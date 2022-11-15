Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

New partners in Australia and South-East Asia offer BlackBerry's anti-eavesdropping technology to protect real-time communications for customers across the region

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today it is expanding its global footprint of BlackBerry® SecuSUITE® partners in Asia Pacific with three new highly-specialized companies certified and trained to deliver the highly-secure software for governments and enterprises. The partners offering SecuSUITE include global counter-intelligence experts, NSI Global and security and risk specialists Praesidum Group (PRR), both based in Australia plus Teletrol-One in Thailand .

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

Speaking from Milcis in Canberra , David Wiseman , BlackBerry's Vice President of Secure Communications says, "BlackBerry is pleased to expand its global footprint with select new APAC partners, helping government and industries to more effectively secure mobile communications and protect people and operations. Recent events in Australia and the Asia Pacific continue to show why information security must be impenetrable. Surveillance, espionage and interception of calls and messaging is on the rise, so to ensure all back doors are fully closed, a more complete approach to securing real-time information with reliable and easy-to-use technology is imperative."

SecuSUITE technology protects governments globally against eavesdropping threats to national security communications as well as sensitive business communications of enterprise executives. Deployed as a secure app using off-the-shelf iOS®, Android™ or Windows devices, the software can be easily rolled out to existing fleets of devices, eliminating the need to carry another device. Using end-to-end encryption, the solution secures one-to-one and group voice calls, messages, file exchange and group chats across international networks. SecuSUITE can also ensure calls from foreign networks to any home country number are protected.

Navid Sobbi , CEO of NSI Global says, "As a leading provider of counterintelligence, counterterrorism intelligence , digital forensics, geopolitical risk and other solutions, we understand that the technology tools we provide our clients must have bullet-proof levels of security. Following extensive digital forensic testing of SecuSUITE in our lab, we partnered with BlackBerry to offer its maximum-security, encrypted mobile communications." Navid adds, "Another appeal was its ease-of-use, offering trusted communications in a simple way – via a highly secure app that is easy to deploy to employee devices, wherever they are."

Scott Taylor , Managing Director of Praesidium Group adds, "In our business, information security directly translates to the safety of people and the protection of assets – whether it is a crowded stadium, terrorist incident, individual and reputational protection or securing the supply chain. Working across a range of industries globally, PRR understands the need for reliable, closed and trusted communications that can evade eavesdropping or interception techniques. We are proud to partner with BlackBerry to deliver SecuSUITE to our clients in an increasingly high-risk environment."

BlackBerry's APAC partner expansion closely follows the news of NATO Communications and Information Agency ( NCI Agency ), recently awarding security accreditation to BlackBerry's SecuSUITE® for Government for global use in official NATO secure communications.

BlackBerry is speaking at Milcis on 17 th November (230 pm) at the National Convention Centre, Canberra . More information on BlackBerry SecuSUITE is available here .

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 195M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY, EMBLEM Design and QNX are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, its subsidiaries and/or affiliates, used under license, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

