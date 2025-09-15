BitMine Immersion Announces Crypto and Cash Holdings of $10.8 Billion, ETH Holdings Exceeding 2.151 Million

BitMine Crypto + Cash Holdings + "Moonshots" total $10.771 billion , including 2.151 million ETH Tokens, unencumbered cash of $569 million , and other crypto holdings

BitMine is the 28th most traded stock in the US, trading $2.0 billion per day (5-day avg)

BitMine remains supported by a premier group of institutional investors including ARK's Cathie Wood , MOZAYYX, Founders Fund, Bill Miller III , Pantera, Kraken, DCG, Galaxy Digital and personal investor Thomas "Tom" Lee to support BitMine's goal of acquiring 5% of ETH

NYSE AMERICAN: BMNR) BitMine Immersion Technologies ("BitMine" or the "Company") a Bitcoin and Ethereum Network Company with a focus on the accumulation of Crypto for long term investment, today announced crypto BitMine crypto + cash + "moonshots" holdings totalling $10.771 billion .

As of September 14th at 6:00pm ET , the Company's crypto holdings are comprised of 2,151,676 ETH at $4,632 per ETH (Bloomberg), 192 Bitcoin (BTC), $214 million stake in Eightco (NASDAQ-ORBS) ("moonshots") and unencumbered cash of $569 million .

BitMine crypto holdings reigns as the #1 Ethereum treasury and #2 global treasury, behind Strategy Inc (MSTR), which owns 638,460 BTC valued at $74 billion . BitMine remains the largest ETH treasury in the world.

"BitMine has nearly $11 billion in total crypto holdings, surpassing the 2 million ETH milestone. As we mentioned in our August Chairman's message, the convergence of both Wall Street moving onto the blockchain and AI/ agentic-AI creating a token economy is creating a supercycle for ethereum . And the power law benefits large holders of ETH , hence, we pursue the 'alchemy of 5%' of ETH ," said Thomas "Tom" Lee of Fundstrat, Chairman of BitMine. "At BitMine, we are leading our crypto treasury peers by both the velocity of raising crypto NAV per share and by the high trading liquidity of our stock."

The GENIUS Act and SEC's Project Crypto are as transformational to financial services in 2025 as US action on August 15, 1971 ending Bretton Woods and the USD on the gold standard 54 years ago. This 1971 event was the catalyst for the modernization of Wall Street, creating the iconic Wall Street titans and financial and payment rails of today. These proved to be better investments than gold.

"We continue to believe Ethereum is one of the biggest macro trades over the next 10-15 years," continued Lee. "Wall Street and AI moving onto the blockchain should lead to a greater transformation of today's financial system. And the majority of this is taking place on Ethereum ."

BitMine is now one of the most widely traded stocks in the US. According to data from Fundstrat, the stock has traded average daily dollar volume of $2.0 billion (5-day average, as of September 12, 2025 ), ranking #28 in the US, behind Eli Lilly (rank #27) and ahead of Arista Networks (rank #29)) among 5,704 US-listed stocks ( statista.com and Fundstrat research).

About BitMine
BitMine is a Bitcoin and Ethereum Network Company with a focus on the accumulation of Crypto for long term investment, whether acquired by our Bitcoin mining operations or from the proceeds of capital raising transactions. Company business lines include Bitcoin Mining, synthetic Bitcoin mining through involvement in Bitcoin mining, hashrate as a financial product, offering advisory and mining services to companies interested in earning Bitcoin denominated revenues, and general Bitcoin advisory to public companies. BitMine's operations are located in low-cost energy regions in Trinidad ; Pecos, Texas ; and Silverton, Texas .

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." The statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This document specifically contains forward-looking statements regarding progress and achievement of the Company's goals regarding ETH acquisition and staking, the long-term value of Ethereum , continued growth and advancement of the Company's Ethereum treasury strategy and the applicable benefits to the Company. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including BitMine's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; BitMine's ability to finance its current business, Ethereum treasury operations and proposed future business; the competitive environment of BitMine's business; and the future value of Bitcoin and Ethereum . Actual future performance outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond BitMine's control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of BitMine's Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 3, 2025 , as well as all other SEC filings, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies of BitMine's filings with the SEC are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . BitMine undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

