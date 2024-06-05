- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
BMW Commits to Wolfsberg Lithium Project
European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) is pleased to announce that Bayerische Motoren Werkte Aktiengesellschaft (BMW) has transferred funds of US$15 million to ECM Lithium AT GmbH (ECM), a wholly owned subsidiary of Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) in relation to the offtake of battery grade lithium hydroxide (LiOH) from the Wolfsberg Lithium Project in Austria which is to be offset against LiOH delivered to BMW (Refer to ASX Announcement 21 December 2022).
Tony Sage, Chairman of EUR, commented: “This is a huge milestone for the Wolfsberg project which now paves the way for the next financing steps”.
European Lithium holds 67,788,383 (83.03%) ordinary shares in Critical Metals. Based on the closing share price of Critical Metals being US$10.67 per share as of 5 June 2024, the Company’s current investment in Critical Metals is valued at US$723,302,047 (A$1,084,953,070) noting that this valuation is subject to fluctuation in the share price of Critical Metals. Through this significant interest, EUR is aligned with Critical Metals vision to become a key supplier for the lithium-ion battery supply chain in Europe.
About CRML
Critical Metals Corp. is a leading mining company focused on mining critical metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for Europe and its partners. Its initial flagship asset is the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia, 270 km south of Vienna, Austria. The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is the first fully permitted mine in Europe and is strategically located with access to established road and rail infrastructure to become the next major producer of key lithium products to support the growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and Europe’s burgeoning lithium-ion battery supply chain. In addition, Critical Metals owns a 20% interest in prospective Austrian mineral projects previously held by European Lithium Ltd.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Appointment of New Chairman and Exploration Manager
Premier1 Lithium Limited (ASX:PLC) (“Premier1” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Hugh Thomas to the role of Non-Executive Chairman, effective immediately.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Appointment of Hugh Thomas as Non-Executive Chairman
- Mr Thomas is an experienced public market director and former investment banker including former Managing Director and Head of Natural Resources Asia Pacific for J.P Morgan and Morgan Stanley
- Additional Appointment of former Exploration Superintendent of Azure Minerals, Mr Paul Smith, as Exploration Manager
- Mr Smith was critical in the discovery of the Andover lithium deposit
- Together with Managing Director Jason Froud, the new leadership team will form a key part for the future growth and success of Premier1
In addition to Mr Thomas, Premier1 is pleased to also announce the appointment of Mr Paul Smith to the role of Exploration Manager commencing 8 July 2024. Mr Smith has 13 years’ experience in the exploration of precious, base and critical minerals throughout Australia and Central Asia. He was recently leading the discovery, exploration and drill out at the Andover lithium project by Azure Minerals that has been acquired by joint bidders Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) and Hancock Prospecting for $1.7 billion. Prior to working with Azure Minerals, Mr Smith was Senior Geologist at Iluka Resources responsible for project generation and evaluation as well as project management.
Commenting on the appointments, Managing Director Jason Froud said:
“I am delighted that Premier1 has been able to attract the calibre of Hugh, as Chairman, and Paul, as Exploration Manager. Their respective skill sets augment and add significant capabilities to the Company. Both appointments finalise the Board and Executive team of Premier1 with the Company’s attention now on making a significant lithium discovery by building and developing an attractive lithium exploration portfolio across Western Australia.”
Incoming Non-Executive Chairman Hugh Thomas added:
"I am pleased to accept the role of Chairman at Premier1 Lithium. The calibre of the team, quality of shareholders and innovative exploration approach, with access to a unique lithium data base and machine learning technology, lays the foundation to the Company’s future success. I look forward to working closely with the team and stakeholders to bring the Company’s vision to fruition.’
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Premier1 Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
International Lithium Announces Warrants Extension
International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC")announces that it intends, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, to extend the term of 7,586,669 warrants expiring on June 30, 2024 for a period of two years. The share purchase warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 16,673,336 units accepted for filing by the TSXV on September 2, 2021. Following the extension, 7,586,669 warrants will now expire on August 11, 2026. The exercise price remains unchanged at $0.08.
About International Lithium Corp.
