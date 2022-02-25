BlackBerry Limited today announced that it has granted an equity inducement award to John Giamatteo President of BlackBerry's Cybersecurity business unit. BlackBerry is issuing this announcement pursuant to, and in reliance on, the employment inducement exemption under the NYSE's Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08. Mr. Giamatteo's equity inducement award was granted outside of the Company's Amended and Restated ...

BB:CA