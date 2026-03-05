BlackRock Announces Plans to Expand $52 Billion iShares® iBonds® ETF Franchise

BlackRock builds on its leadership with the industry's broadest range of target maturity fixed income ETFs
BlackRock today announced plans to expand its iShares ® iBonds ® ETF platform with the launch of nine funds, extending the franchise's maturity range across U.S. Treasuries, TIPS, investment grade corporates, high yield and municipal bonds. BlackRock pioneered defined maturity bond ETFs with the launch of its first iBonds ETFs in 2010.
"Designed to mature like a bond, trade like a stock, and diversify like a fund, iBonds ETFs can make bond laddering easier and more efficient — allowing investors to build and manage ladders with just a few ETFs instead of sourcing and monitoring dozens of individual bonds," said Elise Terry, Head of U.S. iShares at BlackRock .
BlackRock manages $52 billion in iBonds ETFs and has launched over 120 funds, with 75 currently active. 1 iBonds ETFs hold diverse bonds with matching maturity dates. Each ETF intends to provide regular interest payments and distributes a final payout in its stated maturity year.
"A defining feature of today's market environment is the breadth and durability of income. iBonds have become practical building blocks for investors and advisors seeking to capture that income while planning around specific time horizons," said Steve Laipply, Global Co‑Head of iShares Fixed Income ETFs at BlackRock .
iShares is a global leader in ETFs, managing more than $5.7 trillion in assets, including over $1.2 trillion in bond ETFs. 2 Since launching the first bond ETF in 2002, BlackRock has continued to redefine fixed income investing through innovation and scale.
As of March 5, the registration statements of the Funds are effective but not yet available to trade. BlackRock intends to launch the Funds before the end of April 2026.
|
Fund Name
|
Index
|
Ticker
|
Exchange
|
iShares ® iBonds ® Dec 2036 Term Treasury ETF
|
ICE 2036 Maturity US Treasury Index
|
IBTR
|
Nasdaq
|
iShares ® iBonds ® Dec 2046 Term Treasury ETF
|
ICE 2046 Maturity US Treasury Index
|
IBGC
|
Nasdaq
|
iShares ® iBonds ® Dec 2056 Term Treasury ETF
|
ICE 2056 Maturity US Treasury Index
|
IBGM
|
Nasdaq
|
iShares ® iBonds ® Oct 2036 Term TIPS ETF
|
ICE 2036 Maturity US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index
|
IBIM
|
NYSE Arca
|
iShares ® iBonds ® Dec 2036 Term Corporate ETF
|
Bloomberg December 2036 Maturity Corporate Index
|
IBCB
|
NYSE Arca
|
iShares ® iBonds ® 2033 Term High Yield and Income ETF
|
Bloomberg 2033 Term High Yield and Income Index
|
IBHM
|
Cboe
|
iShares ® iBonds ® Dec 2032 Term Muni Bond ETF
|
S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series Callable-Adjusted 2032 Index
|
IBMU
|
Cboe
|
iShares ® iBonds ® Dec 2033 Term Muni Bond ETF
|
S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series Callable-Adjusted 2033 Index
|
IBMV
|
Cboe
|
iShares ® iBonds ® Dec 2034 Term Muni Bond ETF
|
S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series Callable-Adjusted 2034 Index
|
IBMW
|
Cboe
About BlackRock
BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate
About iShares
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of more than 1,700 exchange traded funds (ETFs) and approximately $5.47 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2025, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
A registration statement has been filed for the Fund and the registration statement has become effective. However, shares of the Fund are not yet available for purchase or sale. Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Funds' prospectuses or, if available, the summary prospectuses which may be obtained by visiting www.iShares.com or www.BlackRock.com . Read the prospectus carefully before investing.
Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.
Fixed income risks include interest-rate and credit risk. Typically, when interest rates rise, there is a corresponding decline in the value of debt securities. Credit risk refers to the possibility that the debt issuer will not be able to make principal and interest payments.
Non-investment-grade debt securities (high-yield/junk bonds) may be subject to greater market fluctuations, risk of default or loss of income and principal than higher-rated securities.
There may be less information on the financial condition of municipal issuers than for public corporations. The market for municipal bonds may be less liquid than for taxable bonds. Some investors may be subject to federal or state income taxes or the Alternative Minimum Tax (AMT). Capital gains distributions, if any, are taxable.
TIPS can provide investors a hedge against inflation, as the inflation adjustment feature helps preserve the purchasing power of the investment. Because of this inflation adjustment feature, inflation protected bonds typically have lower yields than conventional fixed rate bonds and will likely decline in price during periods of deflation, which could result in losses. Government backing applies only to government issued securities, and does not apply to the funds.
An investment in the Fund is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency and its return and yield will fluctuate with market conditions.
The iShares ® iBonds ® ETFs will terminate in October or December of the year in the fund's name. An investment in the Fund(s) is not guaranteed, and an investor may experience losses, including near or at the termination date. In the final months of the Fund's operation, as the bonds it holds mature, its portfolio will transition to cash and cash-like instruments. Following the Fund's termination date, the Fund will distribute substantially all of its net assets, after deduction of any liabilities, to then-current investors without further notice and will no longer be listed or traded. The Funds do not seek to return any predetermined amount.
During the months prior to the Fund's planned termination date, its yield will generally tend to move toward prevailing money market rates (or, in the case of the Muni iBonds ETFs, tax-exempt money market rates), and may be lower than the yields of the bonds previously held by the Fund and lower than prevailing yields for bonds in the market. The rate of Fund distribution payments may adversely affect the tax characterization of an investor's returns from an investment in the Fund relative to a direct investment in bonds. If the amount an investor receives as liquidation proceeds upon the Fund's termination is higher or lower than the investor's cost basis, the investor may experience a gain or loss for tax purposes.
There is no guarantee that any fund will pay dividends.
Buying and selling shares of ETFs may result in brokerage commissions. Diversification and asset allocation may not protect against market risk or loss of principal.
The strategies discussed are strictly for illustrative and educational purposes and are not a recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities or to adopt any investment strategy. There is no guarantee that any strategies discussed will be effective.
The information presented does not take into consideration commissions, tax implications, or other transactions costs, which may significantly affect the economic consequences of a given strategy or investment decision.
This material is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any financial instrument. Similarly, the material does not constitute, and should not be relied on as, legal, regulatory, accounting, tax, investment, trading or other advice. Any financial, tax, or legal information contained herein is included for informational purposes only.
The Funds are distributed by BlackRock Investments, LLC (together with its affiliates, "BlackRock").
© 2026 BlackRock, Inc. or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved. BlackRock and iSHARES are trademarks of BlackRock, Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are those of their respective owners.
1 BlackRock as of February 26, 2026
2 BlackRock as of February 26, 2026
