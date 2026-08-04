Besra Gold Reports Invalidity of Purported Notice Under s 143 of CBCA

Besra Gold Reports Invalidity of Purported Notice Under s 143 of CBCA

Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ,OTC:BESAF) (Besra or the Company) refers to its previous announcements in relation to the receipt of a series of purported notices under section 143 of the Canadian Business Corporations Act (CBCA), including its most recent announcement on 16 July 2026.

The Company confirms that the purported shareholder request dated 14 July 2026 is not valid for the purposes of section 143 of the CBCA and accordingly, the Company will not be convening a special meeting of shareholders in response to that notice.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

For more information please contact:

Investors:
Dr Ray Shaw
CEO & Executive Director
info@besra.com 		Media:
Nicholas Read / Kate Bell
Read Corporate
info@readcorporate.com.au

 

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307903

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