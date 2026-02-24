BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF Announces Change in Frequency of Dividend Distributions

BNY Mellon ETF Investment Adviser, LLC announced today that the Board of Trustees of BNY Mellon ETF Trust has approved a change in the frequency of income dividend distributions by BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSE Arca: BKEM) from quarterly to semi-annually. Income dividend distributions, if any, for the fund will generally be distributed to shareholders semi-annually, but may vary significantly from period to period. Net capital gains for the fund will continue to be distributed at least annually. Dividends may be declared and paid more frequently or at any other time to improve index tracking or to comply with the distribution requirements of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.
Important Information