At ILC, our key mission in the next decade is to make money for our shareholders from lithium and other battery metals and rare metals while at the same time helping to create a greener, cleaner planet and less polluted cities. The world has seen significant governmental and public drive to move away from the energy market's historic heavy dependence on oil and gas. In addition, we have seen the clear and increasingly urgent wish by the USA and Canada and other major economies to safeguard their critical metals supplies and become more self-sufficient. Our Canadian projects, which contain lithium, rubidium and copper, are strategic in that respect.
We have announced separately that we regard Zimbabwe as an important strategic target market for ILC, and we hope to be able to make announcements over the next few weeks and months.
A key goal has been to become and remain a well-funded company to turn our aspirations into reality, and following the disposal of the Mariana project in Argentina in 2021 and the Mavis Lake project in Canada in January 2022, the Board considers that ILC is well placed in that respect with no debt and a respectable net cash position.
The Company's interests in various projects now consist of the following, and in addition, the Company continues to seek other opportunities:
The Raleigh Lake Project consists of 48,500 hectares (485 square km) of mineral claims in Ontario and is ILC's most significant project in Canada. Drilling has so far been on less than 1,000 hectares of our claims. A Preliminary Economic Assessment( PEA) was published for ILC's lithium at Raleigh Lake in December 2023, with a detailed economic analysis of ILC's separate rubidium resource still to come. Raleigh Lake is 100% owned by ILC, is not subject to any encumbrances, and is royalty-free. The project has excellent access to roads, rail and utilities.
With the increasing demand for high-tech rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles and electrical storage as well as portable electronics, lithium has been designated "the new oil" and is a key part of a green energy sustainable economy. By positioning itself with projects with significant resource potential and solid strategic partners, ILC aims to be one of the lithium and rare metals resource developers of choice for investors and to continue building value for its shareholders in the '20s, the decade of battery metals.
On behalf of the Company,
John Wisbey
Chairman and CEO
For further information concerning this news release please contact +1 604-449-6520
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Except for statements of historical fact, this news release or other releases contain certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this or other news releases may include the effect of results of anticipated production rates, the timing and/or anticipated results of drilling on the Raleigh Lake or Firesteel or Wolf Ridge or Avalonia projects, the expectation of resource estimates, preliminary economic assessments, feasibility studies, lithium or rubidium or copper or other metal recoveries, modeling of capital and operating costs, results of studies utilizing various technologies at the company's projects, budgeted expenditures and planned exploration work on the Company's projects, the increased value of shareholder investments, and assumptions about ethical behaviour by our joint venture partners or third party operators of projects. Such forward-looking information is based on assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those discussed in the sections entitled "Risks" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in the interim and annual Management's Discussion and Analysis, which are available at www.sedar.com. While management believes that the assumptions made are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Should one or more of the risks, uncertainties, or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. Forward-looking information herein and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on expectations, estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are subject to significant business, economic, legislative, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.
Click here to connect with International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH), to receive an Investor Presentation
Chile Firms Up Lithium Nationalization Strategy with SQM, Codelco Partnership
SQM (NYSE:SQM) has entered into a partnership agreement with Codelco, Chile's stated-owned copper miner, through which the two will jointly exploit lithium and other products in the country's Salar de Atacama.
The joint venture is part of Chile's strategy to nationalize its lithium industry. Chile, which holds the world's largest lithium reserves and is a top producer of the battery metal, announced plans to nationalize its lithium industry in 2023.
Codelco will own the majority of the joint venture, as required by Chile's nationalization plans.
The partnership between SQM and Codelco will involve the merger of Codelco’s subsidiary, Minera Tarar, into SQM’s subsidiary SQM Salar. It will allow for increased lithium production through to 2060.
According to a press release from Codelco, the aim is to produce an additional 300,000 metric tons (MT) of lithium carbonate equivalent from 2025 to 2030, with output of 280,000 to 300,000 MT set for 2031 to 2060.
"This increase in lithium production will be achieved through improvements in process efficiency, the adoption of new technologies and the optimization of operations and does not entail increased brine extraction or use of continental waters," the company states. By 2031, Chile will receive 85 percent of the partnership's operating margin.
The public-private partnership is Codelco's first foray into lithium, and various conditions must be satisfied in order for it to proceed, including governmental approvals and consultations with Indigenous communities. SQM and Codelco expect the conditions to be fulfilled by the first half of 2025, although the earliest closing date is January 1, 2025.
The agreement also covers the transfer of SQM's properties in the Salar de Maricunga to Codelco, and the granting of SQM intellectual property licenses to Codelco and the joint venture.
