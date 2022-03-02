Emerging Technology Investing News
BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced its participation at the following virtual investor conference in March 2022 :

Scotiabank TMT Conference
Tuesday, March 8, 2022 , at 12:30pm ET
Presenters: Vito Giallorenzo , BlackBerry SVP Corporate Development & COO, BlackBerry IoT and Tim Foote , Head of Investor Relations
Fireside chat discussing developments in BlackBerry's technology and strategy.

The event will be live streamed to the general public.  A link to register will be available on the BlackBerry.com/Investors website from Monday, March 7, 2022 .

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 195M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
investorrelations@blackberry.com

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@blackBerry.com

