BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced it will host the following investor event in May 2022 :

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

BlackBerry Retail Investor Focused Live Q&A
Wednesday, May 4, 2022 , at 3:00pm ET
Retail investors have the opportunity for live Q&A with John Giamatteo , President, BlackBerry Cybersecurity, Mattias Eriksson , President, BlackBerry IoT, and Tim Foote , Investor Relations.

Questions can be submitted during the event in the chat box or in advance by email to investorrelations@blackberry.com .

Register here for the live video stream. A replay will be available on the BlackBerry.com/Investors website.

For more information, follow @BlackBerry on Twitter , Facebook or LinkedIn and view the company's corporate video which highlights how BlackBerry addresses today's enterprise security challenges.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 195M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
investorrelations@blackberry.com

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@blackberry.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-to-host-retail-investor-focused-live-qa-301533550.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

