Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV:BSK)

Blue Sky Uranium Closes 1st Tranche & Increases Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSX-V: BSK, FSE: MAL2; OTC: BKUCF), ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") announces that due to high investor demand, the Company has increased the private placement amount announced on June 5, 2025 (the “Offering”), from $1,020,000 to $2,040,000 consisting of 34 million units (the “Units”) at $0.06 per Unit.

The Company further announces that it has closed a first tranche of the private placement through the issuance of 20,533,333 units of the Company (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.06 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,232,000 (the “Offering”).

Each Unit consists of one common share and one transferrable common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company at $0.075 per share for three (3) years from the date of issue.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for general working capital.

The Offering is subject to regulatory approval, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”) or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the 1933 Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina. The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky’s flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company’s recently optioned Corcovo project has potential to host an in-situ recovery (“ISR”) uranium deposit. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Nikolaos Cacos”
______________________________________

Nikolaos Cacos, President, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Corporate Communications
Tel: 1-604-687-1828
Toll-Free: 1-800-901-0058
Email: info@blueskyuranium.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source

Click here to connect with Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSX-V: BSK, FSE: MAL2; OTC: BKUCF) to receive an Investor Presentation

uranium stockstsxv stockstsxv:bskUranium Investing
BSK:CA
Blue Sky Uranium
Sign up to get your FREE

Blue Sky Uranium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV:BSK)

Blue Sky Uranium

Keep reading...Show less

Argentina’s emerging uranium resource developer

Blue Sky Confirms Uranium Discovery Potential at its ISR Corcovo Project, Argentina

Blue Sky Confirms Uranium Discovery Potential at its ISR Corcovo Project, Argentina

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the initial technical review work completed at the Corcovo Uranium Project, an "in situ" recovery (" ISR ") high potential target in Mendoza Province Argentina . The geological team has reviewed and interpreted bore-hole survey data from 89 historical oil and gas (" O&G ") wells, identifying radiometric anomalies at four different stacked horizons, including significant sections up to 10m in thickness along an open trend of more than 10km long (see Figure 1 ).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Schedules Start of Drill Program for Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Project

Blue Sky Uranium Schedules Start of Drill Program for Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Project

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSX-V: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has secured drill contractors and scheduled a start date of June 1 st 2025 for the previously announced drill programs to advance the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Project (the " Project ").  As reported on May 14, 2025 Blue Sky's joint-venture operating company Ivana Minerales S.A., (" JVCO ", a partnership with Abatare Spain, S.L.U.) has planned a two-phase drilling campaign. The first phase will focus on infill drilling at the Ivana deposit, while the subsequent second phase will test satellite targets.  The entire campaign is expected to last approximately five months.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Expands Drill Plan to Advance the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Project

Blue Sky Uranium Expands Drill Plan to Advance the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Project

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update to the 2025 drill program to advance the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium deposit towards feasibility. The drill program is being planned and executed by Blue Sky's joint-venture operating company Ivana Minerales S.A., (" JVCO ", a partnership with Abatare Spain, S.L.U.).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AMENDED FROM SOURCE - Blue Sky Uranium Increases and Closes 2nd and Final Tranche of the Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

AMENDED FROM SOURCE - Blue Sky Uranium Increases and Closes 2nd and Final Tranche of the Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Increases and Closes 2nd and Final Tranche of the Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Increases and Closes 2nd and Final Tranche of the Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Digital illustration of cooling towers emitting polygonal smoke, with power lines nearby.

Nuclear Recharge: Eclipse and Oklo Pen Deals Amid Global Clean Energy Push

Energy sector innovators took center stage on Wednesday (June 11), with Eclipse Automation securing major deals in nuclear infrastructure, and Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) snagging a key US clean energy contract.

Eclipse Automation, part of Accenture (NYSE:ACN), has secured multiple contracts to design, manufacture and supply advanced automated tooling and equipment for upcoming CANDU nuclear reactor refurbishment projects.

The projects are at the Cernavoda plant in Romania and the Qinshan facility in China, and the agreements include automated inspection units, radioactive-handling systems, reactor-assembly tools and a remote-control center.

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV:BSK)

Blue Sky Hosts Community and Stakeholder Water Sampling Event at the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Project, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSX-V: BSK, FSE: MAL2; OTC: BKUCF), ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on May 28, 2025, Ivana Minerales S.A. completed the first participatory groundwater sampling at the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Project, (the “Project”). This was a precursor to the recently announced infill drilling program that marks a major step toward the prefeasibility/feasibility phase of the Project (see News Release dated May 22, 2025). While the sampling was carried out as a legal requirement for the drill program, the event marks a crucial step toward establishing an open, citizen-inclusive environmental monitoring process that meets high technical standards. This reflects the Company’s commitment to responsible environmental management and the development of trusted relationships within the region.

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH)

Skyharbour Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Terra Clean Energy Completes Share Issuance

Terra Clean Energy Completes Share Issuance

TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP. (“ Terra ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF , FSE: 9O0 ) , is pleased to announce that further to its press release of June 2, 2025, the Company has issued 2,694,335 common shares to Skyharbour Resources Ltd. in connection with an option agreement whereby the Company can earn up to a 75% interest in the South Falcon East uranium project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada (see press release dated December 30, 2024 for full details of the earn-in).

The Company also announces an award of 300,000 restricted share units (each, an "RSU") pursuant to its Omnibus Incentive Plan to a consultant of the Company. Each RSU entitles the recipient to receive one common share of the Company on vesting. The RSUs vest on the date that is one year from the date of grant. The grant of RSUs remains subject to the receipt of all regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Keep reading...Show less
Drilling Planned to Update & Grow Lo Herma Resource

Drilling Planned to Update & Grow Lo Herma Resource

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Drilling Planned to Update & Grow Lo Herma Resource

Download the PDF here.

Uranium on the periodic table.

Aura Energy Plans Swedish Uranium Collaboration as Country Makes Progress on Lifting Ban

Aura Energy (ASX:AEE) is planning to enter into a strategic collaboration agreement with Neu Horizon Uranium following discussions on overturning the uranium-mining ban in Sweden.

Executives from Aura recently visited Stockholm, where they spoke productively with members of the country's governing coalition about the benefits of lifting the uranium-mining moratorium.

The ban traces back to 2018, when Sweden changed its environmental code to prioritise renewable energy; the government also wanted to reduce reliance on foreign uranium and strengthen domestic and European energy supply.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Blue Sky Uranium
Sign up to get your FREE

Blue Sky Uranium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Empire Metals Limited Announces Warrant Exercise

HyProMag USA Receives "Make More in America" Domestic Finance Letter of Interest for up to US$92 Million From US EXIM Bank

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Drilling Preparations Underway at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Osisko Metals Intersects 0.33% Cu Over 258 Metres at Gaspé

Related News

Copper Investing

Empire Metals Limited Announces Warrant Exercise

cleantech investing

HyProMag USA Receives "Make More in America" Domestic Finance Letter of Interest for up to US$92 Million From US EXIM Bank

Copper Investing

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Drilling Preparations Underway at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Copper Investing

Osisko Metals Intersects 0.33% Cu Over 258 Metres at Gaspé

Lithium Investing

Rock Bottom: Strategic Window for Ground-level Lithium Investment in 2025

platinum investing

Sprott: Platinum Price Potentially at "Tipping Point" as Fundamentals Stack Up

rare earth investing

Australian Strategic Reports Bump in Rare Earths Sales Enquiries

×