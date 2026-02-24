BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF Announces Change in Frequency of Dividend Distributions

BNY Mellon ETF Investment Adviser, LLC announced today that the Board of Trustees of BNY Mellon ETF Trust has approved a change in the frequency of income dividend distributions by BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSE Arca: BKEM) from quarterly to semi-annually. Income dividend distributions, if any, for the fund will generally be distributed to shareholders semi-annually, but may vary significantly from period to period. Net capital gains for the fund will continue to be distributed at least annually. Dividends may be declared and paid more frequently or at any other time to improve index tracking or to comply with the distribution requirements of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Important Information

BNY Mellon ETF Investment Adviser, LLC, the investment adviser for BKEM, is part of BNY Investments. BNY Investments is one of the world's largest asset managers, with $2.2 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2025. Through a client-first approach, BNY Investments brings investors specialist expertise through its seven investment firms offering solutions across every major asset class and backed by the breadth and scale of BNY. Additional information on BNY Investments is available on www.bny.com/investments . Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest company news and activity.

BNY Investments is a division of BNY, which has $59.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration as of December 31, 2025. Established in 1784, BNY Is America's oldest bank. Today, BNY powers capital around the world through comprehensive solutions that help clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment life cycle. BNY is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bny.com . Follow us on LinkedIn or visit our newsroom at newsroom for the latest company news.

This release is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of a fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, or a summary prospectus, if available, that contains this and other information about a fund, contact your financial professional or visit bny.com/investments. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of principal. The risks of investing in an ETF typically reflect the risks associated with the types of instruments in which the ETF invests. Diversification cannot assure a profit or protect against loss.

ETF shares are listed on an exchange, and shares are generally purchased and sold in the secondary market at market price. At times, the market price may be at a premium or discount to the ETF's per share NAV. In addition, ETFs are subject to the risk that an active trading market for an ETF's shares may not develop or be maintained. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions.

ETFs issue (or redeem) fund shares to certain institutional investors known as "Authorized Participants" (typically market makers or other broker-dealers) only in large blocks of fund shares known as "Creation Units." BNY Mellon Securities Corporation ("BNYMSC"), a subsidiary of BNY, serves as distributor of the fund. BNYMSC does not distribute fund shares in less than Creation Units, nor does it maintain a secondary market in fund shares. BNYMSC may enter into selected agreements with Authorized Participants for the sale of Creation Units of fund shares.

For Press Inquiries:
BNY Mellon ETF Investment Adviser, LLC
Jessica Greaney
jessica.greaney@bny.com
Taylor Ventrice
taylor.ventrice@bny.com

For Other Inquiries:
BNY Mellon Securities Corporation
The National Marketing Desk
240 Greenwich Street
New York, New York 10286
1-800-334-6899

