork.

Bank of America Sports Commitment
Beyond its growing soccer partnership portfolio, Bank of America also partners with iconic brands in sports that share a vision for excellence and achievement. Through these partnerships, the bank is working to deepen client relationships, inspire and showcase teammates, create lasting economic impact in communities, and drive growth, globally and locally, through the power of sport. To learn more, visit our Bank of America Sports webpage

Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million clients with approximately 3,600 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Important Disclosures
Credit card programs are issued and administered by Bank of America, N.A. Visa is a registered trademark of Visa International Service Association and is used by the issuer pursuant to license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Bank of America and the Bank of America logo are registered trademarks of Bank of America Corporation.

Reporters may contact
Andy Aldridge, Bank of America  
Phone: 1.980.387.0514
andrew.aldridge@bofa.com

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SOURCE Bank of America Corporation

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