Blackrock Silver Receives 4.24 Million Dollars from Warrant Exercises and Upsizes Eastern Resource Expansion Drill Program at Tonopah West

Blackrock Silver Receives 4.24 Million Dollars from Warrant Exercises and Upsizes Eastern Resource Expansion Drill Program at Tonopah West

Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC,OTC:BKRRF) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of an aggregate total of C$ $4,244,838.89 in cash proceeds from the exercise of 9,830,880 previously issued common share purchase warrants of the Company ("Warrants") since July 8, 2025.

After including the common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company issued as a result of such Warrant exercises, there are a total of 325,490,026 Common Shares issued and outstanding as of the date hereof.

A total of 5,733,000 Warrants issued on August 30,2022 with an exercise price of C$0.75 per share expired unexercised on September 2, 2025.

The Company is also pleased to announce the addition of 7 drillholes to its previously announced eastern expansion drill program (the "Eastern Expansion Program") at its Tonopah West mineral project located in Nye and Esmeralda Counties, Nevada, United States ("Tonopah West"), targeting the 1.2 kilometre Eastern Expansion zone between the DPB resource area and the eastern extent of Tonopah West (see July 21, 2025 news release). With the inclusion of the additional 7 drillholes, the Eastern Expansion Program consists of a total of 22 drillholes and up to 7,000 metres (23,000 feet) of drilling. A total of 19 drillholes have been completed to date and are pending assay results.

Andrew Pollard, Blackrock's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "The C$4.24 million from warrant exercises has strengthened our treasury, positioning us to continue advancing Tonopah West aggressively towards development. Drilling on our Eastern Resource Expansion program is progressing rapidly, with 19 of 22 holes already completed. Our updated mineral resource estimate remains on track for early September 2025, aimed at upgrading a portion of the DPB-South inferred resources to higher confidence categories to help de-risk the early years of our conceptual mine plan. A further resource update, focused on extending mine life, is scheduled for Q1 2026. With a robust treasury, assays pending, and multiple mineral resource updates in view, we are well positioned to close out 2025 with strong momentum as we continue to de-risk and advance the Tonopah West project."

Qualified Persons

Blackrock's exploration activities at Tonopah West are conducted and supervised by Mr. William Howald, Executive Chairman of Blackrock. Mr. William Howald, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist #11041, is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. He has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Blackrock Silver Corp.

Backed by gold and silver ounces in the ground, Blackrock is a junior precious metal focused exploration and development company driven to add shareholder value. Anchored by a seasoned Board of Directors, the Company is focused on its 100% controlled Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation, epithermal gold and silver mineralization located along the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

Additional information on Blackrock Silver Corp. can be found on its website at www.blackrocksilver.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things: the use of proceeds from the exercise of Warrants; advancement toward development of Tonopah West; the Company's aim to upgrade significant tonnage from inferred mineral resources to measured and indicated mineral resources at Tonopah West to help de-risk the early years of the conceptual mine plan; the anticipated results from the Eastern Expansion Program; the expected timing of completion of the Company's updated mineral resource estimates on Tonopah West; the Company's strategic plans; the enhancement of the exploration potential of Tonopah West; the Company's focus on adding additional mine life to Tonopah West; and geological information projected from sampling results.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones; the availability of skilled labour and no labour related disruptions at any of the Company's operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled activities; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for operations are received in a timely manner; the ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for operations; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data; general market and industry conditions; and those factors identified under the caption "Risks Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For Further Information, Contact:

Andrew Pollard
President and Chief Executive Officer
(604) 817-6044
info@blackrocksilver.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265078

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Blackrock SilverBRC:CCTSXV:BRCGold Investing
BRC:CC
Blackrock Silver
Sign up to get your FREE

Blackrock Silver Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Blackrock Silver

Blackrock Silver

Blackrock Silver Corp. is focused on its Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation epithermal gold & silver projects located along the Northern Nevada Rift in Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada. Its Tonopah project represents the Western extension of the famed Tonopah Silver district, and an optimized inferred maiden resource of 2.9 mil tons grading at 446 g/t AgEq for 42.6 mil oz AgEq, making it the highest-grade undeveloped silver projects in the world.

Blackrock Silver Corp. is focused on its Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation epithermal gold & silver projects located along the Northern Nevada Rift in Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada. Its Tonopah project represents the Western extension of the famed Tonopah Silver district, and an optimized inferred maiden resource of 2.9 mil tons grading at 446 g/t AgEq for 42.6 mil oz AgEq, making it the highest-grade undeveloped silver projects in the world.

