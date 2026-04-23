CHARBONE Announces the Signing of a Three-year UHP Oxygen Supply Contract with a Strategic American Customer, Strengthening its Presence in the United States

(TheNewswire)
Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - April 23, 2026 Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity ("UHP") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases, is pleased to announce the signing of a three (3) year supply contract with an American industrial client for the sale of UHP oxygen.
A structuring contractual commitment in the United States
This long-term contract strengthens the established business relationship with this US-based customer and follows previously announced orders, including an initial delivery of UHP oxygen. The agreement provides for a regular supply of UHP oxygen meeting the highest purity standards, thus supporting the customer's critical operations in an advanced industrial sector.
Strengthening Charbone's presence in a key market
The signing of this three-year contract marks a significant milestone in Charbone's commercial expansion in the United States, particularly in the strategic "Tech Valley" region of New York State. It demonstrates the confidence placed in Charbone as a reliable partner for the supply of UHP industrial gases.
Acceleration of the multi-molecule strategy
This agreement is directly aligned with Charbone's strategy to build an integrated platform of UHP industrial gases, combining hydrogen, oxygen, helium, and other specialty gases. By expanding its offering beyond hydrogen, Charbone strengthens its ability to meet the needs of advanced technology, pharmaceutical, and manufacturing industries.
CEO statement
"The signing of this three-year UHP oxygen supply contract with an American customer confirms the strength of our business relationship and our ability to deliver ultra-high purity gases according to the most demanding market standards," said Dave Gagnon, Charbone's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. "This agreement strengthens our presence in the United States and fully validates our multi-molecule development strategy. We are pursuing our goal of becoming a key player in UHP industrial gases in North America."
About Charbone CORPORATION
Charbone is a developer and producer of clean Ultra High Purity (UHP) hydrogen with a growing industrial gas distribution platform. Through a modular approach, Charbone is focused on developing a network of clean hydrogen production facilities throughout North America and select markets abroad, starting with its flagship Sorel-Tracy project in Quebec. The Company's integrated model reduces risk, enhances scalability, and enables diversified revenue streams through partnerships in helium and other specialty gases. Charbone is committed to supporting the global transition to a lower-carbon economy by providing accessible, decentralized clean hydrogen and specialty gas solutions while supporting underserved industrial gas customers and accelerating the shift to localized clean energy. Charbone is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH), the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47). Visit www.charbone.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the period ended September 30, 2025, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.
Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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Contact Charbone Corporation
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Telephone: +1 450 678 7171
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Benoit Veilleux
CFO and Corporate Secretary
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