BlackBerry Limited today announced it will host the following investor event in May 2022 : BlackBerry Retail Investor Focused Live Q&A Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 3:00pm ET Retail investors have the opportunity for live Q&A with John Giamatteo President, BlackBerry Cybersecurity, Mattias Eriksson President, BlackBerry IoT, and Tim Foote Investor Relations. Questions can be submitted during the event in the chat box or ...

BB:CA