Boeing Pioneering Next-Generation Training Tools with Launch of Virtual Airplane

-          Boeing launches Virtual Airplane Procedures Trainer powered by Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Flight Simulator
-          Enables pilots to practice procedures outside of traditional training environments

- Boeing [NYSE: BA] announced the launch of its latest product, Virtual Airplane Procedures Trainer (VAPT) at the European Aviation Training Summit.  A training platform powered by Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Flight Simulator, the tool is designed to empower pilots and flight training teams with immersive, accessible and customizable tools that elevate pilot learning and readiness.

"We're very excited about the launch of Virtual Airplane. This new software will significantly impact how and when pilots and operators train and will provide them with much needed flexibility," said Chris Raymond, Chief Executive Officer of Boeing Global Services. "This new platform reflects Boeing's commitment to digital innovation as we seek to leverage the latest technologies to improve our offerings and outcomes for our customers."

The Procedures Trainer is the first application within the Virtual Airplane product suite and equips flight training teams with tools for realistic flight-deck practice.

  • High-fidelity simulations: Pilots experience 3D simulations in light-weight devices to help standardize training, reduce simulator familiarization time and improve readiness before working with flight training devices.
  • Intuitive authoring tool: Training operators manage content through an intuitive, configurable self-service authoring tool that lets them author, customize and distribute training lessons across their training programs. With the authoring tool, airlines can launch or change procedures instantly to their pilot pool.

"The launch of Virtual Airplane underscores our commitment to pilot training and enhancing aviation safety. With this product, pilots can hone their skills and training operators can tailor lessons to meet individual and organizational needs," said Chris Broom, vice president of Boeing Global Services, Commercial Training Solutions.

"Microsoft is committed to accelerating learning while optimizing confidence for pilots with safety at the core. Partnering with Boeing, we are advancing the future of flight by empowering the people at the heart of it," said Dayan Rodriguez, Corporate Vice President, Manufacturing and Mobility, Microsoft.

Virtual Airplane is enabled for use on computers and iPad devices for Boeing 737 MAX, with additional Boeing models coming soon.

For more information about Virtual Airplane, visit: https://services.boeing.com/training-solutions/flight-training/virtual-airplane

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.  

