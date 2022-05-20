Uranium Investing News

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") announces that it has made an application to the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to extend the term of the outstanding warrants as follows:

  • 4,203,182 unexercised warrants (4,528,182 original granted) that are set to expire on June 4 and July 11, 2022 to be extended to June 4 and July 11, 2024 respectively. These warrants were originally issued under a private placement completed by the Company in 2 Tranches in June and July 2019.

Of the 325,000 warrants that have been exercised, 100,000 have been exercised by one shareholder within the past 6 months. The Company notes that, at the request of the TSXV, it has received a Consent from this shareholder for this application to extend the expiry date of the remaining warrants.

The exercise price of the warrants will remain at $0.25. Each warrant, when exercised, will be exchangeable for one common share of the Company.

If the volume weighted average price for the Company's shares is $0.50 or greater for a period of 5 consecutive trading days, then the Company may deliver a notice (the "Notice") to the warrantholder that the Warrants must be exercised within twenty (20) days from the date of delivery of such Notice, otherwise the Warrants will expire at 4:30 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the twenty-first (21st) day after the date of delivery of the Notice.

The amendment is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina. The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky has the exclusive right to properties in two provinces in Argentina. The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

______________________________________
Nikolaos Cacos, President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Blue Sky Uraniumtsxv:bskotc:bkucffse:mal2.furaniumUranium Investing
BSK:CA
Blue Sky Uranium

Blue Sky Uranium Exhibiting at Booth 531, Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, May 17-18, 2022

Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV: BSK) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #531 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Tuesday May 17 Wednesday May 18, 2022.

Former Prime Minister of Canada, Stephen Harper and Former President of Mexico, Felipe Calderon are two of the marquee speakers at the 2022 Resource Investment Conference. The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) will host over 100 international keynote speakers covering the hottest topics in finance, economics and geopolitics on May 17th and 18th, 2022.

Blue Sky Uranium

Blue Sky Uranium Resumes Exploration Drilling Program at Targets Close to Ivana Deposit, within the Uranium-Vanadium Amarillo Grande Project Argentina

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is resuming its 4,500 metre exploration drilling program with new holes planned at the Ivana Central target, located 10 kilometres north of the Company's Ivana Deposit at its wholly-owned Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project in Rio Negro Province Argentina (" AGP ") (see Figure 1 ).

Blue Sky Uranium Reports 5 metres grading 0.15% U3O8 including 1 metre of 0.7% U3O8 from 1.5 kilometre Step-out Drill Hole at the Ivana Deposit, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from the second tranche of results from the recently completed reverse circulation (" RC ") drilling program at the Ivana Deposit (as announced on March 23, 2022 ), within its wholly-owned Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project (" AGP ") in Rio Negro Province Argentina . The assay results reported include 970 samples from 115 RC holes averaging 8.5m depth that tested areas of lower drill hole density at the margins of, and within, the western portion of the Ivana deposit; as well as testing the potential expansion of the deposit to the west (see Figure 1 and Table 1 *).

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Blue Sky Uranium Corp.)

Highlights of the new RC drill results include*:

  • 5m averaging 1,566ppm U 3 O 8 and 243ppm V 2 O 5 in hole AGI-568, located more than 1.5kilometres from the southwest margin of the current mineral resource
    • including 7,027ppm U 3 O 8 and 236ppm V 2 O 5 over 1m
  • 3m averaging 702ppm U 3 O 8 and 1,119 ppm V 2 O 5
    • including 1,774ppm U 3 O 8 and 1,981ppm V 2 O 5 over 1 m in AGI-601
  • 6m averaging 344ppm U 3 O 8 and 242ppm V 2 O 5
    • including 933ppm U 3 O 8 and 109ppm V 2 O 5 over 1m in AGI-616
  • 8m averaging 128ppm U 3 O 8 and 141ppm V 2 O 5
    • including 562ppm U 3 O 8 and 30ppm V 2 O 5 over 1m in AGI-617
  • 6m averaging 232ppm U 3 O 8 and 43ppm V 2 O 5
    • including 448ppm U 3 O 8 and 16ppm V 2 O 5 over 1m in AGI-629

*All holes were vertical, and the reported intervals are believed to represent true thickness.

Nikolaos Cacos , Blue Sky President & CEO commented, "We are very pleased with these recent results, that indicate great success in all aspects of the program.  New strong uranium and vanadium mineralization both within the deposit margins and in a large step-out hole confirm the potential to both expand and upgrade the Ivana deposit.  We look forward to the final results of the program that will help us plan the next steps in the process for this remarkable deposit and project."

