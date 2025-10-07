Blue Jay Gold: Building the Next Multi-million-ounce Gold Portfolio in Canada

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
Blue Jay Gold is an emerging Canadian explorer leveraging the brownfield advantage of proven mineralization and established infrastructure, while applying modern exploration techniques to drive growth and enhance shareholder value.
Blue Jay’s mantra is simple: “Be where the gold is.” By focusing on brownfield projects with historic production, existing infrastructure, and proven mineralization, the company reduces risk and cost while increasing discovery potential. With year-round exploration—Yukon in summer and Ontario in winter—Blue Jay delivers continuous news flow and diversified value creation.
Blue Jay’s flagship Skukum Gold Project, 55 km south of Whitehorse, Yukon, spans 170 km² and hosts an extensive network of gold- and silver-rich vein systems across four main zones: Skukum Creek, Goddell, Mt. Skukum, and Charleston. A 2022 NI 43-101 resource estimate outlined 1.59 Mt grading 8.16 g/t AuEq for 0.42 Moz indicated, and 3.02 Mt grading 5.33 g/t AuEq for 0.52 Moz inferred. Skukum Creek accounts for the majority, with 0.26 Moz AuEq indicated at 7.8 g/t and 0.31 Moz inferred at 5.7 g/t, underscoring both scale and high-grade potential.
Company Highlights
- High-grade Resource Base: Skukum gold project in the Yukon hosts 0.42 Moz indicated at 8.2 g/t AuEq and 0.52 Moz inferred at 5.3 g/t AuEq, anchored by multiple high-grade gold and silver structurally controlled mineralized systems.
- Brownfield Advantage: Historic production (~80,000 oz gold at 12 g/t from Mt. Skukum, 1986–1988) with a 50-person camp, road access and ~6 km drive development already in place.
- District-scale Potential: 170 sq km land package traversed by more than 50 km of mineralized structures, including three primary corridors (Skukum Creek, Charleston, Goddell) and several secondary zones.
- Ontario Growth Pipeline: The Pichette project in the Beardmore-Geraldton Greenstone Belt provides winter drilling opportunities adjacent to Equinox’s Greenstone Mine.
- Strategic Growth Plan: Aim to test the immediate extensions to known mineralization and drill-test new target zones over the 18-24 months.
- Experienced Leadership: Management team and board combine diverse experience in global exploration and asset maturation, and capital markets expertise, with proven track records in discovery and financing.
3h
Gold Futures Hit US$4,000 for First Time, Silver Price Retreats
Gold marked a new price milestone on Tuesday (October 7), with futures breaking US$4,000 per ounce. The spot price also hit a fresh record, rising as high as US$3,990.74. The yellow metal's rise follows a summer of consolidation. After several months of relatively flat trading, the price began... Keep Reading...
3h
Top 5 Junior Gold Mining Stocks on the TSXV in 2025
Both major and junior gold stocks are seeing heightened interest in 2025 amid a surging gold price, which has climbed more than 50 percent to nearly US$4,000 per ounce since the start of the year and set dozens of new record highs along the way.This staggering rise has been fueled by numerous... Keep Reading...
6h
Corcel Exploration Reports Historical Drill Results Ahead of Planned Phase I Drill Program
Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") is pleased to provide a summary of the results of historical drilling conducted at the Yuma King mine, within the 100%-owned Yuma King Project in west-central Arizona. The Yuma King Project hosts the historical Yuma... Keep Reading...
