Nanoveu

Binding Share Sale Agreement Executed with EMASS

Nanoveu positioned to accelerate growth in AI-driven edge semiconductor solutions

Nanoveu Limited ("Nanoveu" or the "Company") (ASX: NVU), following on from its announcements on 15 October 2024 and 22 November 2024, is pleased to announce the completion of its binding Share Sale Agreement regarding its 100% acquisition of Embedded A.I. Systems Pte. Ltd. (“EMASS”), a leading System-on-Chip (SoC) semiconductor design company, following shareholder approval and completion of due diligence4. This transaction marks a key strategic moment for Nanoveu and adds cutting edge semiconductor technology to its suite of commercial offerings.

Highlights

  • Nanoveu executes binding Share Sale Agreement regarding its 100% strategic acquisition of Embedded A.I. Systems Pte. Ltd. (“EMASS”), a System-on-Chip (“SoC”) semiconductor design specialist.1
  • The acquisition is reinforced with the recent appointment of Mark Goranson2, an accomplished semiconductor CEO with extensive experience in scaling and commercialising semiconductor technologies who will lead Nanoveu’s new semiconductor division.
  • Nanoveu to join a select group of ASX-listed semiconductor innovators, positioning the Company to participate in the growing global demand for ultra-low power, Edge computing and AI applications across numerous markets such as wearables, autonomous automobiles, drones, medical and smart home systems and Internet of Things (“IoT”) devices3
  • Targeted Growth Roadmap for 2025:
    • Advance Nanoveu’s EyeFly3D™ platform through integration of EMASS’s ultra-low-power SoC for real-time, glasses-free 3D conversion
    • Pursue partnerships with wearables, drones, and IoT device manufacturers to commercialise EMASS’s leading Edge technology.
    • Recruit top-tier semiconductor engineers to accelerate connectivity innovations and broaden addressable markets
    • Enhance ultra-low-power capabilities for battery-powered devices, reducing energy consumption and carbon footprints

Financial G Strategic Rationale

  • EMASS’s SoC solution to be embedded into Nanoveu’s EyeFly3D™ product to deliver faster, latency-free 2D- to-3D conversions on mobile devices without reliance on cloud processing to improve the user experience.
  • By leveraging EMASS’s ultra-low-power architecture, Nanoveu can target broader IoT segments, including wearables and next-generation consumer electronics, sectors experiencing significant growth amid rising global demand for edge AI applications.
  • With acquisition value tied to script and future performance milestones, shareholder interests are aligned.

Driving Innovation Under New Semiconductor Leadership

The acquisition is further reinforced with the major leadership addition at Nanoveu with the appointment of a semiconductor veteran, US-based Mark Goranson, to head the Company’s new semiconductor division (Nanoveu Semiconductor). Mr. Goranson drove hardware innovation for some of the world’s largest semiconductor companies and is experienced at forging strategic alliances. Mr Goranson will focus on integrating EMASS’s technology and accelerating commercialisation and partnerships.

Dr Mohamed Sabry Aly, Founder of EMASS, will remain involved with Nanoveu’s strategic vision, leading continued innovation in Nanoveu’s semiconductor and AI-driven technologies. Dr Aly brings a distinguished track record in hardware innovation, having led major semiconductor design initiatives, including a US$25 million project in Singapore and groundbreaking research at Stanford University that contributed to a US$75 million DARPA-funded program on emerging nanodevices.

Nanoveu Semiconductor CEO, Mark Goranson remarked:“With the current spade of AI technology coming from China, the underlying driver of these technologies underpins (SOC) offering. This will build market leadership for EMASS as we remain agnostic of current AI algorithms developed. We are seeking to redefine the limits of AI efficiency - 30 billion operations per second on just 2 milliwatts. That’s intelligence at the power level of a heartbeat. With up to 12 TOPs per watt, our ultra-low-power AI SoC is not just smaller and faster, in my opinion it’s the future of energy-efficient computing."