This second group of assay results from the current program includes holes from step-out drilling targeting the uranium and vanadium mineralized zone to the west of the current Ivana mineral resource, initially discovered during the 2018 pit-sampling program and reported on November 15, 2018 . Of the 23 holes in this sector, six returned anomalous uranium (U 3 O 8 >30ppm) including three holes with U 3 O 8 intervals of 5 metres >100ppm U 3 O 8 , including 1 metre at 0.7% (7027 ppm) U 3 O 8 (AGI-568, see Table 1 ). The other holes reported herein were drilled at the margins and within the western sector of the Ivana current mineral resource boundary and have confirmed the continuity of the mineralization in a number of locations, as well as the potential expansion to the south from hole AGI-601, which intersected 3 metres at 702 ppm U 3 O 8 including 1metre at  0.17% (1774 ppm) U 3 O 8 (see Figure 1 ).

Notably the majority of these reported holes returned intervals with vanadium grades higher than the average grade of the Ivana deposit, as reported in the current mineral resource estimate published on February 27, 2019 . From the 115 holes reported at this time, 112 holes intercepted values ranging from 1m at +150ppm V 2 O 5 up to 1m at 0.198% (1981 ppm) V 2 O 5 in AGI-601. These higher grades of vanadium, in many cases accompanying uranium, are interpreted as resulting from the presence vanadium oxide minerals like carnotite, a uranium-vanadate, within the first few metres below surface. This interpretation is based on previous mineralogy studies, as reported in the Company's Preliminary Economic Assessment (Kuchling et al., June 28, 2019 filed on SEDAR). Carnotite is a leachable mineral; therefore, the interpretation of higher content of oxidized vanadium minerals may represent additional potential to be assessed in the future.

An additional 2,300 samples collected from the final 209 holes drilled at Ivana in the current program have recently been sent for laboratory analysis.  Analytical results will be published once they are received and interpreted.

Methodology and QA/QC

The drilling program is being carried out by AVG Patagonia Drilling using a FlexiROC D65 drill rig from Atlas Copco, an ore-control track-mounted rig adapted to reverse circulation with triple cyclone to reduce the dust loss during sampling and automatic sampling.

Samples were sent to Bureau Veritas Minerals Argentina for preparation by drying, crushing to 80% passing 10 mesh and then pulverizing a 250g split to 95% passing 150 mesh. The first 190 pulps, including QAQC controls, were then sent to Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd. for analysis of 45 elements by Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (" ICP-MS ") following a four-acid digestion (method MA-200). The following 898 pulps, also including QAQC samples, were sent to ALS Canada Ltd. for analysis of 48 elements by Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (" ICP-MS ") following a four-acid digestion (method ME-MS61).  Approximately every 10th sample a blank, duplicate, or standard sample is inserted into the sample sequence for quality assurance/quality control (" QA/QC ") purposes. The QA/QC internal assessment determined that analytical results reported herein are within standard industry limits.

Qualified Persons

The design of the Company's exploration program was undertaken by the Company's geological staff under the supervision of David Terry, Ph.D., P.Geo. Dr. Terry is a Director of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.  The contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Dr. Terry.

About the Amarillo Grande Project

The Company's 100% owned Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project in Rio Negro Province , Argentina is a new uranium district controlled by Blue Sky. The Ivana deposit is the cornerstone of the Project and the first part of the district for which both a Mineral Resource Estimate and a Preliminary Economic Assessment have been completed.   Mineralization at the Ivana deposit has characteristics of sandstone-type and surficial-type uranium-vanadium deposits. The sandstone-type mineralization is related to a braided fluvial system and indicates the potential for a district-size system. In the surficial-type deposits, mineralization coats loosely consolidated pebbles, and is amenable to leaching and simple upgrading.

The Project includes several other target areas over a regional trend, at or near surface. The area is flat-lying, semi-arid and accessible year-round, with nearby rail, power and port access. The Company's strategy includes delineating resources at multiple areas and advancing the entire project to prefeasibility level.

For additional details on the project and properties, please see the Company's website.