Tianqi pushes back against SQM-Codelco deal
The deal between SQM and Codelco continues to face opposition from Tianqi Lithium (OTC Pink:TQLCF,SZSE:002466), SQM's second largest shareholder. The Chinese firm has been vocal in demanding that the deal be subjected to a shareholder vote, alleging that SQM failed to disclose key terms during the negotiation process.
Tianqi acquired a 22 percent stake in SQM for US$4 billion back in 2018.
Lawmakers have also raised past controversies involving SQM's top shareholder, Julio Ponce. The former son-in-law of dictator Augusto Pinochet was fined in 2014 for illegal trading of shares in his holding companies, and around the same time, SQM was implicated in a case involving the illegal financing of political parties.
Regardless, Chilean Finance Minister Mario Marcel remains optimistic about the deal's future.
"We hope that the agreed deadlines will be met," he said in an interview. "Any agreement of this size does not end simply with the signing of a document. There’s a whole implementation process that continues."
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Addendum to Announcement Significant High-Grade Lithium Achieved at Drill Hole 1 at Rio Grande Sur
Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) provides the following additional information as an addendum to the ASX Announcement dated 29 May 2024 titled “Significant High-Grade Lithium Achieved at Drill Hole 1 at Rio Grande Sur”.
ASX Listing Rule 5.7.2 requires certain items of disclosure in the body of the announcement in addition to the accompanying JORC Tables. The following items lacked adequate disclosure in the original announcement are now presented in further detail in this Addendum to Announcement.
Drill Hole Collar
The Company advises the drill hole collar of Drill Hole 1 or DDH-1 are as follows:
This release was approved by the Board.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Pursuit Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Completion of Due Diligence and Start of Work Program – Brazil Lithium Projects Acquisition
Lightning Minerals (L1M or the Company) is pleased to announce the completion of due diligence on its transaction (ASX Announcement 22 April 2024) to acquire (Proposed Acquisition) of Bengal Mining Pty Ltd (Bengal). Bengal holds, via its wholly owned subsidiary Tigre Mineracao Ltda (Tigre) option agreements over two lithium projects, Caraíbas and Sidrônio (the Projects) in Brazil’s prolific Lithium Valley district in the state of Minas Gerais. This marks an important stage for the Company in its progress in finalising the Proposed Acquisition with the outstanding Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) which will be held on the 13 June 2024 (ASX Announcement 13 May 2024).
Works will commence this week with a geological team beginning on ground reconnaissance works at the Projects in preparation for a site visit by Managing Director, Alex Biggs and Exploration Manager, Jarrad Woodland in early June.
HIGHLIGHTS
- All due diligence satisfied on Bengal Mining and Caraíbas and Sidrônio projects. All Conditions Precedent met except shareholder approval which is sought at upcoming EGM
- Contract geologists to begin on ground reconnaissance works this week
- Projects located in the prolific Lithium Valley region of Minas Gerais 20km south of Latin Resources’ (ASX: LRS) Colina project
- Multiple pegmatites have been identified at the Caraíbas Project, with peak lithium rock chip assay results grading up to 0.53% Li2O (lepidolite)1
- Significant tantalum (1,245ppm), rubidium (1,175ppm) and caesium (1,455ppm) rock chip assay results are considered positive exploration indicators1
- Strong aeromagnetic geophysical trends correlate with regional mineralised trends
- Projects lie within geology of the Salinas Formation which hosts other significant lithium Resources in the region
- Proposed Transaction based on 5Mt, 10Mt and 30Mt Resource milestones presenting significant upside at both a project and company level demonstrating vendor confidence
- Managing Director, Alex Biggs to attend Lithium Summit 2024 in Belo Horizonte and site trip to Caraíbas and Sidrônio projects
About the Projects and Minas Gerais as a Lithium Region
The Projects are located in the Lithium Valley region of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The Projects cover 3,372 Ha comprising seven (7) exploration licences and are located approximately 20km south of Latin Resources’ (ASX: LRS) Colina lithium project2 hosting 70.3Mt @ 1.27% Li20 and 60km north-west of Signa Lithium’s (NASDAQ: SGML) Grota do Cirilo project3 hosting 108.9Mt @ 1.41% Li20. The region has emerged as one of the world’s premier lithium districts over the past few years and presents significant exploration potential.
