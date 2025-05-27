Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV:BSK)

Blue Sky Uranium: Argentina’s Emerging Uranium Resource Developer

Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV:BSK,OTC:BKUCF)provides investors with a compelling opportunity to gain exposure to the uranium market through its strategic foothold in Argentina’s emerging uranium sector. Backed by a substantial resource base, robust project economics, and a strong joint venture partnership, the company has a clear pathway to potential production.

Blue Sky Uranium is positioning itself as a leading force in uranium exploration and development in Argentina. As part of the renowned Grosso Group—pioneers in Argentine mineral exploration since 1993 and contributors to four major mineral discoveries—Blue Sky leverages decades of in-country expertise and well-established local partnerships.

Blue Sky Uranium's \u200bAmarillo Grande Project

The company’s flagship Amarillo Grande Project is a unique, company-led discovery marking Argentina’s newest uranium-vanadium district. Spanning over 145 kilometers and covering more than 300,000 hectares in Rio Negro Province, this district-scale project hosts the largest NI 43-101-compliant uranium resource in Argentina at its Ivana deposit. With this strategic asset, Blue Sky is well-positioned to become the country’s first domestic uranium supplier, supporting a growing nuclear energy program that currently relies entirely on imported fuel.

Company Highlights

  • Significant Uranium Resource: Controls the largest NI 43-101 compliant uranium resource in Argentina with 17 Mlbs U3O8 in indicated resources and 3.8 Mlbs in inferred resources, plus valuable vanadium credits.
  • Positive Economics: 2024 PEA shows robust economics with after-tax NPV8 percent of US$227.7 million and 38.9 percent IRR at base case uranium price of US$75/lb.
  • Low-cost Production Potential: Near-surface mineralization with no blasting required, hosted in loosely consolidated sediments, making for potentially low mining costs.
  • Strategic JV Partnership: Secured an earn-in agreement with COAM to advance the Ivana deposit with no funding required by Blue Sky through development. COAM will spend up to US$35 million to earn up to a 49.9 percent interest, and can further earn up to 80 percent by funding development costs to production (up to US$160 million).
  • Strong Uranium Market Fundamentals: Global uranium market faces supply deficits with increasing demand from nuclear power generation, with prices strengthening significantly since 2023.
  • Domestic Market Opportunity: Argentina has three operational nuclear plants with others under construction or planned, yet imports all uranium for fuel. National legislation guarantees purchase of domestically produced uranium.
  • ISR Project Pipeline: New projects in the Neuquen Basin provide future growth through potential in-situ recovery operations, a method that produces 57 percent of the world's uranium with minimal environmental impact.

Argentina’s emerging uranium resource developer

Blue Sky Uranium Schedules Start of Drill Program for Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Project

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSX-V: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has secured drill contractors and scheduled a start date of June 1 st 2025 for the previously announced drill programs to advance the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Project (the " Project ").  As reported on May 14, 2025 Blue Sky's joint-venture operating company Ivana Minerales S.A., (" JVCO ", a partnership with Abatare Spain, S.L.U.) has planned a two-phase drilling campaign. The first phase will focus on infill drilling at the Ivana deposit, while the subsequent second phase will test satellite targets.  The entire campaign is expected to last approximately five months.

Blue Sky Uranium Expands Drill Plan to Advance the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Project

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update to the 2025 drill program to advance the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium deposit towards feasibility. The drill program is being planned and executed by Blue Sky's joint-venture operating company Ivana Minerales S.A., (" JVCO ", a partnership with Abatare Spain, S.L.U.).

AMENDED FROM SOURCE - Blue Sky Uranium Increases and Closes 2nd and Final Tranche of the Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2

Blue Sky Uranium Increases and Closes 2nd and Final Tranche of the Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Closes 1st Tranche of the Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. logo (CNW Group/Blue Sky Uranium Corp.)

TSX Venture Exchange:  BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange:  MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

VANCOUVER, BC , April 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) , ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed a first tranche of the non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") through the issuance of 24,336,000 units at a subscription price of $0.05 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,216,800 . The Company announced the private placement on March 27, 2025 .

