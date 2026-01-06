Blackstone Energy Transition Partners Announces Acquisition of Alliance Technical Group

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) announced today that funds affiliated with Blackstone Energy Transition Partners and other Blackstone funds ("Blackstone") have acquired Alliance Technical Group ("ATG"), a leading provider of environmental testing, monitoring, and compliance services.
Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Alabama, ATG has grown into one of the largest full-service environmental compliance providers in North America, with more than 2,200 employees located in 60-plus offices and labs across the U.S. and Canada. ATG delivers a comprehensive suite of solutions including source and lab testing, continuous emission monitoring systems (CEMS), and leak detection and repair, among others to help businesses maintain regulatory compliance and safety, while driving efficiency through ATG's data-driven insights.
Chris LeMay, Chief Executive Officer at Alliance Technical Group, said: "Blackstone's investment is a testament to our strong organic and strategic growth as a trusted market leader in the testing, inspection and compliance sector. With our partners at Blackstone, we look forward to continuing to scale and support our customers in navigating a complex, evolving regulatory landscape."
Darius Sepassi, Senior Managing Director, and Mark Henle, Managing Director, at Blackstone, said: "Alliance is a clear market leader in emissions testing and monitoring, providing mission-critical services that directly support customers' compliance and operational performance. Chris and the ATG management team have built a diversified platform with a strong reputation for technical quality and reliability. Together, we are excited to leverage Blackstone's scale and resources to help support ATG's continued growth, serving its existing and new customers across the power, energy and industrial sectors."
David Foley, Global Head of Blackstone Energy Transition Partners, added: "Our investment strategy focuses on identifying leading businesses that we believe are positioned to disproportionately benefit from the growing demand for electricity and the broader energy transition. We are excited to back Alliance, which plays a critical role in helping energy and industrial facilities operate safely, efficiently, and in compliance with environmental regulations."
Alliance Technical Group represents the latest in a number of recent transactions Blackstone Energy Transition Partners has announced behind its high-conviction investment themes in electricity demand growth and the ongoing energy transition, including Maclean Power Systems , Wolf Summit Energy , Hill Top Energy Center , Shermco , Enverus , Lancium, Westwood , and others.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Harris Williams and RBC acted as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis acted as a legal advisor to Blackstone. Piper Sandler served as financial advisor and Jones Day served as a legal advisor to Alliance.
About Blackstone Energy Transition Partners
Blackstone Energy Transition Partners is Blackstone's strategy for control-oriented equity investments in energy-related businesses, a leading energy investor with a successful long-term record, having committed over $27 billion of equity globally across a broad range of sectors within the energy industry. Our investment philosophy is based on backing exceptional management teams with flexible capital to provide solutions that help energy companies grow and improve performance, thereby delivering more reliable, affordable and cleaner energy to meet the growing needs of the global community. In the process, we build stronger, larger scale enterprises, create jobs and generate lasting value for our investors, employees and all stakeholders. Further information is available at https://www.blackstone.com/our-businesses/blackstone-energy-transition-partners/ .
About Blackstone
Blackstone is the world's largest alternative asset manager. Blackstone seeks to deliver compelling returns for institutional and individual investors by strengthening the companies in which the firm invests. Blackstone's over $1.2 trillion in assets under management include global investment strategies focused on real estate, private equity, credit, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, secondaries and hedge funds. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com . Follow @Blackstone on LinkedIn , X (Twitter) , and Instagram .
About Alliance Technical Group
Alliance Technical Group, LLC (Alliance), headquartered in Decatur, AL, is the premier environmental services and solutions company dedicated to helping facilities achieve their environmental goals and navigate regulatory changes through the company's On-site Testing and Monitoring, Environmental Compliance, and Laboratory Testing and Analysis offerings. Driven by innovation, committed to service, and focused on client success, Alliance delivers on the promise of responsiveness, reliability, and results. Learn more about how Alliance helps clients maximize their environmental opportunities: www.alliancetg.com