Competitive Landscape

By expanding into semiconductors, Nanoveu joins with notable ASX peers and international companies developing energy-efficient AI and edge computing hardware, an industry sector projected to see rapid growth due to the rising global demand for low-latency, high-performance devices. The EMASS acquisition positions Nanoveu alongside innovators driving ultra-low-power and edge-computing solutions such as Ambiq, Syntiant and ETA Compute.

Preliminary MLPerf Tiny v1.2 benchmarking of EMASS’s chipset underscores its strong performance, energy efficiency, and reliability, reflecting Nanoveu’s alignment with the next wave of AI and SoC innovation5. Its performance, energy efficiency, and reliability, highlights its capability to address ultra-low-power computing needs in this rapidly evolving sector.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Nanoveu, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

tech investingartifical intelligence stocksartificial intelligence investingasx:nvu
BlinkLab

North Shore Pediatric Therapy in Chicago Joins BlinkLab’s US Registrational Study

BlinkLab Limited (ASX:BB1) (“BlinkLab”, or the “Company”), an innovative digital healthcare company developing AI-powered smartphone technology to transform the autism and ADHD diagnostic markets, is pleased to announce that North Shore Pediatric Therapy (“NSPT”) is joining our US clinical study. NSPT is the second US-based site to on-board for the 100-patient initial phase of the registrational study. Enrolment from the NSPT-site is expected to commence in the coming weeks.

Keep reading...Show less
Bar chart.

Tech 5: AMD, Alphabet, Amazon and More Report Results as Big Tech Earnings Roll Out

Trade tensions dominated the macroeconomic landscape this week, impacting the tech sector.

US President Donald Trump's confirmation of tariffs against Canada and Mexico resulted in significant market losses on Monday (February 3) before negotiations led to temporary delays in their implementation.

Uncertainties are ongoing, but investors remained resilient, seizing opportunities in the face of volatility as Big Tech earnings reports drove fluctuations in the Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC) and S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX).

Keep reading...Show less
ChatGPT logo overlayed on human profile.

How to Invest in OpenAI's ChatGPT

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is one of the latest technological breakthroughs in the artificial intelligence space. But what is ChatGPT, and can you invest in OpenAI?

This emerging technology is representative of a niche subsector of the AI industry known as generative AI — systems that can generate text, images or sounds in response to prompts given by users.

Precedence Research expects the global AI market to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1 percent to reach US$3.68 trillion by 2034. Just how much of an impact OpenAI’s ChatGPT will have on this space is hard to predict, but Fortune Business Insights estimates that the total market revenue of generative AI will see a CAGR of 39.6 percent through 2032, increasing from US$67.18 billion last year to US$967.65 billion in 2032.

Keep reading...Show less
Cell phone with DeepSeek logo.

Tech 5: DeepSeek Disrupts AI Landscape, Tech Stocks and Crypto Tumble

The artificial intelligence (AI) landscape shifted dramatically this week with the emergence of DeepSeek, a Chinese startup that's challenging the status quo. Tech stocks tumbled in response, as did cryptocurrencies.

Meanwhile, Big Tech companies offered a mixed bag in their quarterly earnings reports.

Read on to learn more about the biggest technology stories this week.

Keep reading...Show less
Rocketboots Limited

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Artificial Intelligence software companyRocketBoots Limited (ASX:ROC) (RocketBoots or the Company), is pleased to provide an update on activities for the quarter ending 31 December 2024 (the Quarter) focused on delivering its AI & cloud based SaaS platform to enable enterprise retail and retail banking businesses to continually adapt their In-Person channels to rapidly changing customer behaviour. The platform enables these businesses to fundamentally transform their performance in workforce management, customer service, and loss prevention.

Keep reading...Show less
BlinkLab

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C for the Period Ended 31 December 2024

BlinkLab Limited (ASX:BB1) (“BlinkLab”, or the “Company”) an innovative digital healthcare company leveraging smartphones, computer vision, Artificial Intelligence (“AI”), and Machine Learning (“ML”) to diagnose neurodevelopmental conditions such as autism and ADHD, is pleased to release its Appendix 4C and Quarterly Activity Report for the period ended 31 December 2024 (the “Quarter”).

Keep reading...Show less

