BMO Equips Canadian Business Owners with New CashBack® World Elite® Mastercard®, with Market-Leading Cash Back Earn Rates

  • Equipping businesses with up to 5% cash back on eligible business spend, in addition to an unlimited 1.25% cash back on all other purchases
  • New cardholders can access up to $1,760 in first-year value through welcome offers and benefits, with the $175 annual fee waived in the first year
  • Access premium travel, health and business protection benefits designed to support business owners

BMO today announced the launch of Canada's market-leading cash back credit card for business owners, the BMO CashBack World Elite Business Mastercard. The new credit card helps business owners get more from everyday business spending with up to 5% cash back on eligible business purchases, along with premium travel, health and business protection benefits.

"Business owners are looking for solutions that help them get more value from their everyday spending while supporting the growth of their businesses," said John McNain, Head, North American Retail and Small Business Payments, BMO. "The BMO CashBack World Elite Business Mastercard delivers industry-leading cash back earning potential alongside premium benefits and protections that help business owners save money, make real financial progress and focus on building their businesses."

"Small business owners are balancing more demands than ever, and the right tools can help them navigate those demands with greater confidence," said Balinder Ahluwalia, Senior Vice President, Commercial & New Payment Flows, Mastercard in Canada. "Together with BMO, we're bringing Canadian business owners an offering that combines meaningful everyday value with benefits and protections designed around how they work, spend and grow."

Industry-Leading Cash Back Rates on Everyday Business Spending

The BMO CashBack World Elite Business Mastercard offers accelerated cash back rates across key business spending categories, helping entrepreneurs earn more from expenses they already incur, with a $1,000 monthly cap per category and no cap on the base rate:

  • Gas and electric vehicle charging: 5% cash back.
  • Recurring business expenses or recurring bill payments: 4% cash back.
  • Shipping, insurance, office supplies and telecommunications services: 3% cash back.
  • All other business purchases: 1.25% cash back.

Exclusive Welcome Offers

Get 15% cash back for every $1 spent in any category in the first three months, up to a total of $900.

Convenient Cash Back Redemption, Anytime

Cardholders can redeem cash back at any time starting at $1, by either depositing it into a BMO chequing, savings or InvestorLine account or turning it into a statement credit on their cash back card, or they can set up an automatic recurring deposit starting at $25. Rewards never expire while the account remains open and in good standing.

Complimentary Premium Benefits for Business Owners

  • Virtual healthcare: Five complementary visits with a Canadian licensed doctor or nurse practitioner for same-day care, a prescription renewal or help managing an ongoing condition 24/7.
  • Travel membership: Complimentary Mastercard Travel Pass membership provided by DragonPass, with access to over 1,400 airport lounges worldwide.
  • Roadside assistance: Access to the BMO Roadside Assistance Program.
  • Insurance coverage: Travel, medical and rental vehicle insurance.
  • Cyber Security: Identify cybersecurity vulnerabilities and help mitigate against online threats with My Cyber Risk.

In addition to rewards and travel benefits, the card includes business-focused protections and security features, including Mastercard ID Theft Protection, purchase protection and extended warranty coverage. Businesses can also get up to 22 additional cards for employees, helping streamline expense management while maximizing cash back earning opportunities.

Supporting the Businesses Fueling Canada's Next Era of Growth

The launch builds on BMO's longstanding role as a partner in building the Canadian economy. As Canada's first bank, BMO has helped turn Canadian ambition into economic growth and has powered the businesses that built the country for more than 200 years:

  • BMO serves approximately 500,000 businesses across Canada through dedicated Business Banking colleagues helping business owners start, manage and grow their businesses.
  • BMO provides specialized expertise across sectors including agriculture, real estate and healthcare, alongside banking, lending, payments and cash-management solutions.
  • BMO offers dedicated programs and financing to support Black, Indigenous and women business owners and entrepreneurs, helping address barriers to accessing capital and supporting business growth.
  • BMO continues to invest in digital banking, payments and simplified experiences to make it easier for Canadian business owners to manage and grow their businesses.

In September 2026, BMO announced plans to mobilize up to $70 billion in new capital for critical sectors to Canadian economic security and resilience over 10 years including electricity, energy and transportation infrastructure, mining and critical minerals, AI computing, defence and security, and oil and gas.

