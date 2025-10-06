BitMine Immersion Announces ETH Holdings Exceeding 2.83 Million Tokens and Total Crypto and Cash Holdings of $13.4 Billion

BitMine now owns greater than 2% of the ETH token supply as it moves towards the 'Alchemy of 5%'

BitMine leads Crypto treasury peers by both the velocity of raising crypto NAV per share and by the high trading liquidity of BMNR stock

BitMine Crypto + Cash Holdings + "Moonshots" total $13.4 billion , including 2.83 million ETH Tokens, unencumbered cash of $456 million , and other crypto holdings

BitMine is the 28th most traded stock in the US, trading $2.5 billion per day (5-day avg)

BitMine remains supported by a premier group of institutional investors including ARK's Cathie Wood , MOZAYYX, Founders Fund, Bill Miller III , Pantera, Kraken, DCG, Galaxy Digital and personal investor Thomas "Tom" Lee to support BitMine's goal of acquiring 5% of ETH

LAS VEGAS , Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- (NYSE AMERICAN: BMNR) BitMine Immersion Technologies ("BitMine" or the "Company") a Bitcoin and Ethereum Network Company with a focus on the accumulation of Crypto for long term investment, today announced crypto BitMine crypto + cash + "moonshots" holdings totalling $13.4 billion .

As of October 5th at 1:00pm ET , the Company's crypto holdings are comprised of 2,830,151 ETH at $4,535 per ETH (Bloomberg), 192 Bitcoin (BTC), $113 million stake in Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ: ORBS) ("moonshots") and unencumbered cash of $456 million .

BitMine crypto holdings reigns as the #1 Ethereum treasury and #2 global treasury, behind Strategy Inc (MSTR), which owns 640,031 BTC valued at $79 billion . BitMine remains the largest ETH treasury in the world.

"We spent the past week in Singapore at Token2049 meeting with many leaders in the crypto and blockchain industry. The BitMine team sat down with Ethereum core developers and key ecosystem players and it is clear the community is focused on enabling Wall Street and AI to build the future on Ethereum . We remain confident that the two Supercycle investing narratives remain AI and crypto . Naturally, Ethereum remains the premier choice given its high reliability and 100% uptime. These two powerful macro cycles will play out over decades. Since ETH 's price is a discount to the future, this bodes well for the token and is the reason BitMine's primary treasury asset is ETH ," said Thomas "Tom" Lee of Fundstrat, Chairman of BitMine. "As we mentioned in our August Chairman's message, the power law benefits large holders of ETH , hence, we pursue the 'alchemy of 5%' of ETH ."

The GENIUS Act and SEC's Project Crypto are as transformational to financial services in 2025 as US action on August 15, 1971 ending Bretton Woods and the USD on the gold standard 54 years ago. This 1971 event was the catalyst for the modernization of Wall Street, creating the iconic Wall Street titans and financial and payment rails of today. These proved to be better investments than gold.

"We continue to believe Ethereum is one of the biggest macro trades over the next 10-15 years," continued Lee. "Wall Street and AI moving onto the blockchain should lead to a greater transformation of today's financial system. And the majority of this is taking place on Ethereum ."

BitMine is now one of the most widely traded stocks in the US. According to data from Fundstrat, the stock has traded average daily dollar volume of $2.5 billion (5-day average, as of October 3, 2025 ), ranking #28 in the US, behind JPMorgan (rank #27) and ahead of Nike (rank #29) among 5,704 US-listed stocks ( statista.com and Fundstrat research).

"At BitMine, we are leading our crypto treasury peers by both the velocity of raising crypto NAV per share and by the high trading liquidity of our stock," said Lee.

The company recently released a corporate presentation, which can be found here: https://bitminetech.io/investor-relations/

The Chairman's message can be found here:
https://www.bitminetech.io/chairmans-message

To stay informed, please sign up at: https://bitminetech.io/contact-us/

About BitMine
BitMine is a Bitcoin and Ethereum Network Company with a focus on the accumulation of Crypto for long term investment, whether acquired by our Bitcoin mining operations or from the proceeds of capital raising transactions. Company business lines include Bitcoin Mining, synthetic Bitcoin mining through involvement in Bitcoin mining, hashrate as a financial product, offering advisory and mining services to companies interested in earning Bitcoin denominated revenues, and general Bitcoin advisory to public companies. BitMine's operations are located in low-cost energy regions in Trinidad ; Pecos, Texas ; and Silverton, Texas .

For additional details, follow on X:
https://x.com/bitmnr
https://x.com/fundstrat
https://x.com/bmnrintern

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." The statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This document specifically contains forward-looking statements regarding progress and achievement of the Company's goals regarding ETH acquisition and staking, the long-term value of Ethereum , continued growth and advancement of the Company's Ethereum treasury strategy and the applicable benefits to the Company. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including BitMine's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; BitMine's ability to finance its current business, Ethereum treasury operations and proposed future business; the competitive environment of BitMine's business; and the future value of Bitcoin and Ethereum . Actual future performance outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond BitMine's control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of BitMine's Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 3, 2025 , as well as all other SEC filings, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies of BitMine's filings with the SEC are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . BitMine undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bitmine-immersion-bmnr-announces-eth-holdings-exceeding-2-83-million-tokens-and-total-crypto-and-cash-holdings-of-13-4-billion-302575490.html

SOURCE BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/06/c8179.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

BitMine Immersion TechnologiesBMNRNYSEAMERICAN:BMNRFintech Investing
BMNR
The Conversation (0)
Blockchain & Digital Assets Conference Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Blockchain & Digital Assets Conference Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference sponsored by Alpha Transform Holdings and Blockchain Wire held April 25th are now available for online viewing.... Keep Reading...
Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference sponsored by Alpha Transform Holdings and Blockchain Wire held April 25 th are now available for online viewing.... Keep Reading...
Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for April 25th

Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for April 25th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference sponsored by Alpha Transform Holdings and Blockchain Wire to be held April 25 th . Individual investors, institutional... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...
Man holding iPad with fintech imagery above.

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life, and many US fintech stocks are seeing success.Firms like Boston Consulting Group and Silicon Valley Bank are projecting growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

LaFleur Minerals Provides Update on PEA for the Restart of Beacon Gold Mill Sourcing Material from Its Swanson Gold Deposit, Val d'Or, Québec

Graphite One Welcomes Strategic Investment from Doyon Limited and Aleut

Homerun Resources Inc. Financing Updates

Western Uranium & Vanadium to Acquire Uranium Claims

Related News

Iron Investing

China Orders Ban of BHP Iron Ore Imports

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Provides Update on PEA for the Restart of Beacon Gold Mill Sourcing Material from Its Swanson Gold Deposit, Val d'Or, Québec

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Financing Updates

Battery Metals Investing

Western Uranium & Vanadium to Acquire Uranium Claims

Base Metals Investing

Finlay Minerals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through and Non-Flow-Through Units

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Discovers New Style of Mineralization on Its Wilcorp Property

Manganese Investing

Spartan Metals Announces Director and Officer Changes