Blackrock Silver Commences Eastern Expansion Drill Program Targeting 1.2km Trend at Tonopah West

Blackrock Silver Commences Eastern Expansion Drill Program Targeting 1.2km Trend at Tonopah West

Scout Drilling Discovered the Extension of the High-grade Merten Vein Creating an Opportunity to Expand the Dpb Resource up to 1,200 Metres to the East

SCOUT PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Assay results from the Company's reverse circulation Scout Drill Program (see March 31, 2025 news) returned significant gold & silver values in 7 drillholes that successfully expanded the footprint of mineralization up to 1,200 metres from the east of the existing DPB resource toward the historic Ohio mine;

  • These intercepts cover a new zone of silver and gold interpreted to be the outer ring structure of the Fraction caldera, and are not included in the 2024 resource;

  • A fully funded 15 drillhole program totalling up to 5,000 metres is underway; and

  • Results from this program will be incorporated into an updated Mineral Resource Estimate in Q1, 2026.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2025) - Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC,OTC:BKRRF) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") announces commencement of a fully-funded expansion drill program ("Expansion Program") to follow up on the successful Scout Drilling campaign that expanded the DPB South zone 1,200 metres in an easterly direction on its 100% owned Tonopah West project located in Nye and Esmeralda Counties, Nevada, United States.

The Expansion Program will utilize one Reverse Circulation (RC) drill overseen by Legacy Drilling and two core drill rigs operated by Alloy Drilling to complete 2,450 metres (8,000 ft) of RC precollars and 2,550 metres (8,400 ft) of core tails across 15 drillholes targeting the Eastern Expansion zone between the DPB resource area and the eastern extent of the project. Drilling is anticipated to be completed in October with assay results expected through year end.

Andrew Pollard, Blackrock's President and CEO, stated, "With drills now turning on this fully financed program, we're stepping out across a 1.2-kilometre corridor with strong potential to significantly expand our mineral inventory at Tonopah West. Scout drilling confirmed the eastern extension of the high-grade Merten vein well beyond the current resource boundary, returning standout grades including 2,063 grams per tonne (g/t) silver equivalent (AgEq) (1,198 g/t silver (Ag) and 9.6 g/t gold (Au)) over 1.52 metres, and 952 g/t AgEq (10 g/t Ag and 10.5 g/t Au) over 4.57 metres. This newly defined zone, situated along the outer ring structure of the Fraction caldera, lies entirely outside our 2024 resource and presents an opportunity to quickly and meaningfully grow the scale of the project. Results from this program are expected to underpin a resource update in Q1 2026. The Company remains on track to deliver a separate resource update in Q3 2025 that will incorporate all results from the recently completed M&I conversion program."

As announced on March 31, 2025, the Company discovered the 1,200 metre eastern extension zone representing the continuation of the outer-ring structure or Fraction caldera margin from DPB South to the historic Ohio mine. The Scout Drilling showed the Merten vein extends eastward and is arched and dips southward. This orientation suggests multiple ring structures associated with the Fraction caldera running across Tonopah West. An inner structure hosting the Victor and DPB North (Denver and Paymaster) resources, and an outer, more southern, ring structure hosting DPB South (Merten and Bermuda) and the NW Stepout resources (See Figure 1). The arching geometry of the Merten vein is similar to that described from the historic Ohio vein which was 15 metres thick when mined in the early 1900s1. Given the geometry and location, the Merten is potentially the extension of the Ohio vein. Table 1 summarizes the Scout Drilling assay results above 150 g/t AgEq.

Table 1: Scout Drilling Program results above 150 g/t AgEq

Drillhole ID Hole 
Type		 Area From 
(m)		 To
 (m)		 Drill
 Interval
 (m)		 Ag g/t Au g/t AgEq g/t
TW25-125 RC DPB East 220.98 222.50 1.52 76.41 2.010 257.3
TW25-127 RC DPB East 390.15 391.67 1.52 8.00 1.750 165.5
TW25-130 RC DPB East 188.98 190.50 1.52 290.00 3.300 587.0
TW25-132 RC DPB East 245.36 246.89 1.52 78.58 1.180 184.8
TW25-133 RC DPB East 280.42 283.47 3.05 129.08 1.575 270.8
TW25-133 RC DPB East 309.37 313.95 4.57 10.65 10.456 951.8
Including 309.37 310.90 1.52 15.73 21.467 1,948.0
TW25-128 RC Ohio 292.61 294.13 1.52 1,198.00 9.610 2,063.0
TW25-128 RC Ohio 297.18 298.71 1.52 219.00 1.720 373.8
TW25-131 RC Ohio 269.75 271.27 1.52 89.10 2.630 325.8
AgEq gpt=(Au gpt*90)+Ag gpt; True thickness unknown at this time; Cut-off grade is 150 gpt AgEq;
RC = Reverse Circulation Drilling

