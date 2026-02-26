BlackRock Appoints Citi to Provide Select ETF Middle Office Services on Aladdin

Key Highlights:

  • BlackRock has selected Citi to provide select middle office services for $4.0 trillion in U.S. domiciled iShares ETFs on the Aladdin platform 1
  • This partnership enhances ETF order transparency and streamlines processing, reinforcing Citi's expanded ETF and middle office servicing capabilities
  • The collaboration follows a 2021 mandate where Citi was appointed as an additional post-trade service provider for BlackRock's U.S. domiciled ETFs

BlackRock has appointed Citi Investor Services to provide select middle office functions for $4.0 trillion in U.S. domiciled iShares ETFs on the Aladdin platform.

Expanding on the long-standing partnership between BlackRock and Citi, this integrated operating model streamlines the lifecycle of an ETF order, offering enhanced transparency into basket composition, order status, and settlement.

Chris Cox, Head of Investor Services at Citi, said, "Expanding our ETF and middle office servicing capabilities is central to our ambitions to grow market share with global asset managers. This latest collaboration with BlackRock reflects the outcome of our product and technology investments and deepens our relationship with a valued partner of the firm. The success of our efforts to redefine a future state operating model for ETF middle office is a testament to our shared commitment towards building innovative industry solutions and delivering exceptional service to clients."

Derek Stein, Head of Technology and Operations at BlackRock, said, "Citi has been a trusted partner as we evolve our ETF operating model on Aladdin. This appointment reflects our confidence in Citi's ability to support the scale, transparency, and operational rigor required across the iShares platform, ensuring efficient and resilient ETF operations for our clients."

This latest asset servicing collaboration between BlackRock and Citi follows from a separate mandate in 2021 when BlackRock appointed Citi as an additional post-trade service provider for U.S. domiciled iShares ETFs. As part of the 2021 mandate, Citi provides custodial, fund administration, and transfer agency services to these ETFs.

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | X: @Citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi

About BlackRock

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate .

BlackRock, Inc. is not affiliated with Citi Investor Services. BLACKROCK and iSHARES are trademarks of BlackRock, Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

1 BlackRock as of January 31, 2026

Media Contact:
Harsha Jethnani (Citi)
harsha.jethnani@citi.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

citigroupcnyse-cfintech-investing
C
The Conversation (0)
T2 Metals (TSXV:TWO)

T2 Metals Acquires High-Grade Aurora Gold-Silver Project in the Yukon from Shawn Ryan

Past Drilling Results Include 3.4m @ 24.45 g/t Au at AJ Prospect

T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A3DVMD) ("T2 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce signing of an Option Agreement (the "Option") with renowned explorer Shawn Ryan ("Ryan") and Wildwood Exploration Inc. (together with Ryan, the "Optionor") to earn a 100% interest in... Keep Reading...
Prismo Metals to Host Webinar on February 26th, 2026

Prismo Metals to Host Webinar on February 26th, 2026

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - February 26th, 2026 Prismo Metals Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) wishes to remind investors and other interested parties of the Company's upcoming live webinar presentation and audience Q&A on February 26th at... Keep Reading...
Pinnacle Provides Project Update for El Potrero as it Advances Towards a Production Decision

Pinnacle Provides Project Update for El Potrero as it Advances Towards a Production Decision

(TheNewswire) HIGHLIGHTS Underground rehabilitation of the historic mine workings and preparation of drill stations is anticipated to begin next weekUnderground delineation drilling is expected to commence by the second half of MarchAn application for the environmental permit required for... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Announces Expiry of Warrant Acceleration Program and Receipt of C$3,422,888 in Warrant Proceeds since January 1, 2026

SAGA Metals Announces Expiry of Warrant Acceleration Program and Receipt of C$3,422,888 in Warrant Proceeds since January 1, 2026

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce the successful completion and expiry of its Warrant Acceleration Program (the "Acceleration") of... Keep Reading...
FinEx Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$1,500,000

FinEx Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$1,500,000

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia, February 26, 2026 TheNewswire - FinEx Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: FINX) ("FinEx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it proposes to undertake a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 through the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies: Unlocking Opportunity in Used Vehicle Leasing

Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies

Keep Reading...
Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

AmeriTrust's platform is the first to deliver side-by-side loan and lease decisions from a single retail application, with live-inventory calculators that enable lower payments on shorter terms. AmeriTrust Financial, an independent automotive finance company, today announced the launch of a... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

“Copper Intelligence” (AFDG) to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on February 26, 2026 EST.

Agadir Melloul Mining Licence

EIA Approval for Agdz Cu-Ag Project and Funding

T2 Metals Acquires High-Grade Aurora Gold-Silver Project in the Yukon from Shawn Ryan

Related News

copper investing

“Copper Intelligence” (AFDG) to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on February 26, 2026 EST.

silver investing

Agadir Melloul Mining Licence

silver investing

EIA Approval for Agdz Cu-Ag Project and Funding

lithium investing

Zimbabwe Imposes Immediate Ban on Raw Mineral and Lithium Exports

uranium investing

Denison Greenlights First Major Canadian Uranium Mine in 20 Years

gold investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - IMR

gold investing

iMetal Resources Intersects 16.65 Metres at 1.24 g/t Gold Within 62.25 Metres at 0.61 g/t Gold at Gowganda West