Delivers another record quarter for design-related revenue for IoT, both sequential and year over year billings growth for Cybersecurity, as well as positive operating cash flow and net profit Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022: Total company revenue of $185 million . IoT revenue of $52 million . Cybersecurity revenue of $122 million . Licensing & Other revenue of $11 million . Net cash generated from operations of $10 ...

BB:CA