 

TW25-133 returned significant silver and gold with values starting at 309-metres grading 10.46 g/t gold and 10.6 g/t silver over 4.57 metres (952 g/t AgEq), and show mineralization extends along the Merten vein for 540 meters to the east-southeast of the main DPB South resource. With the inclusion of TW25-128 which returned 9.6 g/t gold and 1198 g/t silver over 1.5-metres (2,063 g/t AgEq), the zone could be up to 1,200-metres in length.

The mineralized zone traced by these assay results is new and not included in the 2024 resource. These results could have a substantive impact on the future resource estimate.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/676/259346_2ae57e3a248179b3_001.jpg

Figure 1: Tonopah West expansion potential

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/676/259346_2ae57e3a248179b3_001full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/676/259346_2ae57e3a248179b3_002.jpg

Figure 2: Drillhole location map with cross section line at location 478540E

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/676/259346_2ae57e3a248179b3_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/676/259346_2ae57e3a248179b3_003.jpg

Figure 3: Geologic cross section along 478540E

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/676/259346_2ae57e3a248179b3_003full.jpg

Quality Assurance/ Quality Control

All sampling is conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists, and a strict chain of custody from the project to the sample preparation facility is implemented and monitored. The RC samples are hauled from the project site to a secure and fenced facility in Tonopah, Nevada, where they are loaded on to American Assay Laboratory's (AAL) flat-bed truck and delivered to AAL's facility in Sparks, Nevada. A sample submittal sheet is delivered to AAL personnel who organize and process the sample intervals pursuant to the Company's instructions.

The RC samples are lined out at the lab and logged into AAL's system. The samples are dried, crushed to 85% passing 10 mesh (2mm) and a 250-gram sub-sample split is collected and pulverized to 200 mesh (74 micron) in a ring and puck pulverizer. Then the pulverized material is digested and analyzed for gold using fire assay fusion and an Induced Coupled Plasma (ICP) finish on a 30-gram assay split (FA-PB30-ICP). Silver is determined using five-acid digestion and ICP analysis (ICP-5AM48). Over limits for gold and silver are determined using a gravimetric finish (GRAVAU30 and GRAVAG30). Data verification of the assay and analytical results are completed to ensure accurate and verifiable results. Blackrock personnel insert a blind prep blank, lab blank or a certified reference material approximately every 15th to 20th sample.

Qualified Persons

Blackrock's exploration activities at Tonopah West are conducted and supervised by Mr. William Howald, Executive Chairman of Blackrock. Mr. William Howald, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist #11041, is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. He has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Blackrock Silver Corp.

Backed by gold and silver ounces in the ground, Blackrock is a junior precious metal focused exploration and development company driven to add shareholder value. Anchored by a seasoned Board of Directors, the Company is focused on its 100% controlled Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation, epithermal gold and silver mineralization located along the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

Additional information on Blackrock Silver Corp. can be found on its website at www.blackrocksilver.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things: the Company's strategic plans; the timing of and successful completion of the Company's Expansion Program at Tonopah West and the anticipated objectives and results therefrom; timing and estimates of mineral resource quantities and qualities; timing of updated resource estimates; estimates of mineralization from drilling; geological information projected from sampling results; and the potential quantities and grades of the target zones.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones; the availability of skilled labour and no labour related disruptions at any of the Company's operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled activities; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for operations are received in a timely manner; the ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for operations; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data; general market and industry conditions; and those factors identified under the caption "Risks Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For Further Information, Contact:

Andrew Pollard
President and Chief Executive Officer
(604) 817-6044
info@blackrocksilver.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blackrock Silver Drills 10.12 Metres of 467 g/t AgEq and Establishes Continuity over 500 Metres in Step Out Drilling at Tonopah West

Blackrock Silver Drills 10.12 Metres of 467 g/t AgEq and Establishes Continuity over 500 Metres in Step Out Drilling at Tonopah West

Multiple Drillholes Confirm High-Grade Silver and Gold over Significant Widths Along a 500 Metre Trend in Final Assays from Resource Expansion Program

