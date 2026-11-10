Finlay Drill Hole Ends in Higher Grade Gold and Copper Mineralization on the PIL Property

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL,OTC:FYMNF) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that PIL26-002 intersected 13.3 gramstonne ("gt") gold ("Au") and 0.33 percent ("%") copper ("Cu") over 2.0 meters ("m") from 804.0 m within a larger interval of 7.25 m assaying 4.37 gt Au and 0.35% Cu from 802.75 m. PIL26-002 was Finlay's first drill hole at the REEF Target testing north of Aurora Mineral's AuRORA high-grade gold-copper porphyry discovery (1) and ended in mineralization at a depth of 810.0 m. The drill hole was terminated due to drill rig constraints.
Table 1. PIL26-002 Assay Interval Highlights
|
Target
|
Hole ID
|
From
|
To (m)
|
Interval
|
Au
|
Cu
|
Ag
|
REEF
|
PIL26-002
|
802.75
|
810.00 EOH(**)
|
7.25
|
4.37
|
0.35
|
11.4
|
including
|
804.00
|
806.00
|
2.00
|
13.3
|
0.33
|
19.5
* True widths are unknown at this time and intervals are reported using core lengths only.
** End of hole ("EOH") was 810.00 meters depth for PIL26-002.
Finlay's President and CEO, Ilona Lindsay, stated:
"Finlay's first drill hole in the REEF Target, 300 meters north of the AuRORA gold-copper porphyry, demonstrated the continuation of higher grade mineralization on to the PIL Property. I look forward to our team getting back in there in 2027 to expand our knowledge of this new extension as we continue to advance the PIL Property's potential."
CLICK HERE to view the Figure 1 - PIL26-002 Plan Map (2).
PIL26-002 successfully established that higher grade gold and copper porphyry mineralization exists at REEF, with more drilling required to test the continuity and scale of this system. Drill hole PIL26-002 was collared 300 m north of AuRORA drill hole JP25120, which intersected 33.0 m assaying 0.58 g/t Au and 0.22% Cu from 564.0 m and 35.9 m assaying 0.29 g/t Au and 0.28% Cu from 639.5 m and was terminated prematurely in mineralization(1). Refer to Figure 2 – Cross Section of the REEF & AuRORA Drill Holes. Mineralization was intersected slightly deeper than expected due to an east trending fault shifting the north side fault block down. Due to drill limitations, PIL26-002, while ending in significant mineralization, could not be extended beyond the 810 m hole depth.
The mineralized interval is hosted within intense epidote-quartz-magnetite-biotite altered Toodoggone Volcanic rocks. Chalcopyrite mineralization is present within quartz veins, as fracture fill and interstitial between quartz and epidote grains. The alteration and mineralization are consistent with porphyry copper-gold deposits within the Toodoggone District.
In total, five drill holes were completed between the REEF and PIL South targets to test for copper and gold porphyry mineralization. Refer to Table 2 for the 2026 Drill Hole Collar locations completed at the REEF and PIL South areas. Refer to Table 3 reporting the individual sample assays for PIL26-002 from 768.0 to 810.0 m - demonstrating increasing grades and continuity through this mineralized interval. Assay results from the remaining REEF drill holes will be released when assays have been received, passed Finlay's QA/QC procedures and been compiled.
The PIL and ATTY properties are located in the heart of British Columbia's prolific Toodoggone District in north-central British Columbia and flank the Aurora Minerals Ltd. JOY Project, a 60% - 40% joint venture between Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. ("Freeport") and Amarc Resources Ltd., respectively. Both the PIL and ATTY Properties are under 6-year Earn-In Agreements with Freeport wherein Freeport may earn an 80% interest in the properties by paying $4.1 Million cash and funding $35 Million of exploration work.(3)
Table 2. Drill Collar coordinates for the 2026 REEF Drill Holes
|
Target
|
Hole ID
|
Datum
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
Elevation
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
Depth
|
REEF
|
PIL26-002
|
NAD83_09
|
622936
|
6348721
|
1535
|
185
|
-85
|
810
|
REEF
|
PIL26-003
|
NAD83_09
|
624648
|
6348952
|
1649
|
0
|
-75
|
900
|
REEF
|
PIL26-004
|
NAD83_09
|
624753
|
6349987
|
1664
|
180
|
-78
|
819
|
REEF
|
PIL26-005
|
NAD83_09
|
624902
|
6349062
|
1672
|
180
|
-75
|
819
|
REEF
|
PIL26-007
|
NAD83_09
|
624377
|
6349052
|
1580
|
180
|
-75
|
1185
Table 3. Interval Assays from PIL26-002
|
Sample
|
Hole ID
|
From
|
To
|
Interval
|
Au
|
Cu
|
Ag
|
P000517
|
PIL26-002
|
768.0
|
770.25
|
2.25
|
0.096
|
0.012
|
0.19
|
P000518
|
PIL26-002
|
770.25
|
773.00
|
2.75
|
0.050
|
0.003
|
0.04
|
P000519
|
PIL26-002
|
773.00
|
