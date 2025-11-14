BitMine Appoints New CEO and Three Independent Board Appointments

Chi Tsang to succeed Jonathan Bates as BitMine's Chief Executive Officer and join BitMine's Board of Directors

Robert Sechan, Founder of NewEdge Capital Group and CEO of NewEdge Wealth, joins as an Independent Director

Jason Edgeworth, Asset Manager for JPD Family Holdings, joins as an Independent Director

Olivia Howe, Chief Legal Officer at RigUp, joins as an Independent Director

BitMine is the world's largest ETH Treasury company with more than 2.9% of the Ethereum network

BitMine is supported by a premier group of institutional investors including ARK's Cathie Wood, MOZAYYX, Founders Fund, Bill Miller III, Pantera, Kraken, DCG, and Galaxy Digital to support BitMine's goal of acquiring 5% of ETH: The alchemy of 5%

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- (NYSE AMERICAN: BMNR) BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. ("BitMine" or the "Company") today announced that Chi Tsang has been appointed Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and appointed as a member of the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"). Additionally, BitMine is pleased to announce the appointment of three independent Board members: Robert Sechan, Olivia Howe and Jason Edgeworth. These appointments are effective immediately.

"Our new CEO and Board members bring a unique blend of experience, insight, and leadership across technology, DeFi and financial services, enabling BitMine to further position itself as the bridge between traditional capital markets and the supercycle Ethereum ecosystem," stated Thomas "Tom" Lee, Chairman of the Board. 

"The transformation and innovation now facing Wall Street through blockchain and Ethereum mirror the explosion of opportunity that mobile phones and the internet unleashed on telecoms and technology in the 1990s," said Chi Tsang, CEO of BitMine. "With its substantial Ethereum holdings and credibility with both Wall Street and the Ethereum ecosystem, BitMine is positioned to become a leading financial institution."

"Building BitMine from the ground up to become an NYSE listed company, and then the world's largest holder of Ethereum, has been a remarkable journey," said former BitMine CEO, Jonathan Bates. "I'm proud of what our team has achieved, and I have complete confidence that Tom and BitMine's new leadership will carry that momentum as it continues to grow."

"Tom Lee has been at the forefront and capitalized on so many of the key secular stories in the two decades I have known him," said Robert Sechan, independent board member and founder of NewEdge Capital Group and CEO of NewEdge Wealth. "From wireless in the early 90s; to creating the leading independent research firm in 2014, just in front of this massive retail stock flows; being the first person on Wall Street to advocate for Bitcoin in 2017; and even to identifying AI as a secular story in 2018. So to me, his view that Ethereum is a supercycle is something that resonates with me, and a key reason I am delighted to serve on the Board of BitMine."

"I've followed BitMine's growth journey from a virtually unknown company to the largest Ethereum DAT in the world," said Olivia Howe, newly appointed independent board member of BitMine and Chief Legal Officer at RigUp, Inc. "I'm honored to join the Board at this pivotal moment, working alongside Chairman Tom Lee to help contribute to its continued success."

"I'm honored to join the Board of BitMine and believe in Tom's bold vision to establish BitMine as a critical infrastructure partner in the Ethereum ecosystem," said Jason Edgeworth, newly appointed independent board member of BitMine. "I look forward to working alongside the leadership team and my fellow directors to help drive long-term value for shareholders and position BitMine for continued growth."

The Company recently released a corporate presentation, which can be found here: https://bitminetech.io/investor-relations/

To stay informed, please sign up at: https://bitminetech.io/contact-us/

About BitMine
BitMine is a Bitcoin and Ethereum Network Company with a focus on the accumulation of Crypto for long term investment, whether acquired by our Bitcoin mining operations or from the proceeds of capital raising transactions. Company business lines include Bitcoin Mining, synthetic Bitcoin mining through involvement in Bitcoin mining, hashrate as a financial product, offering advisory and mining services to companies interested in earning Bitcoin denominated revenues, and general Bitcoin advisory to public companies. BitMine's operations are located in low-cost energy regions in Trinidad; Pecos, Texas; and Silverton, Texas.

For additional details, follow on X:
https://x.com/bitmnr
https://x.com/fundstrat
https://x.com/bmnrintern

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." The statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This document specifically contains forward-looking statements regarding progress and achievement of the Company's goals regarding ETH acquisition and staking, the long-term value of Ethereum, continued growth and advancement of the Company's Ethereum treasury strategy and the applicable benefits to the Company. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including BitMine's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; BitMine's ability to finance its current business, Ethereum treasury operations and proposed future business; the competitive environment of BitMine's business; and the future value of Bitcoin and Ethereum. Actual future performance outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond BitMine's control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of BitMine's Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 3, 2025, as well as all other SEC filings, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies of BitMine's filings with the SEC are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. BitMine undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bitmine-appoints-new-ceo-and-three-independent-board-appointments-302615226.html

SOURCE BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

BitMine Immersion TechnologiesBMNRNYSEAMERICAN:BMNRFintech Investing
BMNR
The Conversation (0)
Blockchain & Digital Assets Conference Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Blockchain & Digital Assets Conference Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference sponsored by Alpha Transform Holdings and Blockchain Wire held April 25th are now available for online viewing.... Keep Reading...
Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference sponsored by Alpha Transform Holdings and Blockchain Wire held April 25 th are now available for online viewing.... Keep Reading...
Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for April 25th

Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for April 25th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference sponsored by Alpha Transform Holdings and Blockchain Wire to be held April 25 th . Individual investors, institutional... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Senior Loan Facility Refinanced with Nebari

Horizon to divest Lake Johnston for $35M

Trading Halt

Significant consolidation of district-scale tungsten

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Senior Loan Facility Refinanced with Nebari

Precious Metals Investing

Horizon to divest Lake Johnston for $35M

Base Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Precious Metals Investing

Significant consolidation of district-scale tungsten

Precious Metals Investing

White Lion Drilling Intersects Gold Mineralisation

Gold Investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Nova Minerals Rides on Growing Antimony Interest

Silver Investing

ASX Silver Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2025