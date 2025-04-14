Blue Lagoon Resources (CSE:BLLG)

Blue Lagoon Resources: Summer 2025 Production-ready Gold Producer in British Columbia

Blue Lagoon Resources (CSE:BLLG, OTCQB:BLAGF,FSE:7BL) is poised to become British Columbia’s next high-grade underground gold producer. The company’s 100 percent-owned Dome Mountain Gold Mine has reached a major milestone with the receipt of a full BC mining permit—paving the way for near-term production.

With production on the horizon, early cash flow will be reinvested to grow the existing high-grade resource and advance exploration across the company’s expansive land package. This strategy positions Blue Lagoon as a low-risk, high-upside opportunity in a strengthening gold price environment.

Backed by strong insider ownership, low capital intensity, and a clear path to production, Blue Lagoon is successfully transitioning from a junior explorer to a gold producer.

Blue Lagoon Resources' Dome Mountain gold project

The Dome Mountain Gold Project is the company’s flagship asset and sole focus—a rare, near-production opportunity in one of Canada’s top mining jurisdictions. Located just 50 minutes from the mining-friendly town of Smithers, BC, the project covers nearly 21,000 hectares in a prolific gold belt with excellent infrastructure, road access, and power.

Dome Mountain has a storied history, with over $80 million in historic investment by major players like Noranda and Timmins, as well as over $30 million invested by Blue Lagoon since 2019.

Company Highlights

  • One of only seven precious metal projects permitted in British Columbia over the last decade. Dome Mountain is set to restart in Q3 2025 with all major permits in hand.
  • First gold sales expected in Q3 2025; initial production of 15,000 oz gold/year from 55,000 tons of underground mineralized material.
  • Toll milling agreement in place with Nicola Mining; pre-production capex limited to the completion of a water treatment plant.
  • Property spans nearly 22,000 hectares with 15 known high-grade veins, but only 10 percent has been explored.
  • Strong alignment with shareholder value, Blue Lagoon’s strategy is to minimize dilution by funding exploration through mine cash flow.
  • Strong working relationship with Lake Babine Nation and full community support.

Blue Lagoon Resources
Summer 2025 production ready gold producer in British Columbia with significant exploration upside

Blue Lagoon Continues to Strengthen Treasury to Fund Final Preparations of Mine Site and Initial Working Capital to Fund Commencement of Production

Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.

March 31, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: BLLG; FSE: 7BL; OTCQB: BLAGF) is pleased to announce that it has closed a third tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), bringing the total funds raised across the three tranches to $2,646,750 .

Blue Lagoon Resources Strengthens Mining Committee

Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.

March 24, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: BLLG; FSE: 7BL; OTCQB: BLAGF) is pleased to announce the addition of Peter Bojtos, P.Eng to its recently formed Mining Committee that is tasked with successfully guiding the Company's transition from an exploration-focused company to a near-term gold and silver producer at its 100%-owned Dome Mountain Gold Project in British Columbia.

Blue Lagoon Completes Second Tranche of Private Placement - Crescat Capital, Phoenix Gold Fund and Nicola Mining Increase Their Positions.

Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.

March 17, 2025 Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: BLLG; FSE: 7BL; OTCQB: BLAGF) is pleased to announce that it has closed a second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), bringing the total funds raised across both tranches to $1,297,500 .

Blue Lagoon Completes Second Tranche of Private Placement - Crescat Capital, Phoenix Gold Fund and Nicola Mining Increase Their Positions

Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.

February 17, 2025 Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: BLLG; FSE: 7BL; OTCQB: BLAGF) is pleased to announce that it has closed a second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), bringing the total funds raised across both tranches to $1,297,500 .

Wooden blocks spell "all-time high."

Editor's Picks: Gold Breaks US$3,200, Experts Call for Price to Go Higher

This week has brought ups and downs for the gold price as US President Donald Trump's tariff decisions continue to create widespread uncertainty across sectors globally.

The yellow metal started the week at about US$3,020 per ounce, but quickly tumbled below the US$3,000 level as markets around the world took a beating.

Although gold is known as a safe haven, it's common for it to fall in tandem with other assets during widespread downturns. The idea is that gold won't drop as hard and will recover more quickly.

Will Rhind, gold bars.

Will Rhind: Gold at All-time High, but Price Still Looks Undervalued

Will Rhind, CEO of GraniteShares, discusses gold's ongoing price momentum and latest all-time high, saying he sees fear as a key driver right now.

However, increasing M2 money supply is also an important underlying factor for the yellow metal.

Gold coin stacks with up arrow.

Gold Price Hits New Record, Breaking US$3,200 for First Time

The gold price reached yet another record high on Friday (April 11), breaking US$3,200 per ounce.

The precious metal has gained significant momentum since the beginning of the year. In morning trading on Friday it surged past the US$3,200 mark, climbing as high as US$3,244.33 per ounce.

The rise comes after a week of chaos caused by US President Donald Trump's on-again, off-again global tariff scheme.

Barrick to Report First Quarter 2025 Results on May 7, 2025

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) will release its Q1 2025 results on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation of the results that day at 11:00 EDT, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.

Q1 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

Gary Wagner, gold bar.

Gary Wagner: Gold Thriving Amid Uncertainty, Price Uptrend Isn't Over

Gold fell below US$3,000 per ounce this week before rocketing to a new all-time high.

Gary Wagner, executive producer at TheGoldForecast.com, explains why that happened and how he expects the yellow metal to perform in the long term as market turmoil continues.

Keep reading...Show less
×