776.00
|
3.00
|
0.075
|
0.005
|
0.05
|
P000521
|
PIL26-002
|
776.00
|
779.00
|
3.00
|
0.041
|
0.005
|
0.13
|
P000522
|
PIL26-002
|
779.00
|
780.20
|
1.20
|
0.055
|
0.005
|
0.10
|
P000523
|
PIL26-002
|
780.20
|
782.00
|
1.80
|
0.052
|
0.030
|
1.16
|
P000524
|
PIL26-002
|
782.00
|
785.00
|
3.00
|
0.074
|
0.003
|
0.08
|
P000525
|
PIL26-002
|
785.00
|
788.10
|
3.10
|
0.055
|
0.004
|
0.08
|
P000526
|
PIL26-002
|
788.10
|
788.75
|
0.65
|
0.080
|
0.024
|
0.76
|
P000527
|
PIL26-002
|
788.75
|
791.00
|
2.25
|
0.076
|
0.005
|
0.11
|
P000528
|
PIL26-002
|
791.00
|
793.00
|
2.00
|
0.189
|
0.069
|
0.70
|
P000529
|
PIL26-002
|
793.00
|
795.20
|
2.20
|
0.142
|
0.128
|
1.44
|
P000531
|
PIL26-002
|
795.20
|
798.05
|
2.85
|
0.056
|
0.021
|
0.99
|
P000532
|
PIL26-002
|
798.05
|
801.00
|
2.95
|
0.098
|
0.112
|
2.54
|
P000533
|
PIL26-002
|
801.00
|
802.75
|
1.75
|
0.087
|
0.109
|
2.42
|
P000534
|
PIL26-002
|
802.75
|
804.00
|
1.25
|
0.427
|
0.452
|
7.48
|
P000535
|
PIL26-002
|
804.00
|
806.00
|
2.00
|
13.3
|
0.329
|
19.5
|
P000537
|
PIL26-002
|
806.00
|
808.00
|
2.00
|
1.34
|
0.277
|
6.62
|
P000538
|
PIL26-002
|
808.00
|
810.00
|
2.00
|
0.922
|
0.397
|
10.4
Qualified Person:
Wade Barnes, P. Geo. and Vice President, Exploration for Finlay Minerals and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical content of this news release.
Quality Control/Quality Assurance Program:
Drill core samples were logged, photographed and cut in half with a diamond core saw at site. Half of the core samples were sent to the ALS Canada Ltd. ("ALS"), North Vancouver, Canada facility for preparation and analysis. The drill core and rock samples were crushed to 70% passing <2 mm size, mechanically split (riffle split) with a representative sample being pulverized to 85% passing <75 μm. Samples were then analyzed for Au at ALS by fire assay fusion of a 30 g sub-sample with an ICP-AES finish. Samples were further analyzed for 48 elements using four-acid super trace analysis (ME-MS61). Gold assays greater than 10 g/t were then analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish. ALS is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited.
As part of a comprehensive Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") program, Finlay control samples were inserted in each drill core sample analytical batch at the rate of one standard, one blank and one pulp duplicated in 25 regular samples. The control sample results were then checked to ensure proper QA/QC.
About finlay minerals ltd.
Finlay is a TSXV-listed mineral exploration company advancing a portfolio of copper-gold porphyry and gold-silver epithermal projects in northern and central British Columbia, including ATTY, PIL, JJB, SAY and Silver Hope. The Company's properties are located in highly prospective mineral districts marked by recent exploration success, infrastructure development and strong potential for discoveries.
Finlay trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSXV and under the symbol "FYMNF" on the OTCQB. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com.
References:
- Amarc Resources Ltd. News Release dated January 23, 2026, titled: "Amarc And Freeport Continue Expanding High Grade AuRORA Copper-Gold-Silver Deposit".
- BC Assessment Report 42778, "2024 JOY PROJECT ASSESSMENT REPORT", Amarc Resources Ltd. News Releases dated September 22, 2025, November 3, 2025 and January 23, 2026, and TDG Gold Corp. News Releases dated September 2, 2025, October 15, 2025, November 26, 2025, January 13, 2026 and February 4, 2026.
- Finlay news releases NR 03-25 dated April 17, 2025, titled: "Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties" and NR 05-25 dated May 2, 2025 and entitled: "Finlay Minerals Receives TSX Venture Exchange Approval for PIL Earn-In Agreement."
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Robert F. Brown,
Executive Chairman of the Board
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding, among others, the exploration plans for the PIL Property. Although Finlay believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on several assumptions including, among other things, assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions, the timing and receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, the ability of Finlay and other parties to satisfy stock exchange and other regulatory requirements in a timely manner, the availability of financing for Finlay's proposed transactions and programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of third-party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Finlay does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
SOURCE finlay minerals ltd.
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