BlackBerry Limited today announced its participation at the following virtual investor conference in March 2022 : Scotiabank TMT Conference Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 12:30pm ET Presenters: Vito Giallorenzo BlackBerry SVP Corporate Development & COO, BlackBerry IoT and Tim Foote Head of Investor Relations Fireside chat discussing developments in BlackBerry's technology and strategy. The event will be live streamed to ...

BB:CA