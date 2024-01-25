- AUSTRALIA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Beyond Lithium Eyes Joint Ventures, "Vigorous" Exploration for Ear Falls and Victory Projects
“We have a new motto, and the new motto is 'much more in '24.' So we're going to go out there to the best of our ability and explore as much as we can and try to deliver positive results for shareholders,” Beyond Lithium President and CEO Allan Frame said.
Beyond Lithium (CSE:BY) has submitted exploration permit applications for 30 drilling sites and 20 stripping locations at the Victory and Ear Falls projects following successful exploration at the sites in 2023.
On January 16, Beyond Lithium announced the results of its 2023 drilling program at the Ear Falls project, at which six of the seven drill holes intersected strong and pervasive lithium and cesium mineralization.
“We're convinced that either at depth or laterally there's a much bigger system,” President and CEO Allan Frame said. "And that's got us very excited for 2024. We applied for a diamond drill permit for that program and for the Victory project as well. Once we receive those, that will allow us to do some actual drilling."
Beyond Lithium spent 2023 exploring 50 properties out of its massive portfolio of more than 60 assets, and has narrowed it down to 18 for further exploration. As for 2024, Frame said there is enough geological information and mapping to pursue exploration at those 18 properties — which include Ear Falls, Victory and Cosgrave Lake — “even more vigorously.”
“What I see for 2024, we've obviously got three projects that kind of stand out more than the others, although they all look pretty good. But we're pursuing joint ventures because I don't think we can reasonably assume to do the exploration that these projects now warrant on our own.”
Watch the full interview with Beyond Lithium President and CEO Allan Frame above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Beyond Lithium (CSE:BY). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Beyond Lithium in order to help investors learn more about the company. Beyond Lithium is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Beyond Lithiumand seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