To learn more about the BMO CashBack World Elite Business Mastercard, please visit: https://www.bmo.com/en-ca/main/business/credit-cards/bmo-cashback-world-elite-business-mastercard/ 

To learn more about how BMO is supporting Canadian businesses, please visit: https://www.bmo.com/en-ca/main/business/

About BMO Financial Group
BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of July 31, 2026. Serving clients for more than 200 years, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services across Canada, the United States, and select markets globally. BMO is innovating for business value, by deploying and integrating human, digital and artificial intelligence to personalize client experiences, augment teams, and automate its business responsibly. Driven by its purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

About Mastercard (NYSE: MAMastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2026/09/c7728.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

MAnyse:mafintech investing
MA
The Conversation (0)
Blackrock Silver Extends Silver and Gold to Northwest at Tonopah West

Blackrock Silver Extends Silver and Gold to Northwest at Tonopah West

The NW Stepout Drill Program Extends Mineralization Another 600 Metres to the Northwest Along the Projection of the Denver Vein System, and Identifies Mineralized Intrusive Complex Target Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC,OTC:BKRRF) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company")... Keep Reading...
QIMC Launches Expanded 2026 Ontario Natural Hydrogen Program in the Témiscamingue Graben

QIMC Launches Expanded 2026 Ontario Natural Hydrogen Program in the Témiscamingue Graben

823 Densified Soil-Gas Stations, More Than 1,100 Gravity Stations and District-Wide Mobile Gamma-Ray Spectrometry Designed to Define Drill and Seismic Targets Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC,OTC:QIMCF) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an... Keep Reading...
Prismo Metals Assay Results at Silver King Show Highs of 1.73% copper, 30 ppm molybdenum, 1,362 g/t silver, 4.1% lead, and 1.3 g/t gold

Prismo Metals Assay Results at Silver King Show Highs of 1.73% copper, 30 ppm molybdenum, 1,362 g/t silver, 4.1% lead, and 1.3 g/t gold

(TheNewswire) Updates Geological Model Indicative of a Concealed Porphyry Copper System Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - July 15, 2026 Prismo Metals Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to announce assay results from its previously reported reconnaissance... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Highlights Radar Project's VTM Enriched Magnetic Concentrate up to 0.9% V2O5 Relative to Panzhihua, China Benchmark of 0.3% V2O5

SAGA Metals Highlights Radar Project's VTM Enriched Magnetic Concentrate up to 0.9% V2O5 Relative to Panzhihua, China Benchmark of 0.3% V2O5

Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to provide a technical benchmark comparison between its 100%-owned Radar Titanium-Vanadium-Iron ("Ti-V-Fe" or... Keep Reading...
Sun Summit Outlines 2026 Exploration Plan for the Theory Copper-Gold Project, Toodoggone Mining District, BC

Sun Summit Outlines 2026 Exploration Plan for the Theory Copper-Gold Project, Toodoggone Mining District, BC

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an overview of its upcoming exploration program at the Theory Copper-Gold Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British Columbia (the "Theory Project").The purpose of... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Change of Auditor

AmeriTrust Announces Change of Auditor

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that at the request of the Company, HDCPA Professional Corporation (the "Predecessor Auditor") has... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Warrant Exercise Proceeds of $35 Million

AmeriTrust Announces Warrant Exercise Proceeds of $35 Million

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, announces that it has received gross proceeds of CAD$35,073,967 from the exercise of warrants.In January 2026,... Keep Reading...

Visa Expands Fan-First Strategy with New and Renewed Team Partnerships Across Pro Football

Visa's portfolio of 13 team relationships brings fans closer to pro football culture in some of the sport's most passionate markets Visa (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, is building a fan-first pro football platform designed to connect more directly with fans, teams, communities,... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that AmeriTrust Auto, a wholly owned subsidiary of... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that Board member and audit committee member, Steven... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Funded lease contract growth accelerated in Q2 2026, with an increase of 205% in the value of contracts financed over Q1AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Axel Secures Clearances for Minas Gerais' First Rare Earth in Situ Recovery Field Programme

Ucore Receives Initial Machine A Commissioning Feedstock at the Louisiana SMC

Lahontan Plans Drilling to Test Historic Waste Rock at Santa Fe - A Potential Source of Additional Low Cost Gold Production

Nevada Sunrise Completes Ground Gravity Survey at the Fivemile Gold Project, Cortez Mining District, Nevada

Related News

rare earth investing

Axel Secures Clearances for Minas Gerais' First Rare Earth in Situ Recovery Field Programme

gold investing

Gold Majors’ Q3 Free Cash Flow Falls as Spending and Costs Rise

gold investing

Gold Rebounds After Jobs Data Sparks Friday Selloff

critical minerals investing

Ucore Receives Initial Machine A Commissioning Feedstock at the Louisiana SMC

precious metals investing

Lahontan Plans Drilling to Test Historic Waste Rock at Santa Fe - A Potential Source of Additional Low Cost Gold Production

battery metals investing

Nevada Sunrise Completes Ground Gravity Survey at the Fivemile Gold Project, Cortez Mining District, Nevada

precious metals investing

Flow Metals Models 3D Subsurface of Porphyry-Epithermal Target at Sixtymile Valley