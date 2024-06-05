Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How High Can the Gold Price Go? Mining Billionaires Share Big Predictions

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Heritage Mining Consolidates ~6,397Ha Project contiguous and along strike with Dynasty Gold's Thunder Cloud Pelham Deposit and provides Corporate Update

Bitcoin Well Announces 43% Monthly Growth in May on The Bitcoin Portal in the USA

GTI Board Appoints Ex-Head of Cameco Australia, Simon Williamson

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

GTI Energy

GTR:AU

Energy Fuels

UUUU

Premier1 Lithium

PLC:AU
2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

European Lithium Limited

BMW Commits to Wolfsberg Lithium Project

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) is pleased to announce that Bayerische Motoren Werkte Aktiengesellschaft (BMW) has transferred funds of US$15 million to ECM Lithium AT GmbH (ECM), a wholly owned subsidiary of Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) in relation to the offtake of battery grade lithium hydroxide (LiOH) from the Wolfsberg Lithium Project in Austria which is to be offset against LiOH delivered to BMW (Refer to ASX Announcement 21 December 2022).

Tony Sage, Chairman of EUR, commented: “This is a huge milestone for the Wolfsberg project which now paves the way for the next financing steps”.

European Lithium holds 67,788,383 (83.03%) ordinary shares in Critical Metals. Based on the closing share price of Critical Metals being US$10.67 per share as of 5 June 2024, the Company’s current investment in Critical Metals is valued at US$723,302,047 (A$1,084,953,070) noting that this valuation is subject to fluctuation in the share price of Critical Metals. Through this significant interest, EUR is aligned with Critical Metals vision to become a key supplier for the lithium-ion battery supply chain in Europe.

About CRML

Critical Metals Corp. is a leading mining company focused on mining critical metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for Europe and its partners. Its initial flagship asset is the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia, 270 km south of Vienna, Austria. The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is the first fully permitted mine in Europe and is strategically located with access to established road and rail infrastructure to become the next major producer of key lithium products to support the growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and Europe’s burgeoning lithium-ion battery supply chain. In addition, Critical Metals owns a 20% interest in prospective Austrian mineral projects previously held by European Lithium Ltd.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stockslithium explorationlithium stocksasx: eurlithium investingLithium Investing
EUR:AU
Premier1 Lithium

Appointment of New Chairman and Exploration Manager

Premier1 Lithium Limited (ASX:PLC) (“Premier1” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Hugh Thomas to the role of Non-Executive Chairman, effective immediately.

Keep reading...Show less
International Lithium

International Lithium Announces Warrants Extension

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC")announces that it intends, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, to extend the term of 7,586,669 warrants expiring on June 30, 2024 for a period of two years. The share purchase warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 16,673,336 units accepted for filing by the TSXV on September 2, 2021. Following the extension, 7,586,669 warrants will now expire on August 11, 2026. The exercise price remains unchanged at $0.08.

About International Lithium Corp.

Keep reading...Show less
Chilean against blue sky.

Chile Firms Up Lithium Nationalization Strategy with SQM, Codelco Partnership

SQM (NYSE:SQM) has entered into a partnership agreement with Codelco, Chile's stated-owned copper miner, through which the two will jointly exploit lithium and other products in the country's Salar de Atacama.

The joint venture is part of Chile's strategy to nationalize its lithium industry. Chile, which holds the world's largest lithium reserves and is a top producer of the battery metal, announced plans to nationalize its lithium industry in 2023.

Codelco will own the majority of the joint venture, as required by Chile's nationalization plans.

Keep reading...Show less
Pursuit Minerals

Addendum to Announcement Significant High-Grade Lithium Achieved at Drill Hole 1 at Rio Grande Sur

Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) provides the following additional information as an addendum to the ASX Announcement dated 29 May 2024 titled “Significant High-Grade Lithium Achieved at Drill Hole 1 at Rio Grande Sur”.

Keep reading...Show less
Completion of Due Diligence and Start of Work Program – Brazil Lithium Projects Acquisition

Completion of Due Diligence and Start of Work Program – Brazil Lithium Projects Acquisition

Lightning Minerals (L1M or the Company) is pleased to announce the completion of due diligence on its transaction (ASX Announcement 22 April 2024) to acquire (Proposed Acquisition) of Bengal Mining Pty Ltd (Bengal). Bengal holds, via its wholly owned subsidiary Tigre Mineracao Ltda (Tigre) option agreements over two lithium projects, Caraíbas and Sidrônio (the Projects) in Brazil’s prolific Lithium Valley district in the state of Minas Gerais. This marks an important stage for the Company in its progress in finalising the Proposed Acquisition with the outstanding Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) which will be held on the 13 June 2024 (ASX Announcement 13 May 2024).

Keep reading...Show less
Metals Australia (ASX:MLS)

Metals Australia: High-quality Graphite Project, Outstanding Portfolio of Exploration Properties


Keep reading...Show less

Redstone to Advance Copper Strategy Exploration to Commence at West Musgrave Project

SIGMA LITHIUM JOINS VICE PRESIDENTIAL TRADE MISSION TO CHINA IN BEIJING; PARTICIPATES IN ASPEN INSTITUTE-COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY GLOBAL ENERGY FORUM IN BRAZIL

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Announces Private Placement and Closing of First Tranche

Resource Investing

Redstone to Advance Copper Strategy Exploration to Commence at West Musgrave Project

Platinum Investing

SIGMA LITHIUM JOINS VICE PRESIDENTIAL TRADE MISSION TO CHINA IN BEIJING; PARTICIPATES IN ASPEN INSTITUTE-COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY GLOBAL ENERGY FORUM IN BRAZIL

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Announces Private Placement and Closing of First Tranche

Resource Investing

Bank of Canada Makes First Cut to Key Interest Rate Since 2020

Gold Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - JQ