Each Unit consists of one common share (each, a " Share ") and one transferrable common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Share at a price of $0.07 for a period of four (4) years from the date of issue, expiring on April 8, 2029 .

Finder's fees of $25,060 are payable in cash on a portion of the private placement to parties at arm's length to the Company. In addition, 501,200 non-transferable finder's warrants are being issued (the " Finder's   Warrants "). Each Finder's Warrant entitles a finder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.05 per share for four (4) years from the date of issue, expiring on April 8, 2029 .

Certain insiders of the Company participated in the Private Placement for $36,750 in Units. Such participation represents a related-party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "), but the transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the subject matter of the transaction, nor the consideration paid, exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

This Offering is subject to regulatory approval and all securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering in this first tranche are subject to a four-month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws expiring on August 8, 2025 . The proceeds of the Offering will be used for general working capital.

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina . The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky has the exclusive right to properties in two provinces in Argentina . The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"
______________________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Greenvale Energy (ASX:GRV)

Greenvale Energy


Man analyzes charts on screens with power plant cooling towers in the background.

Uranium Investors Bullish as Trump Signs Executive Orders to Boost Nuclear Industry

Nuclear energy and uranium stocks surged after US President Donald Trump signed a sweeping set of executive orders aimed at overhauling nuclear policy and accelerating the deployment of next-generation reactors.

The orders, which were signed on May 23 with industry leaders present, mark the Trump administration’s most aggressive push yet to redefine nuclear power as central to America’s energy, technological and defense future.

“We’re also talking about the big plants — the very, very big, the biggest,” Trump said during the signing ceremony at the Oval Office. “We’re going to be doing them also, but I think our focus today is the smaller module.”

Four nuclear reactors in a field.

ASX Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2025

Uranium prices have surged since 2020, fueled by growing demand and optimism for the future. In February 2024, uranium reached its highest level in nearly two decades when values surpassed the US$100 level.

Since then, prices have contracted, but remain historically high. Geopolitical tensions and trade concerns weighed on uranium prices in early 2025, pushing values below US$65 per pound for the first time since 2023.

Now on the rebound spot U3O8 prices are holding at the US$70 level.

Nuclear power plant powered by uranium at dusk.

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2025

After spending most of 2025's first quarter consolidating at the US$63 per pound level, spot U3O8 prices have been on an upswing, adding 13.62 percent between March 30 and May 14.

The uptick has been supported by improving utility demand, tariff clarity and resilient supply-demand fundamentals.

While broad market uncertainty added pressure for other commodities, uranium’s long term outlook prevented the energy fuel from suffering more declines at the start of the year's second quarter.

Drill in dirt at mine site with "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week" text overlay.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Foremost Clean Energy Powers 133 Percent Gain

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

Newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced his cabinet on Tuesday (May 13). Among his selections was Tim Hodgson, the Member of Parliament from Markham-Thornhill, as the new Minister of Energy and Natural Resources.

Hodgson’s portfolio will involve overseeing Canada’s resource sector. His selection has been seen as a nod to Alberta’s oil and gas sector due to his time serving as a board member of MEG Energy (TSX:MEG,OTC Pink:MEGEF), an oilsands producer based in Calgary.

Traffic light with green signal against a clear blue sky.

Trump Admin Fast Tracks Anfield’s Velvet-Wood Uranium Project in Push for US Energy Independence

The US Department of the Interior announced on Monday (May 12) that it will fast track environmental permitting for Anfield Energy’s (TSXV:AEC,OTCQB:ANLDF) Velvet-Wood uranium project in Utah

The decision slashes what would typically be a years-long review process down to just 14 days, and makes Velvet-Wood the first uranium project to be expedited under a January 20 statement from President Donald Trump. In it, he declares a national energy emergency and emphasizes the importance of restoring American energy independence.

This week's decision signals what Anfield calls “a decisive shift in federal support for domestic nuclear fuel supply.”