HIGHLIGHTS:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kairos Minerals

Further wide intercepts from Main Hill support gold resource growth at Mt York, WA

Wide and high-grade results from Main Hill drilling point to resource growth; additional drilling extending ‘Monster Zone’ now completed with results awaited

Kairos Minerals Ltd (ASX:KAI) (“KAI” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce results from a further nine diamond holes at its Mt York Gold Project in WA’s Pilbara, where current resources at the Main Trend sit at 1.4Moz Au. Drill results are from Main Hill (five holes), Breccia Hill (one hole) and Pebble Mound (three holes) Table 1) and are shown on the Leapfrog oblique-section (Figure 1), drill plan (Figure 2), long-section (Figure 3) and cross-sections (Figures 4 and 5).Latest results are from drilling at Mt York’s Main Hill, which remains a very large resource target for the Company.

Keep reading...Show less
Prince Silver (CSE:PRNC)

Prince Silver: Advancing the Large-scale Prince Silver Project in Nevada

Keep reading...Show less
High-grade RC assays and visible gold in Menzies DD drilling

High-grade RC assays and visible gold in Menzies DD drilling

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced High-grade RC assays and visible gold in Menzies DD drilling

Download the PDF here.

Stack of gold coins with a buffalo design on a wooden surface.

Ken Hoffman: Gold's Path is Clear, Price to Hit US$10,000 Long Term

Ken Hoffman of Red Cloud Securities shares his gold price target of US$10,000 per ounce.

In his view, the US dollar is set to decline to its lowest level in the last 20 years. Given its usual relationship with gold, that could send the price to US$7,000, and from there it could overshoot.

Keep reading...Show less
Asra Minerals Managing Director Paul Stephen.

Asra Minerals’ Recent Assays Confirm “Economic and Mineable” Mineralisation, Exec Says

Asra Minerals’ (ASX:ASR) recent drill results from its Leonora South gold project in Western Australia have confirmed “economic mineralisation” comparable to operating, high-grade gold mines in the region, said Paul Stephen, the company’s managing director.

“The challenge for the Kookynie area … is it's been mined since 1880 — generally very high grade, but generally narrow veins. And our recent intersection of 14 metre widths, very shallow, 10 metres from surface, is really reflective of our aim to change that narrative, so that we're actually chasing more economic and more mineable mineralisation,” Stephen said.

He added that the results compare favourably with high-grade historic mines in the region, like Cosmopolitan, which closed down in 1922, and current operating mines like Genesis Minerals' (ASX:GMD) Leonora operations.

Keep reading...Show less
Option to acquire 888km2 Au/Cu project in WA

Option to acquire 888km2 Au/Cu project in WA

Three exploration licenses located within 40km of the Telfer Gold Mine Western Australia

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LSE: CDL), a London Stock Exchange Main Market listed company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Paterson Gold-Copper-Molybdenum Project ("The Paterson Project"), that covers 888km2 in the Paterson Province of Western Australia, located only 40km southwest of the Telfer Gold-Copper Mine operated by Greatland Gold Plc (Figure 1).

Highlights:

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Blackrock Silver
Sign up to get your FREE

Blackrock Silver Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Allied Critical Metals Intersects 12 Metres of 4.27% Tungsten Incl. 6 Metres of 8.39% Tungsten at Its 100% Owned Borralha Tungsten Project in Northern Portugal

Brunswick Exploration Starts Maiden Drilling Program at Anatacau Main

Silver47 Highlights Expansive High-Grade Gold and Silver System at the Kennedy Project, Nevada

Osisko Intersects 1117.5 Metres Averaging 0.25% Cu at Gaspé

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Allied Critical Metals Intersects 12 Metres of 4.27% Tungsten Incl. 6 Metres of 8.39% Tungsten at Its 100% Owned Borralha Tungsten Project in Northern Portugal

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Starts Maiden Drilling Program at Anatacau Main

Base Metals Investing

Silver47 Highlights Expansive High-Grade Gold and Silver System at the Kennedy Project, Nevada

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Intersects 1117.5 Metres Averaging 0.25% Cu at Gaspé

rare earth investing

Critical Metals Corp NASDAQ CRML Reports Massive Mineralization Extension & Continues Resource Expansion These (3) 2024 Drilling Holes Intercepted Exceptional Rare Earth Elements Grading TREO Range 0.40% to 0.42% & HREO ∼26% Across our Flagship Core Asset Tanbreez in Greenland

resource investing

LKY Frankfurt Listing & Strategic US Expansion

Base Metals Investing

Mt Kare Application Update

×