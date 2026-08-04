Bitcoin Well Reports July 2026 Business Update And Launches New Investor Relations Site And Education Tools

(TheNewswire)
Edmonton, Alberta TheNewswire - August 4th, 2026 Bitcoin Well Inc. ("Bitcoin Well" or the "Company") (TSXV: BTCW,OTC:BCNWF; OTCQB: BCNWF), the publicly traded non-custodial bitcoin company on a mission to enable independence, today reported preliminary operating results for July 2026 and the launch of a new investor relations website and a suite of online education tools, including the Bitcoin Block Tracker.
Key Highlights
July business update
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Generated an estimated $267,000 in gross profit
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Total customer base surpassed 79,000 registrations on the Bitcoin Portal, up from over 77,000 at the end of June
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Portal repeat rate held at approximately 45%, with returning customers making up roughly 64% of all monthly transactors, consistent with June, despite bitcoin's price action
New investor relations website and education tools
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Launched a new IR site that centralizes the Company's investor deck, financial reports, SEDAR filings, press releases, AGM materials, corporate governance documents, and investor newsletter signup
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Launched a new education tools platform, including the Bitcoin Block Tracker, to help customers and investors better understand bitcoin and self-custody
July 2026 Operating Results
Bitcoin Well generated an estimated and unaudited $267,000 in gross profit in July. Underlying fundamentals continued to strengthen through the month, with continued growth in the total customer base, strong customer loyalty, and efficient acquisition economics positioning the Company well for the remainder of the third quarter.
The Company's total customer base surpassed 79,000 registrations on the Bitcoin Portal, up from over 77,000 at the end of June. Customer loyalty remained strong, with a Portal repeat rate of approximately 45% and returning customers making up roughly 64% of all monthly transactors, consistent with June.
"July showed exactly the kind of durability we have been building toward. Our customer base keeps growing, our repeat customers keep coming back, and our loyalty numbers speak to a business that people return to month after month. I have always said that bear markets are for building, and that is exactly what we are doing. We are focused on the fundamentals that compound over time, and I believe we are well positioned for the rest of the year." said Adam O'Brien, Founder and CEO of Bitcoin Well.
A New Investor Relations Website
Bitcoin Well has launched a new investor relations website that brings the Company's key disclosures and investor resources together in one organized place. A clear, accessible investor surface lowers the friction for prospective investors researching Bitcoin Well and helps existing shareholders stay informed on the Company's performance and strategy. In a market where Bitcoin Well is one of the only public-market ways to invest in a bitcoin-only, non-custodial business, making that story easy to find and understand is part of how the Company builds long-term shareholder support.
New Online Education Tools
Alongside the new investor site, Bitcoin Well has launched a suite of interactive education tools that help customers, investors, and prospective users understand bitcoin and self-custody. The platform currently features a Gold and Silver comparison tool, a Bitcoin Wallet Selector, a U.S. Bitcoin Tax Calculator, a Sats Converter, and the newest addition, the Bitcoin Block Tracker.
The Bitcoin Block Tracker allows users to enter any historical date and time and see the corresponding bitcoin block, helping users better understand Bitcoin's timechain and the transparent public ledger that powers the network. It connects real-world dates to bitcoin's block history, reinforcing Bitcoin Well's mission to make bitcoin easy to understand and self-custodied.
Bitcoin Well plans to add new tools to the platform throughout the year as it continues to build out its education and investor resources.
Building for Investors, Customers, and the Broader Ecosystem
Together, the new investor site and education tools give Bitcoin Well a growing set of owned web assets that support customers, investors, and treasury leads, while making the Company's public surface more useful and searchable. The Company's Bitcoin Treasury page is also live, positioned as both investor-relations infrastructure and a proof-of-concept for companies building bitcoin treasuries.
"Bitcoin Well has always been about making bitcoin easier for everyday people. These tools are another step in that direction. Whether someone is learning how bitcoin works, choosing a wallet, comparing bitcoin to other assets, or researching Bitcoin Well as an investment, we want our website to be the place they can start." said Adam O'Brien, Founder and CEO of Bitcoin Well.
"Our investor site is becoming more than a static page. We are building a public surface that helps investors understand our business, our mission, and the broader bitcoin ecosystem. Interactive tools like the Bitcoin Block Tracker are small, practical examples of how we think about education, transparency, and product-led growth." added O'Brien.
About Bitcoin Well
Bitcoin Well is on a mission to enable independence. We do this by making bitcoin useful to everyday people to give them the convenience of modern banking and the benefits of bitcoin. We like to think of it as future-proofing money. Our existing Bitcoin ATM and Online Bitcoin Portal business units drive cash flow to help fund this mission.
Join our investor community and follow us on Nostr, , and to keep up to date with our business.
Bitcoin Well contact information
For additional investor & media information, please contact:
Adam O'Brien
Tel: 1 888 711 3866
Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information, which is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", or the negative thereof and similar expressions. All statements herein other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking information including, but not limited to, achieving growth in gross profit, new customer sign ups, and active users and estimated gross profit results for the month of June. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information including, but not limited to, the risk factors described in Bitcoin Well's annual information form and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.
Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents Bitcoin Well's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change. Bitcoin Well disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities legislation.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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