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina . The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky has the exclusive right to properties in two provinces in Argentina . The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Nikolaos Cacos"

Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the Company's plans for its mineral properties; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; and future exploration and operating plans are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of COVID-19; risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Blue Sky Uranium Completes Expansion and Upgrade Drilling Program at the Ivana Deposit, Argentina

TSX Venture Exchange:   BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange:   MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market: BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has completed the previously announced drilling program at the Ivana Deposit, within its wholly-owned Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project (" AGP ") in Rio Negro Province Argentina . Assay results will be released over the coming weeks as they are received, compiled, and interpreted.

OTC:BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV:BSK, FSE:MAL2; OTC:BKUCF), (“Blue Sky” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 5,700,000 units at a price of $0.15 per unit for gross proceeds of $855,000.

Each unit will consist of one common share and one transferrable common share purchase warrant (the “Units”). Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company at $0.25per share for two (2) years from the date of issue.

Traders News Source Editor Interviews CEO, John Cash of Ur-Energy Inc.

Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid cap publicly traded companies recently issued a new C-Level interview with Ur-Energy Incorporated. Mark Roberts, Senior Editor at Traders News Source had an opportunity to conduct the interview featuring CEO, John Cash of Ur-Energy Inc

Mark Roberts, Senior Editor at TradersNewsSource.com conducted the Interview with CEO, John Cash of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American: URG). Mark diligently focused on questions he thought would be on the minds of most current and future shareholders.

Transaction Increasing Cameco's Ownership Stake in Cigar Lake Closes

CAMECO (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) announced that the acquisition of Idemitsu Canada Resources Ltd.'s (Idemitsu) 7.875% participating interest in the Cigar Lake Joint Venture by Cameco and Orano Canada Inc. (Orano) closed today.

Cameco's ownership stake in the Cigar Lake uranium mine in northern Saskatchewan now stands at 54.547%, 4.522 percentage points higher than it was prior to the transaction, while Orano's interest is 40.453%, an increase of 3.353 percentage points from its previous share. TEPCO Resources Inc. retains the remaining 5% interest in the property.

NexGen Files Management Information Circular in Connection with Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE MKT: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce it has mailed the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular to shareholders of record as of May 9, 2022 in connection with the Annual General and Special Meeting to be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) .

Your vote is important - please vote today.

two chess pieces, both knights, face each other

How Geopolitics are Impacting the Nuclear Fuel Sector

As the war in Ukraine stretches into the third month, it has become evident that the energy sector has been disproportionately affected by embargoes, bans and sanctions against Russia.

With West Texas and Brent Crude oil holding above US$100 a barrel, motorists in North America have seen gas prices rise to record highs. Similarly, natural gas prices have also hit fresh highs this year, as well as coal, which hit an all-time high of US$422 per metric ton (MT) in March.

Uranium, the energy fuel used to power nuclear generators for electricity production, has also experienced a significant price increase since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Purepoint Uranium Outlines Upcoming Exploration Session

Purepoint Uranium Outlines Upcoming Exploration Session

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today outlined their remaining 2022 exploration plans for the Hook Lake Joint Venture and eight of their 100% owned projects in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan Canada. These plans include follow-up drilling at the Company's Red Willow project where this winter's program outlined an astounding 1.2 kilometres of continuous elevated radioactivity (see news release April 19, 2022).

"By the end of the year we will have completed updated field work at all of our ten, 100% owned uranium projects. This work has included follow-up drilling at some of our high priority targets, inaugural drilling at our more advanced prospects and initial geophysical work over our earlier stage properties," noted Chris Frostad, President & CEO of Purepoint. "Although we continue to advance our entire portfolio, we are most excited about returning to our newest priority at Red Willow's Osprey Zone. The discovery of a clearly defined continuous zone of radioactivity extending across such a long distance, with peaks exceeding 33,000 counts per second, provides an exciting preview of what our next program may demonstrate."

Baselode Continues to Hit Near-Surface Mineralization and Some of the Strongest Intersections of Elevated Radioactivity

Baselode Continues to Hit Near-Surface Mineralization and Some of the Strongest Intersections of Elevated Radioactivity

Highlights:

  • Three drill holes have now intersected elevated radioactivity within 45 m of vertical depth from surface
  • Two holes returned some the strongest elevated radioactivity intersections on ACKIO
  • AK22-040: 744 cps over 22.75 m at 115.05 m (new 2 nd best radioactivity intersection)
  • AK22-023: 538 cps over 29.25 m at 129.95 m (new 4 th best radioactivity intersection)
  • Change in drill azimuth direction has yielded a 100% intersection success

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing 20,000 metre diamond drilling program (the " Program ") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan (see Figure 1 and Table 1 ).

