BofA's AI Solution CashPro Forecasting Helps Clients Navigate Year of Volatility

- In 2025, Bank of America helped more than 3,000 companies save over 250,000 hours through its CashPro Forecasting™ solution. The AI-driven innovation addresses one of treasury's most time-consuming yet business critical tasks — forecasting. It has transformed what typically is a heavily manual effort into a fast, intelligent and automated experience.

The forecasting solution is accessed off CashPro, the platform that clients use for all their treasury, trade, and cross-border payments needs.

"Economic uncertainty is the new normal across global markets," said Winnie Chen, head of Global Payments Solutions for Asia Pacific at Bank of America. "It's critical we equip our clients with the best tools, insights, and resources so they can navigate this complexity with confidence and make timely, informed decisions."

When markets gyrated earlier this year, clients turned to CashPro Forecasting to gauge the impact of tariffs and interest rates on their business. One indicator of this engagement is the number of workspaces users create and share within their company. In Q2, that figure rose 113% above the norm, peaking on April 15 and June 18. Clients highlight this as a key advantage: the tool gives teams shared visibility and a collaborative way to assess how news events could affect their company.

"We have identified several productive use cases for the BofA CashPro Forecasting tool. Its intuitive yet dynamic design has made implementation straightforward and allowed multiple teams to quickly derive value. Over time, I'm confident we will discover even more ways to leverage this tool," said Sal Campo, Enterprise Cash Management Manager at Toyota Financial Services North America.

How it works
Typically, cash forecasting is completed on spreadsheets and is a heavily manual exercise that can commonly take up to a week to complete, by which time the data is usually out of date and the activities begin again. CashPro Forecasting is a proprietary data intelligence tool that automatically integrates account data and applies machine learning to analyze global cash positions, generate accurate forecasts, and deliver actionable insights—all within minutes.

Advantages of CashPro Forecasting

  • Forecasting speed: Results within minutes, not days.
  • Forecasting horizon: From one day up to one year ahead.
  • Ease of access: One click implementation within the CashPro platform.
  • Comes with CashPro: Included as part of Information Reporting services.
  • Comprehensive account views: Include global bank account data from other institutions for a holistic picture.

Always learning
In April, the bank launched an enhanced version of the AI model powering CashPro Forecasting. This upgrade enables the solution to process and interpret data 5x faster, helping clients respond more nimbly to market events.

More recently, we introduced Ask Global Payments Solutions, a generative AI tool that supports employees in addressing inquiries.

"We never rest when it comes to advancing our technology," said Jennifer Sanctis, CashPro Product Executive in GPS at Bank of America. "As AI capabilities evolve, Bank of America continues to enhance CashPro Forecasting, ensuring clients stay ahead in an increasingly dynamic financial landscape."

Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,600 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Reporters may contact

Louise Hennessy, Bank of America
Phone: 1.646.858.6471
louise.hennessy@bofa.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bofas-ai-solution-cashpro-forecasting-helps-clients-navigate-year-of-volatility-302638801.html

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Bank of AmericaBACNYSE:BACFintech Investing
BAC
The Conversation (0)
Blackstone Minerals

Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Visits Blackstone’s Projects

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that His Excellency, Mr Andrew Goledzinowski, Australian Ambassador to Vietnam visited Son La Province and met with Son La Provincial Peoples Committee and toured the Company’s mining and refining... Keep Reading...

Aurora Cannabis Provides Business Update and Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Investor Conference Call

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB Re-affirms expectation of positive annual Adjusted EBITDA 1 for fiscal 2024 and Positive Free Cash Flow 1 generation in calendar 2024 Announces Intention to Consolidate Common Shares Q3 2024 Investor Conference call scheduled for February 8, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time... Keep Reading...

Aurora Unveils Innovative Cannabis-Infused Ready-to-Drink Beverage in Latest Medical Product Launch

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB Available at launch exclusively to Aurora's veteran patients, new products span THC, CBD and CBG offerings to meet the discerning taste, experience and product variety patients seek Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian-based leading global medical... Keep Reading...

Aurora Cannabis Announces Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results and Delivers Record Positive Adjusted EBITDA

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB Delivers Record Positive Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $ 3.4 Million Quarterly Net Revenue 1 rose 30% YoY to $63.4 Million ; Strong Growth of 42 % in Global Medical Cannabis Net cash position of over $200 Million , Expects to Repay the Remaining US$5.3 Million Balance of Convertible... Keep Reading...

Aurora Cannabis to Host Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Investor Conference Call

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, announced today that it has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for its second quarter fiscal year 2024 on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Locksley Commences Engineering Partner Selection Process for Its Desert Antimony Mine

RZOLV Technologies Appoints Mary Ellen Thorburn to the Board of Directors; Announces the Retirement of Darryl Yea

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Ideally Positioned for Significant Explorer-to-Producer Transition

Bold Ventures Closes $378,000 Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Commences Engineering Partner Selection Process for Its Desert Antimony Mine

Cleantech Investing

RZOLV Technologies Appoints Mary Ellen Thorburn to the Board of Directors; Announces the Retirement of Darryl Yea

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Ideally Positioned for Significant Explorer-to-Producer Transition

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Closes $378,000 Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Positive Results of Confirmation Testing by Minerali Industriali Engineering on the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand for the Manufacture of Antimony-Free Solar Glass

Tech Investing

HyProMag USA Finalizes Long Term Lease for Dallas-Fort Worth Rare Earth Magnet Recycling and Manufacturing Hub

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Announces Positive Prefeasibility Study for Cerro del Gallo with Significant Expansion Potential