The Company will benefit from access to a seasoned ground team, providing invaluable fieldwork expertise and insights, enhancing the Company's strategic approach to exploration. Relationships the Company already has in the region will help facilitate project growth and advancement.
Minas Gerais is Brazil’s third largest economy with over 300 mines operating in the state with tier-1 operators including Vale, BHP and Rio Tinto. The state boasts a strong mining labour pool and presents a cost competitive jurisdiction for exploration and project development with mature infrastructure, hydro power and road access.
This article includes content from Lightning Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Metals Australia: High-quality Graphite Project, Outstanding Portfolio of Exploration Properties
Metals Australia (ASX:MLS) rapidly advances its high-quality portfolio of advanced battery minerals and metals projects in Tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Western Australia and Canada. Comprised of two critical minerals projects in Quebec, Canada, the portfolio includes the Lac Rainy flake graphite project and the Corvette River lithium (and gold) project. The company also explores four other projects in Australia: Tennant Creek (copper-gold) in the Northern Territory and Warrambie (lithium, nickel-copper, gold), Murchison (gold) and Manindi (lithium, vanadium-titanium, zinc) – all in Western Australia.
Metals Australia is progressing with its flagship Lac Rainy flake graphite project in Quebec, Canada. Lac Rainy is well-positioned to supply high-quality graphite products, including battery-grade graphite to the North American market – including for lithium-ion and EV battery production. The company has planned a drilling program to test new high-grade zones identified from the sampling program, which will form the basis for upgrading the existing Lac Rainy mineral resource.
Location of Metals Australia’s projects in the Tier 1 Mining Jurisdictions in Quebec, Canada and Australia’s Western Australia and the Northern Territory.
The Lac Rainy graphite project in eastern Quebec, Canada has access to excellent infrastructure, including hydroelectric power facilities. The project hosts an existing JORC 2012 mineral resource of 13.3 million tons (Mt) @ 11.5 percent graphitic carbon, which was announced in 2020 and a scoping study was completed and reported on in early 2021.
Company Highlights
- Metals Australia is rapidly advancing its flag ship Lac Rainy Graphite Project in Quebec, Canada. In addition, the company has a suite of high-quality exploration projects – including Lithium, Gold and Silver in Quebec, Canada and Lithium, Gold, Copper & Vanadium in Western Australia (WA) and the Northern Territory (NT).
- All projects are in Tier-1 mining jurisdictions (Canada and Australia) with world-class prospectivity and stable geo-politically.
- The company has six key exploration and development projects:
- two in Canada: the Lac Rainy high-grade flake graphite project and the Corvette River lithium and gold-silver-copper exploration project, and,
- four in Australia: Warrambie (lithium, nickel-copper, gold), Murchison (gold) and Manindi (lithium, vanadium-titanium, zinc-silver) in WA, and Tennant Creek (Warrego East copper-gold) in the NT.
- The focus is to rapidly advance its flagship Lac Rainy Graphite Project towards development. A drilling program is already contracted to substantially increase the existing JORC 2012 Mineral Resource of 13.3 Mt @ 11.5 percent graphitic carbon (Cg) and test the potential of the many other identified high-grade graphite trends.
- The 2020 Scoping Study on Lac Rainy based on the existing resource, representing only 1km of drilling out of the total 36kms of identified graphite trends, indicates a 14-year mine life with a production of 100,000 tons per annum and a pre-tax NPV @ 8 percent of US$123 million (~AUD$190 million).
- There are multiple catalysts at Lac Rainy in the near term including a pre-feasibility study (PFS) (underway), a scoping study on downstream battery (anode) - grade graphite production, and planned drilling aiming to at least double the resource as well as test other identified high-grade graphite trends.
- Furthermore, other projects in Canada including the Corvette River lithium and gold targets, and exploration in Australia at Manindi, Warrambie, Murchison and Warrego – are all seeing active progress.
- The company is well-funded to complete all its planned exploration and project studies. The cash position at the end of Q1 2024 was AU$17.86 million.
- Metals Australia is led by a seasoned board and management team possessing extensive mining sector experience and a proven track record of successful discoveries and project developments. With funding in place, the company is well-positioned to capitalise on growth prospects.
This Metals Australia profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Metals Australia (ASX:MLS) to receive an Investor Presentation
